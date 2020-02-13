Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE February 13, 2020 at 20:15 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved on performance matching share plan for management

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan for the CEO and the members of the Management Team of the company. The aim of the new plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the management in order to increase the value of the company in the long-term, to encourage the management to personally invest in the company’s shares, to retain these persons at the company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

The new Performance Matching Share Plan 2020—2022 includes one performance period, calendar years 2020—2022. The performance criterion is the Total Shareholder Return of the company’s share (TSR). The achievement of the required TSR levels will determine the proportion out of the maximum reward that will be paid to a Participant and is a maximum of three performance-based matching shares for each allocated share. The prerequisite for participation in the plan and receiving reward on the basis of this plan is that a person participating in the plan either allocates freely transferable company shares held by him or her or acquires the company’s shares. The participation is capped up to the share amount determined by the Board of Directors. Furthermore, payment of reward is based on the participant´s valid employment or service upon reward payment.

The rewards from the plan will be paid partly in the company’s shares and partly in cash in 2023. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the participant. As a rule, no reward will be paid, if a participant´s employment or service ends before the reward payment.

The target group of the plan consists of eight persons, the CEO and all other members of the Management Team. The rewards payable on the basis of the plan correspond to the value of an approximate maximum total of 540,000 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares, including also the proportion to be paid in cash.

The last Matching Period 2020—2022 of the company’s Matching Share Plan 2018—2020 will not be implemented as it will be replaced by this newly established Performance Matching Share Plan 2020—2022.

