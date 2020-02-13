New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Compression Therapy Market valued at USD 2.81 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Compression therapy is a therapy where by it acts by increasing the blood flow especially in the lower limbs by strengthening vein support. It intents a gentle application of the pressure to the ankles and legs by compression garments which helps in supporting the legs. It is like an elastic garment whereby generating pressure goes up to the leg. The stockings act as a replicated muscle, its acts by adding some pressure to constricting areas of the legs where there is less flow of blood and to reduce the pain in the lower limbs as the veins loosen up.

Vein disorders leg ulcers, deep vein thrombosis, lymphedema, blood clots and varicose veins they are key drivers to this market. Products, includes stockings, bandages, garments that are being used to treat them. With the rise in the technological advancement and also increase incidence in disease population, compression therapy is gaining importance as it also acts as an OTC product these are the factors are expected to fuel the market for the further growth.

Lack reimbursement for compression therapy products by the government is likely to slow down the market in the forecast period which act as a major restraint to the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Latest technology of highâ€frequency chest compression (HFCC) is used for the clearance of mucous secretions from airways for cystic fibrosis (CF) patients for improvement in lungs nt. The device consists of a variable air pulse delivery system and a nonâ€stretch inflatable vest worn by the patient to cover the chest bandages includes in printed ovals or rectangles for better bandage extension; bandage application at full stretch.

Globally vein treatment market is expected to reach till USD 475 million. growth is being driven by technological advancements as well as developments in varicose vein treatment devices to create less disturbing procedures.

The Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market will increase the demand for compression therapy but drugs based system will act as a restraint to the market, The development of intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices are required after surgeries; worn on the calf from knee to ankle, it squeezes the legs in every 60 seconds, that increases blood flow to prevent clots due to immobility which accounts USD 1.8 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Mobile Active Compressions (MAC) device is regarded as more superior to standard compression machine which mainly focuses on the patients care and acceptance Here Force’s technology has made a “breathable, and lightweight” garment that comprises of sleeves for eliminating the clumsy air hoses. The device is capable of displaying the mobility statistics for doctors, nurses and the patient;

INTELECT® SWD100 is a product from DJO global Inc it is therapy in which it is preferably used to reduce muscle spasms, rigidness in joint and increase in blood flow it is touch screen device which can be used easily by patients.

BSN medical (Germany), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (U.S.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and SIGVARIS (Switzerland). Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), 3M Company (U.S.), Tactile Medical (U.S.), ConvaTec Inc. (U.K.), ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group) (Sweden), and Julius Zorn GmbH (Juzo) (Germany) are major players in this market.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Compression Therapy market on the basis of product and service, technique, application, end user and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Compression Garments

Compression Stockings

Compression Bandages & Wraps

Other Compression Garments*

Compression Braces

Compression Pumps

Other compression garments

Application outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Varicose Vein Treatment

Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment

Lymphedema Treatment

Leg Ulcer Treatment

Other Applications

Technique outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Static Compression Therapy

Dynamic Compression Therapy

End- User outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Home Care Settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

