PRESS RELEASE
13 February 2020
Aéroports de Paris SA
January 2020 traffic figures
In January 2020, Paris Aéroport's traffic increases by 1.2% compared to January 2019, with 7.8 million passengers welcomed, of which 5.5 million at Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+2.9%) and 2.3 million at Paris-Orly (-2.4%). In January 2020, the impact of the Coronavirus on traffic is limited.
The decrease of Paris-Orly traffic is notably due to the effects of the bankruptcy of the airline Aigle Azur, which ceased its activities as from the evening of Friday, September 6. Although the former Aigle Azur slots were allocated, the slots freed by Aigle Azur are not all being used at this stage yet.
Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreases by 53.9% in January 2020.As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(1). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic increases by 2.1%(1).
Passenger traffic at Santiago, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreases by 2.0% in January 2020.
Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, increases by 3% to 0.7 million passengers in January 2020.
|Passengers
|Jan. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Last 12 months
|% change 2020/2019
|Paris-CDG
|5,520,481
|+2.9%
|76,303,579
|+5.4%
|Paris-Orly
|2,317,884
|-2.4%
|31,795,235
|-4.0%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|7,838,365
|+1.2%
|108,098,814
|+2.5%
|Santiago
|2,453,341
|- 2.0 %
|24,580,932
|+ 4.3 %
|Amman
|673 900
|+3.0%
|8 943 437
|+5.8%
|Antalya
|932,441
|+4.8%
|35,756,624
|+12.4%
|Ankara
|1,045,942
|-13.8%
|13,525,984
|-17.5%
|Izmir
|887,732
|-8.7%
|12,300,279
|-7.6%
|Bodrum
|85,149
|-11.4%
|4,333,797
|+4.1%
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|30,007
|-10.8%
|1,098,672
|-8.6%
|Medinah
|810,404
|+21.1%
|8,525,404
|+5.3%
|Tunisia
|51,155
|-23.9%
|3,024,661
|+20.3%
|Georgia
|233,436
|-12.8%
|4,275,600
|-3.6%
|Macedonia
|183,949
|+14.7%
|2,701,143
|+14.9%
|Zagreb (2)
|203,035
|+6.2%
|3,447,369
|+3.3%
|Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk)
|4,463,250
|- 2.1 %
|88,989,533
|+ 1.6 %
|Istanbul Atatürk (1)
|N/A
|N/A
|10,953,721
|N/A
|Total TAV Airports
|4,463,250
|- 53.9 %
|99,943,254
|+ 1.6 %
1
|Aircraft Movements
|Jan. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Last 12 months
|% change 2020/2019
|Paris CDG
|37,386
|-0.5%
|497,970
|+3.3%
|Paris Orly
|16,433
|-4.0%
|217,662
|-4.9%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|53,819
|-1.6%
|715,632
|+0.7%
|Santiago
|15,443
|-0.1%
|157,210
|+3.2%
|Amman
|6 205
|+2.3%
|79 882
|+3.4%
|Antalya
|6,354
|-1.1%
|203,604
|+11.8%
|Ankara
|6,909
|-15.0%
|89,018
|-17.5%
|Izmir
|5,718
|-7.4%
|77,097
|-6.7%
|Bodrum
|538
|-19.1%
|28,062
|+4.3%
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|234
|-7.1%
|7,313
|-7.1%
|Medinah
|5,321
|+10.2%
|61,096
|+1.2%
|Tunisia
|453
|-25.9%
|18,793
|+14.8%
|Georgia
|2,484
|-19.4%
|41,536
|-7.0%
|Macedonia
|1,512
|+10.9%
|21,949
|+11.3%
|Zagreb
|3,133
|+2.9%
|45,149
|+3.3%
|Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk)
|32,656
|-5.5 %
|593,617
|+ 0.2 %
|Istanbul Atatürk (1)
|N/A
|N/A
|79,975
|N/A
|Total TAV Airports
|32,656
|-53.7 %
|673,592
|+0.2 %
(1) See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.
| Geographic split
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
| Jan. 2020
% change 2020/2019
|Share of total traffic
|France
|+1.7%
|15.6%
|Europe
|+1.1%
|40.0%
| Other International
Of which
|+1.2%
|44.4%
|Africa
|-1.5%
|12.0%
|North America
|+5.4%
|9.7%
|Latin America
|-3.0%
|3.9%
|Middle-East
|+5.4%
|5.8%
|Asia-Pacific
|-4.5%
|7.1%
|French Overseas Territories
|+6.6%
|5.9%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|+1.2%
|100 %
| Paris Aéroport
(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
|Jan. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Last 12 months
|% change
|Connecting Passagers(1)
|1,036,000
|+1.9%
|12,270,809
|+7.2%
|Connecting rate
|26.6%
|+0.1 pt
|22.7%
|+1.0 pt
|Seat load factor
|83,6%
|+2,1 pt
|86.6%
|+1.1 pt
(1) Departures passengers
Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 1 74 25 70 64 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.
Registered office: 1 rue de France – 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.
groupeadp.fr
Attachment
Aéroports de Paris
Paris, FRANCE
Aéroports de Paris SA- January 2020 traffic figuresFILE URL | Copy the link below
Aéroports de Paris LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: