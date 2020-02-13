New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro Mobile Data Center Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Rack Unit ; Application ; Enterprise Size ; Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862156/?utm_source=GNW

Countries such as the US, Germany, Japan, India, and Netherlands among others are witnessing huge growth in data generation which is forecasted to boost the growth of micro data center market. The aforesaid factors plays a major role in driving the micro mobile data center market during the forecast period.



Globally, micro mobile data center market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to continuous generation in the amount of data.The micro data centers are considered as a logical response to rising Big Data and the IoT.



The demand for industrial automation and industry 4.0 is flourishing with huge demand due to the development of ground-breaking technologies. The IT companies, utilities, and cities throughout the globe are installing a large number of additional data centers. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market, by expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world. North America held the largest share of the micro mobile data center market in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019–2027. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region across the globe. Europe and Asia Pacific held the second and third position in the global micro mobile data center market in 2018 with market shares of 26% and 22% respectively.



The overall micro mobile data center market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the micro mobile data center market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global micro mobile data center market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the micro mobile data center market.

