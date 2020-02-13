MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report its audited 2019 fourth quarter and full-year financial results and provide a corporate update on February 20, 2020. The company will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).



Conference Call Information

To participate, dial 1-800-367-2403 from the United States or 1-334-777-6978 internationally approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. The passcode will be 7085899.

A replay will be available through March 5, 2020 at 1-888-203-1112 from the United States and 1-719-457-0820 internationally. The passcode will be 7085899.

About Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Its product, Korlym®, was the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds, including relacorilant, exicorilant and miricorilant, that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol but not progesterone. Corcept owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators, including mifepristone, the active ingredient in Korlym, to treat a variety of serious disorders.

