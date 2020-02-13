Artist rendering of the Bexar model home at The Quarry at Stoneridge

Artist rendering of the Bexar model home at The Quarry at Stoneridge

MELISSA, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes , the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of The Quarry at Stoneridge, a new home community designed to appeal to first-time homebuyers. Priced from the low $280,000s, Meritage Homes will offer seven floorplans with both single and two-story designs that range from 2,059 to 3,100 square feet. Several homes are available for quick move-in.



A commuter’s dream, The Quarry at Stoneridge is conveniently located off Central Expressway (U.S. Highway 75) just 30 minutes from downtown Dallas. With wooded homesites and lush landscaping, the suburban oasis offers residents easy access to entertainment in McKinney and highly-rated schools, with campuses just minutes away.

Community Quick Facts

Name : The Quarry at Stoneridge

: The Quarry at Stoneridge Price Range: Starting from the low $280,000s

Starting from the low $280,000s Home Sizes: Approximately 2,060 to 3,100 square feet

Approximately 2,060 to 3,100 square feet Number of Homesites: 120

120 Models Available to Tour: The Bexar, a 3,100 sq. ft., 2 Story, 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage starting at $335,990

The Bexar, a 3,100 sq. ft., 2 Story, 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage starting at $335,990 School District: Melissa ISD

Melissa ISD Address: Meritage Homes Model – 1913 Canyon Lane, Melissa, TX 75454

Contact Phone Number: Meritage Homes - (877) 275-6374



With demand for new homes increasing among first-time buyers who want to escape escalating rents, Meritage Homes has designed an entry-level line of homes that include many features typical in more expensive, move-up homes – kitchen islands, home automation features and granite counter tops, as well as upgraded cabinets, laundry rooms, plumbing fixtures and appliances.

“We’re excited to offer first-time buyers in north Dallas much more than a no-frills entry-level home by incorporating Meritage’s industry-leading energy efficiency and other upgraded features at an affordable price,” said Austin Woffinden, division president for Meritage Homes in Dallas-Fort Worth. “The Quarry at Stoneridge is ideal for families looking for affordable homes with an ideal commute and exceptional schools.”

Meritage offers a streamlined home-buying experience for first-time buyers by offering a one-stop sales and design process at the community and simplified packages featuring the latest design trends curated by experts.

For more information about The Quarry at Stoneridge, please visit https://www.meritagehomes.com/state/tx/dallasft-worth/the-quarry-at-stoneridge or call 877-275-6374.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 34-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .

Pictures and other promotional materials are representative and may depict or contain floor plans, square footages, elevations, options, upgrades, landscaping, pool/spa, furnishings, appliances, and designer/decorator features and amenities that are not included as part of the home and/or may not be available in all communities.

