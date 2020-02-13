NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period with its market size was valued at USD 210.0 billion in 2019.



Industry Insights by Service (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), By Sourcing Type (In-House and Outsourced), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Sports & Entertainment, Agriculture & Food, Chemicals, Construction, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government & Public Sector, Energy & Power, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Metal & Mining, and Others)

With growing trend of TIC outsourcing, there is a significant rise in the number of small and mid-scale tic companies globally, especially in APAC region. These companies is expected to bring numerous new opportunities for the TIC ecosystem.

Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/testing-inspection-certification-tic-market/request-sample

Retail & consumer goods application segment accounted for a foremost share of TIC market in 2019

On the basis of application, the market is subdivided as automotive, aerospace, IT & telecom, transportation & logistics, sports & entertainment, agriculture & food, chemicals, construction, retail & consumer goods, government & public sector, energy & power, industrial, pharmaceuticals, metal & mining, and others. Of all these applications, the retail & consumer goods application segment accounted for a foremost share of TIC market, owing to wide range of consumer goods manufactured every year in different regions and significant demand of quality and standard testing and inspection of the products on regular basis.

Explore key industry insights in 57 tables and 35 figures from the 135 pages of report, “ Global Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Service (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), By Sourcing Type (In-House and Outsourced), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Sports & Entertainment, Agriculture & Food, Chemicals, Construction, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government & Public Sector, Energy & Power, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Metal & Mining, and Others) ”

Geography Insight

Geographically, APAC, is the largest and fastest growing testing, inspection & certification market with largest number of small and large product manufacturers residing in the region. Further, administration of several countries in the region are inspiring companies across the globe to make investment in the region. This will further up surge the growth of the China Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC) market in years to come.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global testing, inspection and certification market are ALS Limited, Applus Plus, Bureau Veritas SA, DNV GL, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, MISTRAS, SGS Group, TUV NORD Group, TUV SUD Group, TUV Rheinland Group, and UL LLC.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/testing-inspection-certification-tic-market/customize-report

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the service, certification segment captures largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period.

Of all the source type, in-house accounted for the foremost share in the testing, inspection & certification market in 2019.

Among all the application, the retail & consumer goods application segment accounted for a foremost share of TIC market in 2019.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2015–2019 and forecast for the years 2020–2025

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:

Detailed Research

We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage.

Robust Research Methodology

Robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report.

Analyst Support

24*7 analyst support – Pre and post purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.

Sales Support

24*7 sales support – Hassle free delivery of the report and quick response and support by sales team.

Free Customization

20% post purchase free customization to meet your Services.

Customer Satisfaction

We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationship.

Security

High level of data security and confidentiality of your information.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global testing, inspection and certification market on the basis of service, source type, application, and region.

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Coverage

Service Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Source Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

In-House

Outsourced

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Automotive

Aerospace

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Sports & Entertainment

Agriculture & Food

Chemicals

Construction

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government & Public Sector

Energy & Power

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Metal & Mining

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market by Region

North America

By Service

By Source Type

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Service

By Source Type

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Service

By Source Type

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Service

By Source Type

By Application

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

More from VynZ Research

Global Compressor Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global compressor market is expected to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to growing automotive industries in developing countries such as India and China, and rapid industrialization. Different compressor types such as positive displacement and dynamic compressors contributed to the compressor market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for positive displacement in the coming years due to extensive acceptance throughout small and medium scale industries.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/compressor-market

Global High Power LED Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global high power light-emitting diode (LED) market is projected to reach USD 17,985.3 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions and increasing government support for the adoption of LED lights, propelling the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/high-power-led-market

Global Wearable Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global wearable sensors market is set to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period. Increasing the advancement of wearable sensing, wireless communication techniques, high performing processing systems and low consumption of energy are the major factors that are bolstering the growth of the global wearable sensors market. Wearable sensors are helping the users in monitoring blood pressure, heartbreak, respiratory rate and fever along with falling, drowning and sleeping.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/wearable-sensors-market

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com