New York, NY, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Nose Day, the campaign to end child poverty, is once again helping teachers bring empathy into America’s classrooms and communities through the Red Nose Day in School program.

Combining the fun and energy of Red Nose Day with educational content from Scholastic, the year-round program teaches students about the power of empathy, sparks classroom conversations on difficult subjects such as child poverty, and inspires kids to take action to help others in a fresh and engaging way.

“Red Nose Day in School provides the perfect opportunity for me to teach the most important lesson for our kids today ­– the ability to empathize with others,” said Tracy Kooy, a fifth grade teacher from Grant Elementary School in Santa Monica, California. “It is a privilege to be one small part of the Red Nose Day mission and promote a commitment to help those in need through good humor and community action."

Kooy has used the Red Nose Day in School classroom materials since 2017 and seen the program grow to be adopted schoolwide. To date, an estimated 160,000 teachers have used the Red Nose Day in School materials in classrooms, reaching more than 4 million students across the country.

“Scholastic is thrilled to be working again with Red Nose Day to bring these standards-based lessons to educators while empowering students to make a difference in their schools and communities,” said Ann Amstutz Hayes, SVP, Scholastic National Partnerships. “The program has seen an enormous response — teachers have told us how well the program fits within their curriculum and has helped to build empathy within their classrooms.”

Infusing empathy into the classroom benefits children in a variety of ways, according to Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education. Teaching empathy and kindness leads to more engaged students, higher academic achievement and behaviors that encourage positive relationships.

“Teachers play a critical role in shaping kids’ experiences and their outlook on the world,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US, the organization behind Red Nose Day. “Empathy and social emotional learning are powerful lessons for the classroom as well as in life, and we are incredibly proud to support so many amazing teachers with this program.”

Teachers can now access free downloadable lesson plans for grades 2-5 that include:

Classroom Routines to Build Empathy

Teachable Moments Throughout the Year

National Reading Month (March) — Building Empathy Through Reading

Writing for Informed Social Action

Other supporting materials can be found at RedNoseDayinSchool.org such as videos and case studies of children who have been impacted by poverty and how they have been helped, as well as inspiring stories of kids making a difference in their communities.

To further the fun, Red Nose Day in School’s Joke-Ha-Thon will return to schools and communities across the U.S. starting April 1, encouraging students to write, tell and sell their best jokes to raise money and awareness for children living in poverty. This year, global play and entertainment company Hasbro has pledged to match all Red Nose Day in School fundraising up to a total of $50,000.

For more information on Red Nose Day in School and how to get involved, visit RedNoseDayinSchool.org.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change, and has raised over $1 billion since the campaign’s founding in 1988.



Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to end child poverty, and has raised $200 million to date. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in America and around the world. Red Nose Day has received generous support from millions of Americans, hundreds of celebrities and many outstanding partners, including Walgreens, NBC, Mars, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Comic Relief US

Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive change to help those who need it most in America and around the world. Campaigns include Red Nose Day, Idol Gives Back, and Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit www.comicrelief.org. Follow @comicreliefus on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Scholastic

For more information about Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children’s publishing, education, and media company, visit the Company’s media room at: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com.

