New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global optical coherence tomography market is forecast to reach USD 2.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Optical coherence tomography is an effective optical diagnostics that emits a 2D view of the retina to help in ophthalmological treatments and tests.
The market is mainly propelled by the growing need for this technology across various domains of healthcare and life sciences. The market has been accentuated by the emergence of new technologies and furthered by the growing relevance of medical applications. The market is not only confined to ophthalmology and has plunged across other medical realms such as nephrology, dermatology, and oncology.
The growing need for pathological tests and treatment is contributing to the growth of the optical coherence tomography market. The non-invasive characteristics of the market has made it the prime choice in optical imaging. The developing nations, including India and China, have seen structural changes in their healthcare sector that is making developmental strides. This proliferates the demand for optical coherence tomography devices contributing to the strength of the market.
The United States dominates the market on the basis of the growing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy and other eye diseases. Research shows that every year 7.7 Billion Americans are impacted by wet AMD. Due to the growing acceptance of optical coherence tomography, various products have been introduced by leading players such as SPECTRALIS by Heidelberg, and ARGOS by Santec, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Optical Coherence Tomography Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Market segment by Region/Country include:
