This report provides case studies for six operators that are at various stages in the process of going copper-free and draws conclusions about good practice.
The report answers the following questions:
By decommissioning copper, fixed operators' typical OPEX savings (independent of one-off cash for property and scrap copper) could equate to about 20% of existing EBITDA per line.
By decommissioning copper, fixed operators can reduce OPEX, release meaningful amounts of cash, and run their businesses more sustainably. The process of decommissioning copper can, however, be painfully slow.
