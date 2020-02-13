Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent study on the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market provides its readers a holistic market synopsis, supported by comprehensive analysis of the global hydrogen sulfide scavengers market scenario. The report on the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market analyzes the scenario for the forecast period of 2019-2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year and 2017 is the historic period. Readers are able to make long-term decisions concerning their businesses with the help of crucial findings and exclusive hydrogen sulfide scavengers market insights included in this extensive research.



The study also emphasizes the key hydrogen sulfide scavengers market subtleties that are likely to influence the market in the foreseeable future. It also offers both, qualitative and quantitative insights on the future progress of the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market.

This comprehensive research study brings forth a broad outlook concerning the changing dynamics of the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market, by realizing the essential drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This study also incorporates a brief SWOT analysis of the leading market players operating in the hydrogen sulfide scavengers industry, which enables readers to obtain a crystal-clear sight of the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market for the foreseeable timeframe of 2019-2027.

The global market report provides vital information about major market actors in the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market, along with their key tactics, capitals, and products, which can help stakeholders in grasping valuable insights into the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market. The report is branched into segments to help readers in gaining discrete insights of the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market.

Key Questions Answered in the Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Report

What are the critical challenges faced by manufacturers in the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market?

How much revenue will the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market generate in 2027?

What are the important strategies adopted by leading players in the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market?

What are the lucrative opportunities in the hydrogen sulfide scavengers landscape?

What are the major advancements witnessed across the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Key Market Indicators/Definitions

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027

4.4.1. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons)

4.4.2. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Value (US$ Mn)

4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Regulatory Landscape

4.7. Value Chain Analysis



5. Pricing Analysis, 2018 (Benchmarking)

5.1. Price Comparison Analysis, by Region



6. Production Outlook, 2018

6.1. Production Outlook, by Region



7. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast, by Process

7.1. Introduction & Key Findings

7.2. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Process, 2018-2027

7.2.1. Regenerative

7.2.1.1. Monoethanolamine (MEA)

7.2.1.2. Diethanolamine (DEA)

7.2.1.3. N-methyldiethanolamine (MDEA)

7.2.1.4. Diisopropylamine

7.2.1.5. Diglycolamine (DGA)

7.2.2. Non-regenerative

7.2.2.1. Triazine

7.2.2.2. Solid Scavengers

7.2.2.3. Oxidizing Chemicals

7.2.2.4. Aldehydes

7.2.2.5. Metal Carboxylates & Chelates

7.3. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Attractiveness, by Process



8. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

8.1. Introduction & Key Findings

8.2. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027

8.2.1. Water-soluble

8.2.2. Oil-Soluble

8.2.3. Metal-based

8.3. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Attractiveness, by Type



9. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2028

9.2.1. Onshore

9.2.2. Offshore

9.3. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Attractiveness, by Application



10. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 20182027

10.2.1. North America

10.2.1.1. U.S.

10.2.1.2. Canada

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.2.1. Germany

10.2.2.2. U.K.

10.2.2.3. Italy

10.2.2.4. France

10.2.2.5. Spain

10.2.2.6. Russia & CIS

10.2.2.7. Rest of Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.3.1. China

10.2.3.2. India

10.2.3.3. Japan

10.2.3.4. ASEAN

10.2.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Latin America

10.2.4.1. Brazil

10.2.4.2. Mexico

10.2.4.3. Rest of Latin America

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa

10.2.5.1. GCC

10.2.5.2. South Africa

10.2.5.3. Iran

10.2.5.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.3. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Attractiveness, by Region



11. North America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. North America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Forecast, by Process, 2018-2027

11.3. North America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027

11.4. North America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Forecast, by Application, 2018-2027

11.5. North America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Forecast, by Country, 2018-2027

11.5.1. U.S. Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Process, 2018-2027

11.5.2. U.S. Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027

11.5.3. U.S. Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2027

11.5.4. Canada Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Process, 2018-2027

11.5.5. Canada Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027

11.5.6. Canada Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2027

11.6. North America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Attractiveness Analysis



12. Europe Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Asia Pacific Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Latin America Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2018

16.2. Competition Matrix

16.2.1. AkzoNobel N.V

16.2.2. BASF SE

16.3. Company Profiles

16.3.1. AkzoNobel N.V.

16.3.1.1. Company Description

16.3.1.2. Business Overview

16.3.1.3. Financial Details

16.3.1.4. Key Developments

16.3.2. Axalta Coating Systems

16.3.3. The Sherwin-Williams Company

16.3.4. PPG Industries, Inc.

16.3.5. KAPCI Coatings

16.3.6. Kansai Paint Co., Ltd

16.3.7. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

16.3.8. The Valspar Corporation

16.3.9. Berger Paints India Limited

16.3.10. Asian Paints Limited

16.3.11. Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

16.3.12. SOMAR

16.3.13. BASF SE

16.3.14. RPM International Inc.

16.3.15. DuluxGroup Limited

16.3.16. Marpol Private Limited



