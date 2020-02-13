WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health (Nasdaq: RDUS) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET that day to discuss the results and provide a company update.



Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 323-7965

International Dial-In Number: (346) 406-0961

Conference ID: 2998060

The live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations . A replay of the conference call/webcast will be available on February 27th at 11:00 a.m. ET and will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days. To access the audio replay, dial (855) 859-2056 U.S. or (404) 537-3406 for International, using conference ID number 2998060.

The full text of the announcement and financial results will also be available on the Company’s website.

