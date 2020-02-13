PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Console Mattiacci Law, LLC represents two 49-year-old current employees of IKEA, William Antonelli, Jr. and Brandon Paine, who assert that the company discriminated against them and other employees over the age of 40 in stores across the US in promotional decisions. The Court conditionally certified the cases to proceed as collective actions and authorized the issuance of notice to other older workers in each if they fit the criteria. This means that other older eligible employees across the country will be notified of the Paine and/or Antonelli lawsuits and will have the opportunity to join in suing the retail giant for age discrimination. The lawsuits seek recovery including monetary damages for harms suffered as a result of IKEA’s violations of the federal age discrimination law.



A few months ago, the Court conditionally certified the first age discrimination lawsuit brought against IKEA filed by Console Mattiacci Law, Donofrio v. IKEA US Retail, LLC, Case No. 2:18-cv-00599-AB, to proceed as a collective action. In its May 15, 2019 opinion, the Court found that Console Mattiacci Law’s client, Mr. Donofrio, presented evidence that “shows beyond mere speculation that IKEA may have discriminated against older employees in promotion decisions…” and “that IKEA’s allegedly discriminatory policies and procedures could have affected all putative class members similarly.”



As it did in the Donofrio matter, Console Mattiacci Law will soon mail all eligible individuals Notices of the Right to Join the Paine and/or Antonelli lawsuits along with Consent to Join forms, and they will have 60 days from the date of mailing to send their Consent to Join Forms if they decide to opt-in.



The cases are Paine v. IKEA Holding US, Inc., et al., Case No. 2:19-cv-00723-AB and Antonelli v. IKEA Holding US, Inc., et al., Case No. 2:19-cv-01286-AB, in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania before The Honorable Anita B. Brody.

About Console Mattiacci Law, LLC



Console Mattiacci Law, LLC is an employment rights law firm with offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Moorestown, New Jersey and New York City, New York. Since its inception in 1990, the firm has focused its practice on the representation of current, former and potential employees concerning work-related matters.



The lawyers at Console Mattiacci Law, LLC counsel whistleblower-employees who have been retaliated against and individuals who have been victimized by illegal employment discrimination and retaliation, including sex, race, religion, disability and age discrimination and sexual harassment at work. They also represent employees concerning medical leaves, disability benefits, wage and hour claims, employment contracts, severance agreements, stock option plans, and class action lawsuits.







