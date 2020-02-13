CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:
The JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET)
Location: San Francisco, CA
Raymond James & Associates’ 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Presentation Time: 8:05 a.m. ET
Location: Orlando, FL
William Blair & Company Technology One-on-One Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Location: Boston, MA
BofA Securities 2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Location: New York, NY
William Blair & Company Insurance Technology Conference
Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020
Location: New York, NY
The JMP and Raymond James presentations will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.
About EverQuote
EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision to empower customers to better protect life's most important assets – their family, property, and future.
For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.
Investor Relations Contact:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
212-331-8424
Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com
Or
Allise Furlani
The Blueshirt Group
212-331-8433
allise@blueshirtgroup.com
SOURCE: EverQuote, Inc.
EverQuote, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
everquote.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: