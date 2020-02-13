Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology trends of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Report Insights

The report covers a descriptive overview of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy explaining its causes, risk factors, pathophysiology and diagnosis.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the 7MM countries covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Assesses growth opportunities in the 7MM countries with respect to the patient population.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Report Key Strengths

10 Year Forecast

7MM Coverage

Total Patient Pool with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

Gender-Specific Patient Pool of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

Painful DPN Patient Pool



Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy - Disease Understanding



Diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) also known distal symmetric polyneuropathy (DSPN) is defined as the symptoms and/or signs of peripheral nerve dysfunction and nerve damage in diabetic patients after the exclusion of other causes. It is a predominantly sensory neuropathy with autonomic nervous system involvement, although there are often motor features with advancing disease.



Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy - Epidemiology



The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM, Gender-Specific Prevalence of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM, Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM), scenario of Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030.



The publisher's estimations suggests the total prevalent cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the 7MM was found to be approximately 25,332,829 in 2017. Among 7MM, United States has the prevalent population of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy with about 12,522,483 cases in 2017. Among EU-5 countries, Germany has the highest prevalent cases with 3,904,730 cases, followed by Italy with 1,636,426 cases in 2017. However, Spain has the least number of diagnosed prevalent cases.



In 2017, the prevalent population of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Japan was found to be approximately 2,332 cases.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive summary



3. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN): Patient Overview at a Glance

3.1. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of DPN in 2017

3.2. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of DPN in 2030



4. Epidemiology Methodology



5. Disease Background and Overview: Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Classification of Diabetic Neuropathies

5.3. Signs and Symptoms

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Pathogenesis

5.6. Diagnosis

5.7. Recent developments in early diagnosis of DPN with POCDs

5.8. Differential Diagnosis



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population: Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN)

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN) in 7MM

6.3. United States

6.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.3.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the United States

6.3.3. Gender-Specific Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the United States

6.3.4. Total Prevalent Cases of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the United States

6.4. EU5

6.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.5. Germany

6.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Germany

6.5.2. Gender-Specific Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Germany

6.5.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Germany

6.6. France

6.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in France

6.6.2. Gender-Specific Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in France

6.6.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in France

6.7. Italy

6.7.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Italy

6.7.2. Gender-Specific Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Italy

6.7.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Italy

6.8. Spain

6.8.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Spain

6.8.2. Gender-Specific Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Spain

6.8.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Spain

6.9. United Kingdom (UK)

6.9.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the UK

6.9.2. Gender-Specific Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the UK

6.9.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the UK

6.10. Japan

6.10.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.10.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Japan

6.10.3. Gender-Specific Cases of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Japan

6.10.4. Total Prevalent Cases of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Japan



7. Treatment and Management of DPN

7.1. Guidelines for the management of DPN



8. Unmet need



9. Bibliography



10. Appendix



11. Report Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9m2xi4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900