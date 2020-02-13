VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) modernized the luxury day boat category with the premiere of a new brand, Aviara in 2019. As a capstone to the successful launch, today Aviara debuts its third model in its inaugural year, the AV40, at the 2020 Miami International Boat Show. The yacht-certified AV40, the completion of the new collection, is the largest of the Aviara line-up and boasts added cabin space and expandable folding deck terraces in addition to other features available on its counterparts, the AV32 and AV36.



“Aviara has successfully positioned itself as the premium day boat brand in the industry,” said Fred Brightbill, CEO and Chairman of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. “We achieved our goal: to build a luxury line within MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ portfolio that customers aspire to own. Aviara boats deliver the experience our customers expect – from the innovative engineering to sleek design, to a proven dealer distribution network. We’ve methodically built a stunning collection of modern day boats to stand the test of time.”

The AV40’s progressive style and elevated control set it apart from other vessels of similar size. The eye-catching European styling is enhanced by quality details and modern comfort. The open deck terraces extend on both starboard and port sides to expand entertaining space with the push of a button. Captains enjoy hosting a crowd from the meticulously designed helm, with standard joystick controls and two engine options (either twin IImor Marine sterndrive or triple Mercury outboard propulsion), Klipsch audio system, available heated seats, gourmet wet bar with dual grills, refrigerators, and a power sunroof. Passengers relax in spacious seating in one of three living areas – the bow, cockpit, and transom. When at rest, the transom seats and patented independent, adjustable barstool-style seating ensures no one misses a view of the sunset.

This boat provides the ultimate space to bring multiple generations together to enjoy extended time on the water. The AV40 equips owners to host a party for the big game, cook a gourmet meal, rest in the cabin (with capacity to sleep four), swim off the submersible platform, and take in the beauty of the water – all on the same day.

Aviara is American made in MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ world-class manufacturing facility in Vonore, TN. The winner of the 2015 BusinessWeek best plant in North America award, the only marine manufacturing facility ever considered for the award.

Orders for the AV40 will begin on February 13. For more information about Aviara, please visit www.aviaraboats.com . Miami International Boat Show Debut: MasterCraft Boat Holdings will unveil Aviara’s AV40 at the Miami International Boat Show at an open house event beginning at 4PM, Virginia Key, Pier #8, Slips 828 – 830 on February 13th. See the entire Aviara family on display including the AV40.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four premium brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit investors.mastercraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com , www.NauticStarBoats.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.AviaraBoats.com .

Aviara Contact:

Rob Nye, Aviara Sales & Marketing

(865) 806-8014

rob.nye@aviaraboats.com

Investor Contact:

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

George Steinbarger, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

(423) 884-7141

George.Steinbarger@mastercraft.com

AV40 SPECS

LOA Stern – 40’ 7”

LOA OB – 42’ 3”

Beam – 12’ 3”

Draft Drives UP – 2’ 10”

Draft Stern Down – 3’ 8”

Draft OB Down – 3’ 10”

Deadrise – 19 deg

Fuel Capacity – 357 gal

Water Capacity – 53 gal

Holding Tank Capacity – 32 gal

Bridge Height – 9’ 9” no radar

Overall Height – 12’ 4” no radar