VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Integrated Cannabis” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a directors’ resolution, it will change its name to Icanic Brands Company Inc.



There will be no change to the symbol. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker “ICAN” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The CSE will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the change in the Company’s name and it is anticipated that the common shares will begin trading under the new name on or about Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company’s shares following the name change is 451063101 (ISIN: CA4510631019).

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Integrated Cannabis Company

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. is a leading cannabis branded products manufacturer based in California & Nevada, the largest and most competitive cannabis markets in the world. The company’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.icaninc.com.

For further information about Integrated Cannabis, please contact the Company at:

Email: investors@icaninc.com

