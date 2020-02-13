New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Compression Therapy Market valued at USD 2.81 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Compression therapy is a therapy where by it acts by increasing the blood flow especially in the lower limbs by strengthening vein support. It intents a gentle application of the pressure to the ankles and legs by compression garments which helps in supporting the legs. It is like an elastic garment whereby generating pressure goes up to the leg. The stockings act as a replicated muscle, its acts by adding some pressure to constricting areas of the legs where there is less flow of blood and to reduce the pain in the lower limbs as the veins loosen up.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2469
Vein disorders leg ulcers, deep vein thrombosis, lymphedema, blood clots and varicose veins they are key drivers to this market. Products, includes stockings, bandages, garments that are being used to treat them. With the rise in the technological advancement and also increase incidence in disease population, compression therapy is gaining importance as it also acts as an OTC product these are the factors are expected to fuel the market for the further growth.
Lack reimbursement for compression therapy products by the government is likely to slow down the market in the forecast period which act as a major restraint to the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/compression-therapy-market
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Compression Therapy market on the basis of product and service, technique, application, end user and region:
Product & Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Application outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Technique outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
End- User outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2469
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Browse more similar reports on Diagnostics category by Reports And Data
Positron Emission Tomography Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/positron-emission-tomography-market
Anatomical Models Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anatomical-models-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: