WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) (“AGI” or the “Company”) announced today that it has reached an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank (the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which AGI will issue on a “bought deal” basis, subject to regulatory approval, $85,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior subordinated unsecured debentures (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture (the “Offering”). AGI has also granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable in whole or in part for a period expiring 30 days following closing, to purchase up to an additional $12,750,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures at the same price. If the over-allotment option is fully exercised, the total gross proceeds from the Offering to AGI will be $97,750,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

A preliminary short form prospectus qualifying the distribution of the Debentures will be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec). Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 5, 2020. The Offering is subject to normal regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Debentures will bear interest from the date of issue at 5.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31 each year commencing June 30, 2020. The Debentures will have a maturity date of December 31, 2026.

The Debentures will not be redeemable by the Company before December 31, 2022, except upon the occurrence of a change of control of the Company in accordance with the terms of the indenture (the "Indenture") governing the Debentures. On and after December 31, 2022 and prior to December 31, 2023, the Debentures may be redeemed at the Company’s option at a price equal to 103.9375% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. On and after December 31, 2023 and prior to December 31, 2024, the Debentures may be redeemed at the Company’s option at a price equal to 102.625% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. On and after December 31, 2024 and prior to December 31, 2025, the Debentures may be redeemed at the Company’s option at a price equal to 101.3125% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. On and after December 31, 2025 and prior to maturity, the Debentures will be redeemable at the Company’s option at a price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The Company will have the option to satisfy its obligation to repay the principal amount of the Debentures due at redemption or maturity by issuing and delivering that number of freely tradeable common shares in accordance with the terms of the Indenture.

The Debentures will not be convertible into common shares of the Company at the option of the holders at any time.

This press release is not an offer of Debentures for sale in the United States. The Debentures may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from such registration. The Company has not registered and will not register the Debentures under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to engage in a public offering of Debentures in the United States. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, nor shall there be any sale of, the Debentures in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

2020 Outlook

Management reaffirms its positive outlook for 2020. In 2019, AGI demonstrated the success of its AGI SureTrack subscription model by increasing retail equivalent sales by 70%, and as we enter 2020 that growth rate has accelerated as AGI builds on existing relationships with processors, merchandisers, grain buyers and producers throughout North America. In the fourth quarter of 2019, AGI recorded negative adjusted EBITDA1 of $2.7 million related to the investment in its growing technology platform and management plans to invest further in 2020 to accelerate growth of the platform. In addition, management expects demand for Farm products to increase with the new planting season in the second quarter of 2020 due to an anticipated increase in U.S. planted acres, improved weather conditions compared to historically poor conditions in 2019 and better farmer economics and sentiment should the U.S. and China fully implement Phase 1 of a trade agreement. The Company’s early order programs for its Farm products are at robust levels, supporting management’s positive view for 2020. Offshore, management expects continued growth in India and Brazil, and anticipates an improvement in the global trade environment will result in increased demand in its Commercial business. AGI’s international backlog is well above the levels experienced at the same time in 2019. Commercial project bookings picked up at the end of 2019 following a pause caused by global trade tensions and has resulted in project completion more heavily weighted to the second half of 2020 as these projects go through final design, manufacturing and execution. Accordingly, management expects sales and adjusted EBITDA to also be more heavily weighted toward the second half of 2020 as compared to prior years. In summary, Farm and Commercial backlogs are very strong and management expects sales and adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2020 to significantly exceed 2019 results.

Company Profile

AGI is a leading provider of equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities including seed, fertilizer, grain, and feed systems with a growing platform in providing equipment and solutions for food processing facilities. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, France, Italy, and India and distributes its product globally.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AGI with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on AGI's website www.aggrowth.com.

