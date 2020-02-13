SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOMEDevice , the Boston region’s premier medical technology event, today announced two esteemed keynote speakers that will headline the two-day conference and exhibition – Harel Gadot, Co-Founder and CEO of Microbot Medical , a leading medical device company specializing in the research, design, development, and commercialization of transformational micro-robotics medical technologies, and Sandra Nagale, Director of Digital Health at Boston Scientific , manufacturer of medical devices transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. Gadot’s address will examine the arrival of “Surgical Robots 5.0” and how to make healthcare accessible to everyone. Nagale will speak to the current wave of digital health and its transition from commercial to the healthcare space. Both presentations will be available exclusively to BIOMEDevice Boston attendees which is set to take place May 6 and 7 at the Boston Convention Center. To attend as press, please visit here: boston.im.informa.com/2020/registrations/Press .



The market value for surgical robots is forecasted to reach $13.7 billion by 2026 and the rise of the U.S. market value of health and wellness solutions set to increase from $166.5 billion in 2015 to $179 billion in 2020 . Complementing this sector’s expansive growth in digital health, this year’s keynote lineup has been expertly selected to pay tribute to the medtech industry’s innovative and inspiring approaches to advancing the manufacturing and development of the next generation of healthcare solutions.

“The emergence of robotics and other digital platforms continue to have a substantial impact on the modern healthcare landscape with leading companies such as Microbot Medical and Boston Scientific continuing to raise the bar and devise new solutions that will bring cost-effective and high-quality care to today’s rapidly aging population and underserved markets,” said Matt Logan, Executive Vice President, Informa Markets. “We are honored to announce that Microbot Medical and Boston Scientific, two highly-regarded companies that are inspiring and shaping the future of this ever-evolving medical technology ecosystem, will headline BIOMEDevice Boston 2020.”

The 2020 keynote presenters are a part of the BIOMEDevice Boston conference that is skillfully curated to deliver a unique educational experience for engineers and designers in the medical technology space. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry specialists from NelsonLabs, Selux Diagnostics, Valencell, and more presenting real-world examples to develop and manage the medtech design and development process. To view the entire conference schedule, please visit here: biomedboston.com/agenda-glance .

2020 keynote descriptions and schedule include:

Wednesday, May 6

The Future of Surgical Robotics: Robotics 5.0

Presented by Harel Godot, President & CEO of Microbot Medical



Currently, the industry is seeing an incredible revolution in healthcare – one that will truly improve quality and access to healthcare for everyone around the globe. In this interactive lecture, Harel Gadot, Company Group Chairman of MEDX Ventures, Co-Founder and CEO of Microbot Medical, and Chairman and President of XACT Robotics will discuss the arrival of Surgical Robotics 5.0, and how this new era will make healthcare safer, higher quality, more accessible, and less wasteful. Gadot will outline the evolution of surgical robots and what it will take to get us from the status quo to the next generation –generation 5.0, as well as the role technical experts must play. Attendees can expect answers to questions such as: how the advent of autonomous surgical robots will transform healthcare, how the next generation of surgical robots dubbed “Surgical Robotics 5.0” is a powerful force for disruption in the healthcare industry, and how surgical robotics will democratize surgery and elevate the quality of treatment for patients.

Thursday, May 7

The Wave of Digital Health: The Merge from Commercial Tech to Healthcare

Presented by Sandra Nagale, Director of Digital Health of Boston Scientific

Digital devices were initially concentrated in the consumer health and wellness market, however, in the last five years, digital tech companies have turned their focus and investments to healthcare— from apps to wearables— digital health devices are taking over medical devices and are set to change the future of healthcare. In this session, Nagale will engage in a comprehensive discussion of digital health device innovation for healthcare and the future ahead. Additionally, Nagale will speak to the leading technologies enabling these digital health devices, and the cybersecurity threat that affects them.

Connect with BIOMEDevice Boston: #AdvMfgExpo #BIOMEDevice

Media Contacts:

Audrey Uchimoto, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com , (310) 496-9423

Lauren Lloyd, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com , (310) 266-4792

Tam Nguyen, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com , (424) 410-9797