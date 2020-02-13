New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Base Type ; Packaging Type ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862194/?utm_source=GNW

The RTD alcoholic beverages are proving to be an excellent alternative for the hard liquor drinks



Based on packaging type, the RTD alcoholic beverages market has been segmented into bottles, cans, and others.The bottle segment dominated the RTD alcoholic beverages market in 2018.



Moreover, the can segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period.The canned RTD alcoholic beverages are available in various volumes ranging from 90 ml to a liter.



The easy portability of cans has been one of the driving factors for the rise of canned RTD alcoholic beverages.The cans can easily be carried to picnic, yacht, or a barbeque and are durable as compared to bottles.



Steel and aluminum cans have been gaining rising popularity due to the ability to print on these cans. There has been an increasing demand for the canned RTD alcoholic beverages due to the easy availability and less production cost involved for the manufacturing of steel or aluminum can.



Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global RTD alcoholic beverages market and is forecast to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.The Asia Pacific region is expected to garner a significant share in the global RTD alcoholic beverages market owing to the large production and consumer base in the area.



Countries such as India, China and Japan are among the largest consumers of RTD alcoholic beverages in the Asia Pacific region.Asia-Pacific is also among the largest global producer of alcoholic beverages.



Changing consumer lifestyles, rising disposable income and variation in tastes & preferences and social & cultural factors in these countries are stimulating the growth of RTD alcoholic beverages market in this region.The population of Asia-Pacific represents diversified tastes and preferences and fond of experimenting with food & beverages varieties.



This fact has forced manufacturers to innovate and widen their product portfolio to meet the dynamic consumer demand.



Some of the players present in global RTD alcoholic beverages market are Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Bacardi Limited, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Suntory Holdings Limited, Brown-Forman, Heineken N.V., Diageo plc., Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A, and Molson Coors Brewing Company among others.



The overall global RTD alcoholic beverages market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the RTD alcoholic beverages market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the RTD alcoholic beverages market.



