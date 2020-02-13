|PRESS RELEASE
|Revenue for 2019 fiscal year
|February 13, 2020
2019 Revenue: +3% organic growth
Revenue for the 4th quarter 2019
At constant scope and exchange rates, Group revenue remained stable during the 4th quarter 2019
(-0.1%) at €6,895 million. This development mainly includes:
Revenue as reported increased by 6% compared with the 4th quarter 2018 due notably to changes in the Vivendi scope related to the consolidation of Editis.
Revenue for the year 2019
At constant scope and exchange rates, 2019 revenue increased by 3% to €24,843 million.
Revenue as reported rose 8%, taking into account €878 million in changes in scope, related mainly to the consolidation of Editis at Vivendi, and a positive foreign exchange impact in the amount of €285 million related to the decrease in the value of the euro against almost all currencies, particularly the US dollar.
|Change in revenue by business
|(in millions of euros)
|4th quarter
|12-month total
|2019
|2018
|Growth
|Growth
|2019
|2018
|Growth
|Growth
|reported
|organic
|reported
|organic
|Transportation and Logistics
|1,503
|1,546
|-3%
|-3%
|5,939
|6,007
|-1 %
|-2%
|Oil logistics
|727
|799
|-9%
|-9%
|2,650
|2,699
|-2%
|-2%
|Communications
|4,571
|4,052
|13%
|2%
|15,891
|13,924
|14%
|6%
|Electricity Storage and Systems
|85
|93
|-9%
|5%
|329
|358
|-8%
|-5%
|Others (Agricultural Assets, Holding Companies)
|10
|9
|12%
|12%
|34
|36
|-6%
|-6%
|Total
|6,895
|6,499
|6%
|0%
|24,843
|23,024
|8%
|3%
At constant scope and exchange rates, compared to fiscal year 2018, the main sectors changed as follows:
|Change in revenue per quarter
|(in millions of euros)
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|3rd quarter
|4th quarter
| 2019
| 2018
(1)
|2018
|2019
| 2018
(1)
| 2018
|2019
|2018(1)
|2018
|2019
| 2018
(1)
|2018
|Transportation and Logistics
|1,483
|1,448
|1,435
|1,491
|1,521
|1,511
|1,462
|1,529
|1,514
|1,503
|1,546
|1,546
|Oil logistics
|665
|671
|670
|613
|592
|590
|645
|643
|641
|727
|801
|799
|Communications
|3,458
|3,271
|3,123
|3,893
|3,614
|3,349
|3,969
|3,703
|3,399
|4,571
|4,464
|4,052
|Electricity Storage and Systems
|75
|90
|89
|85
|94
|93
|85
|84
|83
|85
|81
|93
|Others (Agricultural Assets, Holding Companies)
|8
|10
|10
|8
|10
|10
|7
|7
|7
|10
|9
|9
|Total
|5,690
|5,490
|5,327
|6,090
|5,831
|5,555
|6,169
|5,965
|5,644
|6,895
|6,900
|6,499
(1) At constant scope and exchange rates
All amounts are expressed in millions of euros and rounded to the nearest decimal.
As a result, the sum of the rounded amounts may differ slightly from the reported total.
