Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyme Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lyme Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2020 provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Lyme Disease (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Lyme Disease (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Lyme Disease and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 1, 5 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 2 and 1 molecules, respectively.



Lyme Disease (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Lyme Disease (Infectious Disease).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Lyme Disease (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Lyme Disease (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Lyme Disease (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Lyme Disease (Infectious Disease).

Reasons to Buy

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Lyme Disease (Infectious Disease).

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and its most promising pipeline therapeutics.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Lyme Disease (Infectious Disease) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction



Report Coverage



Lyme Disease Overview



Therapeutics Development

Pipeline Overview

Pipeline by Companies

Pipeline by Universities/Institutes

Products under Development by Companies

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes

Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Target

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Abzyme Therapeutics LLC

Agile Sciences Inc.

Flightpath BioSciences Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ixodes AG

L2 Diagnostics LLC

NovoBiotic Pharmaceuticals LLC

Valneva SE

Drug Profiles

azithromycin - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism of Action

R&D Progress

Dormant Projects



Product Development Milestones



Featured News & Press Releases



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3svt7t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900