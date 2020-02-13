PRESS RELEASE

13 February 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA

January 2020 traffic figures

In January 2020, Paris Aéroport's traffic increases by 1.2% compared to January 2019, with 7.8 million passengers welcomed, of which 5.5 million at Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+2.9%) and 2.3 million at Paris-Orly (-2.4%). In January 2020, the impact of the Coronavirus on traffic is limited.

The decrease of Paris-Orly traffic is notably due to the effects of the bankruptcy of the airline Aigle Azur, which ceased its activities as from the evening of Friday, September 6. Although the former Aigle Azur slots were allocated, the slots freed by Aigle Azur are not all being used at this stage yet.

International traffic (excluding Europe) is up by 1.2%, due to growth in the following destinations: the French Overseas Territories (+6.6%), the Middle East (+5.4%), North America (+5.4%). The destinations which were down: Asia-Pacific (-4.5%), Latin America (-3.0%) and Africa (-1.5%);

European traffic (excluding France) is up (+1.1%);

Traffic within France is up (+1.7%);

The number of connecting passengers increases by 1.9%. The connecting rate stands at 26.6%, up by 0.1 point compared to January 2019.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreases by 53.9% in January 2020.As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(1). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic increases by 2.1%(1).

Passenger traffic at Santiago, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreases by 2.0% in January 2020.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, increases by 3% to 0.7 million passengers in January 2020.

Passengers Jan. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 5,520,481 +2.9% 76,303,579 +5.4% Paris-Orly 2,317,884 -2.4% 31,795,235 -4.0% Total Paris Aéroport 7,838,365 +1.2% 108,098,814 +2.5% Santiago 2,453,341 - 2.0 % 24,580,932 + 4.3 % Amman 673 900 +3.0% 8 943 437 +5.8% Antalya 932,441 +4.8% 35,756,624 +12.4% Ankara 1,045,942 -13.8% 13,525,984 -17.5% Izmir 887,732 -8.7% 12,300,279 -7.6% Bodrum 85,149 -11.4% 4,333,797 +4.1% Gazipaşa Alanya 30,007 -10.8% 1,098,672 -8.6% Medinah 810,404 +21.1% 8,525,404 +5.3% Tunisia 51,155 -23.9% 3,024,661 +20.3% Georgia 233,436 -12.8% 4,275,600 -3.6% Macedonia 183,949 +14.7% 2,701,143 +14.9% Zagreb (2) 203,035 +6.2% 3,447,369 +3.3% Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk) 4,463,250 - 2.1 % 88,989,533 + 1.6 % Istanbul Atatürk (1) N/A N/A 10,953,721 N/A Total TAV Airports 4,463,250 - 53.9 % 99,943,254 + 1.6 %

See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport. Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.

1

Aircraft Movements Jan. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris CDG 37,386 -0.5% 497,970 +3.3% Paris Orly 16,433 -4.0% 217,662 -4.9% Total Paris Aéroport 53,819 -1.6% 715,632 +0.7% Santiago 15,443 -0.1% 157,210 +3.2% Amman 6 205 +2.3% 79 882 +3.4% Antalya 6,354 -1.1% 203,604 +11.8% Ankara 6,909 -15.0% 89,018 -17.5% Izmir 5,718 -7.4% 77,097 -6.7% Bodrum 538 -19.1% 28,062 +4.3% Gazipaşa Alanya 234 -7.1% 7,313 -7.1% Medinah 5,321 +10.2% 61,096 +1.2% Tunisia 453 -25.9% 18,793 +14.8% Georgia 2,484 -19.4% 41,536 -7.0% Macedonia 1,512 +10.9% 21,949 +11.3% Zagreb 3,133 +2.9% 45,149 +3.3% Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk) 32,656 -5.5 % 593,617 + 0.2 % Istanbul Atatürk (1) N/A N/A 79,975 N/A Total TAV Airports 32,656 -53.7 % 673,592 +0.2 %

(1) See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Jan. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic France +1.7% 15.6% Europe +1.1% 40.0% Other International

Of which +1.2% 44.4% Africa -1.5% 12.0% North America +5.4% 9.7% Latin America -3.0% 3.9% Middle-East +5.4% 5.8% Asia-Pacific -4.5% 7.1% French Overseas Territories +6.6% 5.9% Total Paris Aéroport +1.2% 100 %





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Jan. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change Connecting Passagers(1) 1,036,000 +1.9% 12,270,809 +7.2% Connecting rate 26.6% +0.1 pt 22.7% +1.0 pt Seat load factor 83,6% +2,1 pt 86.6% +1.1 pt

(1) Departures passengers

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 1 74 25 70 64 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1 rue de France – 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

Attachment