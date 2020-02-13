FORKED RIVER, NJ, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTC Pink: DREM), a licensed new home builder and general contractor in New Jersey, today announced CEO and Chairman Vince Simonelli has given an exclusive interview via video to Stock Investor Daily. In the video interview, Simonelli discusses DREM revenues, existing and future projects of the company, becoming fully reporting, the company backlog of business and much more. The interview can be accessed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPFzDMi6j-M



Stock Investor Daily ( www.stockinvestordaily.com ) focuses on the stories of both emerging growth companies as well as existing small cap companies in the financial marketplace. Dave Donlin, host of the Stock Investor Daily video interview has an extensive broadcasting background as well as experience of over 20 years in the public sector.

About Dream Homes & Development Corp.

Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTC Pink: DREM) is a full-service construction company based in Forked River, New Jersey equipped to complete all aspects of a building project including design, architectural, engineering, and construction. As licensed new home builders and general contractors, Dream Homes is actively building, raising, renovating and reconstructing homes up and down the New Jersey shore area.

