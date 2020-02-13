CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



The JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Raymond James & Associates’ 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Presentation Time: 8:05 a.m. ET

Location: Orlando, FL

William Blair & Company Technology One-on-One Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Location: Boston, MA

BofA Securities 2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Location: New York, NY

William Blair & Company Insurance Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Location: New York, NY

The JMP and Raymond James presentations will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com .

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision to empower customers to better protect life's most important assets – their family, property, and future.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Or

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8433

allise@blueshirtgroup.com

