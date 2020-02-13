MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 425,000 stock options to three key employees of its subsidiary, Cobra Oro de Honduras. The options are valid for five years until February 13, 2025, with an exercise price of $0.10 and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option plan approved at the last shareholders annual meeting.



The Company also cancelled 525,000 options previously issued at various prices from $0.10 to $0.23.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Jean Labrecque, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

4710 rue St-Ambroise, #308

Montreal, Qc

H4C 2C7

Tel : 514-808-9807



