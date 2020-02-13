New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component ; Deployment ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862185/?utm_source=GNW

The root causes resulting in out-of-stock comprises inventory inaccuracy, unforeseen high demand, restock frequency, and inefficient shelf monitoring. Generally, identification and measurement of the out-of-stock situation are performed through limited visual shelf audits. However, with the advent of advanced technologies, automated methods such as on-shelf availability solutions are noticing huge adoption in the retail industry.



The retailers are continually investing and focusing on the adoption of hi-tech technologies to maintain inventory accuracy.For instance, the integration of the RFID technology in stores help store operators keep track and record of every product with the help of a chip embedded in an item’s packaging or tag.



RFID systems permit the merchants to search and monitor for merchandise with the use of a handheld scanner, and make it easier and faster for the retailers to track down the exact location of each item. The robust focus of retailers on centralization of the process of integration of real-time data pertaining to the entire supply chain consequently enables them to enhance the profit margin through precise and accurate tracking of inventory movement.



The North American region led the on-shelf availability solutions market in 2018 and is projected to lose its dominance to Europe over the forecast period 2019-2027.The North America on-shelf availability solutions market is propelled by the vast presence of retail stores and significant development in the retail sector.



This region is a home for most of the world’s largest retailers.Mexico and Canada, each of them, have their own largest retail chains, and both the countries have retail companies that conduct business operations throughout the world.



The retail industry is responsible for nearly two-thirds of the US GDP. Some of the largest US retail chains include Walmart, CVS Health, Amazon, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Costco, The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies, and Target, among others.



Additionally, Max Hypermarket India partnered with Auchan Group, a French retail giant, to establish franchise hypermarket stores in India.Both the retailing companies have planned to open 12-15 new stores annually throughout various states in India.



Also, the Asia Pacific e-commerce market is growing owing to the constant increase in population and increasing penetration of the internet.According to the World Bank projection, Asia Pacific will continue to account for 1/3rd of the global e-commerce industry.



Thus, the adoption of on-shelf availability solutions by e-commerce retailers is expected to grow.



The global on-shelf availability solution market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and end-user.Based on component, the on-shelf availability solution market has been segmented into solution and services.



Based on deployment, on-shelf availability solution market has been segmented into cloud and on premise. Further, based on end-user, on-shelf availability solution market has been segmented into CPG manufacturers, retailers, suppliers, and others.



The global on-shelf availability solution market has also been analyzed on basis of five major regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. The major players profiled in the global on-shelf availability solution market are Atlas Technology Group, BeMyEye Holdings Ltd, IBM Corporation, Market6, Inc., Retail Solutions, Inc., Retail Velocity, SAP SE, Shelfie Pty Ltd, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Verix, Inc.



The overall global on-shelf availability solution market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global on-shelf availability solution market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the on-shelf availability solution market based on all the segmentation provided for the global region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the on-shelf availability solution industry.

