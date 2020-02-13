New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mushroom Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type ; Form ; Application ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862158/?utm_source=GNW

White mushrooms, crimini mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, enoki mushroom, chanterelle mushroom, porcini mushroom, portobello mushrooms, and brown mushrooms are commonly used by the food processors.



The global mushroom market has been segmented on the basis of type, form and application.Based on application of mushroom market is segmented into food processing industry, retail outlets, food services, and others.



In 2018, food processing industry segment held a major share in the global mushroom market.Food processing industries are blooming globally due to the increasing demand of various processed food products.



Demand for convenience and ready-to-food products are really high among the consumers due to the busy life style, which is further driving this market.On the basis is of type the global mushroom market is segmented into button mushroom, shitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, and among others.



Button mushroom accounted for a major share in the global mushroom market. Cultivation of button mushrooms was started in the sixteenth century by the Europeans. Proteins present in button mushrooms have 60-70 % digestibility and contains all the essential amino acids. On the basis of form, the global mushroom market is segmented into fresh mushroom and processed mushroom. Fresh mushroom market is largely catered by the seasonal growers who do not have cool - chain the storage and the transport facilities and sell the produce in highly localised markets.



Hot nutritive and culinary properties of mushrooms is one of the primer driver of the market.Low in calories and fat and cholesterol-free, mushrooms contain a modest amount of fiber, over a dozen minerals & vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, zinc and a number of B vitamins such as folate.



Mushrooms are also high in antioxidants like selenium and glutathione, or GSH, substances believed to protect cells from damage and reduce chronic disease and inflammation. Increasing use of mushroom as a substitute for of meat product is one of the major opportunity for the market.



Some of the players present in mushroom market are Monaghan Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., Okechamp SA, Scelta Mushrooms, Greenyard, CMP Mushrooms, Costa Group, Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc, The Mushroom Company,



The overall mushroom market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the mushroom market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the mushroom market.

