PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms*. This recognition marks a continuous decade of Qlik’s position in the Leaders quadrant as well as inclusion in this Gartner Magic Quadrant since 2006. A complimentary copy of the full report is available for download at https://www.qlik.com/GartnerMQ2020 .



“Qlik is helping customers accelerate business value through data, providing a full range of capabilities to go from raw data to real-time insights and action,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “Our company continues to grow profitably, and our strong performance has enabled us to invest in delivering an end-to-end platform that includes data integration, AI-driven insights and conversational analytics. With our recent acquisition of RoxAI we are providing automated intelligent alerting for real-time decision making as we continue to invest in capabilities that increase data’s value for every organization.”

Modern data analytics encompasses an entire workflow, from initial data preparation, integration and cataloging, to AI-driven insights, to sharing and taking data-driven action. Organizations are accelerating the business value of their data with Qlik’s unique end-to-end data integration and analytics platforms, which deliver value at every point across the entire data and analytics pipeline.

Qlik Data Integration accelerates the discovery and availability of analytics-ready data through real-time data streaming, data warehouse automation and data lake creation

accelerates the discovery and availability of analytics-ready data through real-time data streaming, data warehouse automation and data lake creation Qlik Data Catalyst ® enriches and catalogs data to make it seamlessly available to business users in a highly governed way

enriches and catalogs data to make it seamlessly available to business users in a highly governed way Qlik Sense ® sets the benchmark for modern analytics with its one-of-a-kind associative analytics engine, sophisticated AI, and scalable multi-cloud architecture

sets the benchmark for modern analytics with its one-of-a-kind associative analytics engine, sophisticated AI, and scalable multi-cloud architecture Qlik Insight Bot ™ augments the user’s ability to explore data within their workflow via conversational analytics

™ augments the user’s ability to explore data within their workflow via conversational analytics And with the recently acquired RoxAI and its Ping intelligent alerting software , Qlik further expands its ability to deliver real-time, data-driven insights for action where and when it can make a difference to business success.

With the industry’s only end-to-end data integration and analytics platform, and most robust set of SaaS analytics offerings, Qlik gives organizations the ability to democratize access and use of enterprise-ready data for action for every employee.

“Data is a crucial part of our DNA and employees’ everyday work,” said Paul French, Director of Business Intelligence, Visualization and Reporting, Data Analytics at Nationwide Building Society. “Empowering employees with the right information and the confidence to make decisions with it is vital. Qlik has proven to be fantastic in helping to consolidate disparate data, break down internal silos and drive value. By making data more visible and intuitive, business teams have gained new insights across many processes, increasing efficiency and fostering a data-enabled culture.”

Qlik is also helping organizations adopt a Data Literacy as a Service approach to creating a data-driven culture through the recent launch of the industry’s first Data Literacy Consulting Service and its Signature Services . Data Literacy as a Service is a holistic always-on customer success approach designed to drive a data-informed culture by optimizing three components: the value of analytic technology and processes, human capital through a comprehensive, ongoing and product-agnostic data literacy adoption program, and mission-critical analytics with a 24/7 enterprise support foundation.

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms” by James Richardson, Rita L. Sallam, Kurt Schlegel, Austin Kronz, Julian Sun, February 11, 2020.

