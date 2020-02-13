BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK ), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to report its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and provide a corporate update.

The audio webcast can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.ParatekPharma.com .

Domestic investors wishing to participate in the call should dial: 877-407-0792 and international investors should dial: 201-689-8263. The conference ID is 13699046. Investors can also access the call at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138081 .



About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), which has launched and is available in the U.S., is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

Paratek has entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

SEYSARA® (sarecycline) is an FDA-approved product with respect to which we have exclusively licensed certain rights in the United States to Almirall, LLC, or Almirall. SEYSARA is currently being marketed by Almirall in the U.S. as a new once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. Paratek retains development and commercialization rights with respect to sarecycline in the rest of the world.

Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.



About NUZYRA®

NUZYRA (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals, and other drug-resistant strains.



Please see full Prescribing Information for NUZYRA at www.NUZYRA.com .



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects and potential. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.