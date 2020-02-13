Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent study on the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market provides its readers a holistic market synopsis, supported by comprehensive analysis of the global hydrogen sulfide scavengers market scenario. The report on the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market analyzes the scenario for the forecast period of 2019-2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year and 2017 is the historic period. Readers are able to make long-term decisions concerning their businesses with the help of crucial findings and exclusive hydrogen sulfide scavengers market insights included in this extensive research.
The study also emphasizes the key hydrogen sulfide scavengers market subtleties that are likely to influence the market in the foreseeable future. It also offers both, qualitative and quantitative insights on the future progress of the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market.
This comprehensive research study brings forth a broad outlook concerning the changing dynamics of the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market, by realizing the essential drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This study also incorporates a brief SWOT analysis of the leading market players operating in the hydrogen sulfide scavengers industry, which enables readers to obtain a crystal-clear sight of the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market for the foreseeable timeframe of 2019-2027.
The global market report provides vital information about major market actors in the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market, along with their key tactics, capitals, and products, which can help stakeholders in grasping valuable insights into the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market. The report is branched into segments to help readers in gaining discrete insights of the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market.
Key Questions Answered in the Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Key Market Indicators/Definitions
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027
4.4.1. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons)
4.4.2. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Value (US$ Mn)
4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Regulatory Landscape
4.7. Value Chain Analysis
5. Pricing Analysis, 2018 (Benchmarking)
5.1. Price Comparison Analysis, by Region
6. Production Outlook, 2018
6.1. Production Outlook, by Region
7. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast, by Process
7.1. Introduction & Key Findings
7.2. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Process, 2018-2027
7.2.1. Regenerative
7.2.1.1. Monoethanolamine (MEA)
7.2.1.2. Diethanolamine (DEA)
7.2.1.3. N-methyldiethanolamine (MDEA)
7.2.1.4. Diisopropylamine
7.2.1.5. Diglycolamine (DGA)
7.2.2. Non-regenerative
7.2.2.1. Triazine
7.2.2.2. Solid Scavengers
7.2.2.3. Oxidizing Chemicals
7.2.2.4. Aldehydes
7.2.2.5. Metal Carboxylates & Chelates
7.3. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Attractiveness, by Process
8. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
8.1. Introduction & Key Findings
8.2. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027
8.2.1. Water-soluble
8.2.2. Oil-Soluble
8.2.3. Metal-based
8.3. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Attractiveness, by Type
9. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2028
9.2.1. Onshore
9.2.2. Offshore
9.3. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Attractiveness, by Application
10. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 20182027
10.2.1. North America
10.2.1.1. U.S.
10.2.1.2. Canada
10.2.2. Europe
10.2.2.1. Germany
10.2.2.2. U.K.
10.2.2.3. Italy
10.2.2.4. France
10.2.2.5. Spain
10.2.2.6. Russia & CIS
10.2.2.7. Rest of Europe
10.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.2.3.1. China
10.2.3.2. India
10.2.3.3. Japan
10.2.3.4. ASEAN
10.2.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
10.2.4. Latin America
10.2.4.1. Brazil
10.2.4.2. Mexico
10.2.4.3. Rest of Latin America
10.2.5. Middle East & Africa
10.2.5.1. GCC
10.2.5.2. South Africa
10.2.5.3. Iran
10.2.5.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.3. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Attractiveness, by Region
11. North America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Key Findings
11.2. North America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Forecast, by Process, 2018-2027
11.3. North America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027
11.4. North America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Forecast, by Application, 2018-2027
11.5. North America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Forecast, by Country, 2018-2027
11.5.1. U.S. Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Process, 2018-2027
11.5.2. U.S. Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027
11.5.3. U.S. Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2027
11.5.4. Canada Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Process, 2018-2027
11.5.5. Canada Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027
11.5.6. Canada Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2027
11.6. North America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Attractiveness Analysis
12. Europe Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Asia Pacific Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Latin America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2018
16.2. Competition Matrix
16.2.1. AkzoNobel N.V
16.2.2. BASF SE
16.3. Company Profiles
16.3.1. AkzoNobel N.V.
16.3.1.1. Company Description
16.3.1.2. Business Overview
16.3.1.3. Financial Details
16.3.1.4. Key Developments
16.3.2. Axalta Coating Systems
16.3.3. The Sherwin-Williams Company
16.3.4. PPG Industries, Inc.
16.3.5. KAPCI Coatings
16.3.6. Kansai Paint Co., Ltd
16.3.7. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
16.3.8. The Valspar Corporation
16.3.9. Berger Paints India Limited
16.3.10. Asian Paints Limited
16.3.11. Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited
16.3.12. SOMAR
16.3.13. BASF SE
16.3.14. RPM International Inc.
16.3.15. DuluxGroup Limited
16.3.16. Marpol Private Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlupni
