The Company’s operations were successful in the year 2019 and EBITDA in the year amounted to ISK 5,562 million. These results are in line with the Company’s updated expectations when Q1 results were published.
Key results:
Key figures for the financial budget 2020 based on 2.5% average inflation rate:
The attached presentation contains more information on the management results and the assumptions on which the financial budget is based.
For further information contact:
Garðar Hannes Friðjónsson, CEO, gardar@eik.is, s. 590-2200
Lýður H. Gunnarsson, CFO, lydur@eik.is, s. 590-2200 / 820-8980
