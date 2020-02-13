SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS), a leading provider of analytics solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries, today announced a new agreement to continue its partnership with TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data. TIBCO empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes to solve the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Exensio® software customers have benefitted from TIBCO Spotfire® since 2010 and this extension will provide current and future PDF Solutions’ customers with even greater analytic and machine-learning (AI/ML) capabilities.



Global semiconductor competition, driven by new market segments and innovative system packages are accelerating the deployment of lifecycle product analytics to support the yield, quality and reliability requirements of these advanced manufacturing methods. In addition, globally disaggregated supply chains, tens of terabytes of data per product, and fast product ramp requirements make it imperative that companies have visibility across their entire supply chain and rapid access to analytics-ready data.

Today, more than 100 leading semiconductor companies worldwide depend on the industry-leading Exensio Analytics Platform, which includes the best-in-class capabilities of Spotfire, to provide their engineers and data scientists with a powerful environment for advanced analytics. With analysis of real-time, streaming data at the edge becoming a requirement for many companies, TIBCO and PDF Solutions are partnering to deliver a comprehensive analytics environment designed to address these challenges and further reduce the time it takes to make critical decisions that drive higher product yield, quality and reliability.



“We see increasing demand for real-time data analytics by companies in the semiconductor market segment across the globe,” said Said Akar, VP and GM of PDF Solutions. “Continuing our partnership with TIBCO will enable us to continue to leverage the exceptional visual analytics capabilities of Spotfire to design advanced features and capabilities for semiconductor companies to better integrate their growing silos of data. Further, when we apply AI and ML, we aim to provide foresight across the entire production process and, thereby, reduce the time it takes to make critical decisions that drive higher product yield, quality and reliability.”

“The customer experience of Spotfire embedded within PDF Solutions’ Exensio Analytics Platform has been well received,” said Vincent Peters, VP and Head of Sales OEM and Strategic Partners at TIBCO. “This partnership will accelerate the adoption of Spotfire in the semiconductor market and will benefit Exensio customers by providing tools to help them to bring robust, high-quality products to the marketplace.”

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. By combining artificial intelligence and machine learning analytics with unique and novel product data generated during the manufacturing process, PDF Solutions is delivering on the promise of Industry 4.0 today by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data. Key Fortune 500 organizations around the world rely on PDF Solutions to remove the data barriers that encumber and constrain new product introductions and deliver the foresight to drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. For the Company’s latest news and information, visit http://www.pdf.com

PDF Solutions, Exensio and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

About TIBCO

TIBCO Software unlocks the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Our Connected Intelligence platform seamlessly connects any application or data source; intelligently unifies data for greater access, trust, and control; and confidently predicts outcomes in real time and at scale. Learn how solutions to our customers’ most critical business challenges are made possible by TIBCO at www.tibco.com .

TIBCO and Spotfire are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

