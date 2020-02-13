Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE February 13, 2020 at 20:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj aims to transfer to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during 2020

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com has on February 13, 2020 decided to start evaluating the possibility of transferring to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. The company has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North Growth Market Finland marketplace since 2014. The company’s Board of Directors estimates that listing the share on the official list would increase the company’s share liquidity and brand awareness. The goal is to complete the transfer to the official list during 2020.

“Verkkokauppa.com has been listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki First North Growth Market Finland marketplace since 2014. We see the transfer to the official list as a natural part of the company’s development and growth. Verkkokauppa.com’s goal is to be a Nordic leader in retail, and we assess that the transfer to the official list would help us achieve a broader shareholder base, increased share liquidity, and stronger brand awareness,” says Panu Porkka, CEO of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj.

For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Häggblom

Chairman of the Board

christoffer@riteventures.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Panu Porkka

CEO

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser

Nordea Bank Abp

Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.verkkokauppa.com