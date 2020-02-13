HMG Strategy’s upcoming webinar, sponsored by SMC Squared, will focus on how savvy executives are tackling the digital talent shortage by circumventing the offshore outsourcing route and drawing upon the multiple benefits of global insourcing

DALLAS, and WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies press forward with their digital transformation initiatives and try to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and robotics process automation to drive successful business outcomes, many executives are discovering that the digital engineering skills shortage is creating a significant competitive disadvantage.

According to Heidrick & Struggles, an overwhelming 71 percent of enterprise executives believe they do not have the right talent for digital transformation. With unemployment rates near zero percent, corporate leaders are worried about losing the war for engineering horsepower and being leapfrogged by digital-savvy competitors.

The instinctual response used by many executives to address these skills challenges is to rely on an offshore outsourcing model. However, an upcoming webinar by SMC Squared and HMG Strategy taking place on February 27 at 12 p.m. ET will reveal the red flags associated with offshore outsourcing models along with the advantages of utilizing a global insourcing approach for digital transformation

“The knee-jerk response by many companies is to tap into offshore outsourcing for sought-after digital skills,” said Patricia Connolly, CEO and Founding Partner of SMC Squared. “But you need to avoid multiple risks associated with offshoring, including a lack of quality skills, poor communications, exorbitant billable hours and - ultimately - inferior results,” adds Connolly, who will be one of the featured speakers in the webinar.

A growing number of organizations are opting for a global insourcing model that has a guaranteed lower cost while delivering a 1:1 quality and productivity ratio.

“The war for digital talent is helping to separate the winners from the losers in today’s global, hyper-disruptive economy,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy, who will join Connolly as a speaker on the webinar. “Our unique and timely research at HMG Strategy reveals that CIOs and technology executives must apply a fresh mindset and creative approaches to identify highly skilled digital engineers outside of their customary field of vision.”

In this webinar, you’ll discover:

Examples of leading companies across different industries that are leveraging global enablement teams to gain a competitive edge

The business benefits and productivity gains that a global insourcing model can deliver

To learn more about the SMC Squared/HMG Strategy webinar and to register for the event, click here .

