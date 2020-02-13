Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Revenues of $113.2 million, compared with $99.0 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net loss of $32.9 million, or $0.69 loss per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $5.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release. 

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data
             
  4th Quarter Full Year
GAAP Results Q4 '19 Q4 '18 2019
 2018
Revenue $113.2  $99.0  $419.3  $542.1 
Net income (loss) $(32.9) $(144.7) $(78.7) $(407.1)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $(0.69) $(3.11) $(1.66) $(8.63)


             
  4th Quarter Full Year
Non-GAAP Results Q4 '19 Q4 '18 2019
 2018
Net income (loss) $5.4 $(7.5) $(1.3) $14.2
Operating income (loss) $7.4 $(6.9) $5.1  $23.2
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.11 $(0.16) $(0.03) $0.30

“We executed well on the first phase of our transformation in 2019 by improving gross margins and reducing expenses, leading to a return to profitability in the second half of the year.  Our data storage business continued its solid performance.  Furthermore, we are positioning the company for long-term growth in the front-end semiconductor, advanced packaging and compound semiconductor markets by executing on our product roadmaps,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.

“As we enter 2020, we are focused on optimizing our product portfolio, extending our core technologies into new markets, and further increasing our profitability,” concluded Dr. Miller.

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s first quarter 2020:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $95 million to $120 million
  • GAAP loss per share is expected to be in the range of ($0.24) to ($0.01)
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.22

Please refer to the tables at the end of this press release for further details.

Conference Call Information

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

Forward-looking Statements

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 Three months ended December 31,  Year ended December 31,
 2019
 2018
 2019
 2018
Net sales$113,202  $98,972  $419,349  $542,082 
Cost of sales 68,232   63,713   261,155   348,363 
Gross profit 44,970   35,259   158,194   193,719 
Operating expenses, net:           
Research and development 21,655   24,962   90,557   97,755 
Selling, general, and administrative 19,128   21,218   79,749   92,060 
Amortization of intangible assets 4,312   4,249   17,085   32,351 
Restructuring 2,529   887   6,403   8,556 
Acquisition costs    53      2,959 
Asset impairment 4,020   122,829   4,020   375,172 
Other operating expense (income), net 190   42   (42)  368 
Total operating expenses, net 51,834   174,240   197,772   609,221 
Operating income (loss) (6,864)  (138,981)  (39,578)  (415,502)
Interest expense, net (4,663)  (4,485)  (17,405)  (18,332)
Other income (expense), net (20,973)     (20,973)   
Income (loss) before income taxes (32,500)  (143,466)  (77,956)  (433,834)
Income tax expense (benefit) 371   1,208   777   (26,746)
Net income (loss)$(32,871) $(144,674) $(78,733) $(407,088)
            
Income (loss) per common share:           
Basic$(0.69) $(3.11) $(1.66) $(8.63)
Diluted$(0.69) $(3.11) $(1.66) $(8.63)
            
Weighted average number of shares:           
Basic 47,519   46,551   47,482   47,151 
Diluted 47,519   46,551   47,482   47,151 
                

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

 December 31,  December 31,
 2019 2018
     
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$129,294 $212,273
Restricted cash 657  809
Short-term investments 115,252  48,189
Accounts receivable, net 45,666  66,808
Contract assets 25,351  10,397
Inventories 133,067  156,311
Deferred cost of sales 445  3,072
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,966  22,221
Assets held for sale 11,180  
Total current assets 475,878  520,080
Property, plant and equipment, net 75,711  80,284
Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,453  
Intangible assets, net 61,518  85,149
Goodwill 181,943  184,302
Deferred income taxes 1,549  1,869
Other assets 7,036  29,132
Total assets$818,088 $900,816
      
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$21,281 $39,611
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,243  46,450
Customer deposits and deferred revenue 54,870  72,736
Income taxes payable 830  1,256
Total current liabilities 118,224  160,053
Deferred income taxes 5,648  5,690
Long-term debt 300,068  287,392
Operating lease long-term liabilities 10,300  
Other liabilities 9,336  9,906
Total liabilities 443,576  463,041
      
Total stockholders’ equity 374,512  437,775
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$818,088 $900,816
      

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-Based        
Three months ended December 31, 2019 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP 
Net sales $113,202        $113,202 
Gross profit  44,970  455    29   45,454 
Gross margin  39.7 %       40.2%
Operating expenses  51,834  (3,287) (4,312) (6,213)  38,022 
Operating income (loss)  (6,864) 3,742  4,312  6,242 ^ 7,432 
Net income (loss)  (32,871) 3,742  4,312  30,262 ^ 5,445 
              
Income (loss) per common share:             
Basic $(0.69)       $0.11 
Diluted  (0.69)        0.11 
Weighted average number of shares:             
Basic  47,519         47,525 
Diluted  47,519         48,404 

_________________

^      - See table below for additional details.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

   
Three months ended December 31, 2019  
Restructuring 2,132 
Asset Impairment 4,020 
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 90 
Subtotal 6,242 
Non-cash interest expense 3,257 
Impairment of equity investments 20,973 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (210)
Total Other 30,262 

_________________

*      - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-based       
Three months ended December 31, 2018  GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP 
Net sales $98,972        $98,972  
Gross profit  35,259  282    134   35,675  
Gross margin  35.6 %       36.0 %
Operating expenses  174,240  (3,071) (4,249) (124,327)  42,593  
Operating income (loss)  (138,981) 3,353  4,249  124,461 ^ (6,918) 
Net income (loss)  (144,674) 3,353  4,249  129,532 ^ (7,540) 
              
Income (loss) per common share:             
Basic $(3.11)       $(0.16) 
Diluted  (3.11)        (0.16) 
Weighted average number of shares:             
Basic  46,551         46,551  
Diluted  46,551         46,551  

_________________

^      - See table below for additional details.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

   
Three months ended December 31, 2018  
Restructuring 722
Acquisition related 53
Asset impairment 122,829
Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 70
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 190
Accelerated depreciation 597
Subtotal 124,461
Non-cash interest expense 3,023
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * 2,048
Total Other 129,532

_________________

*      - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

       
  Three months ended  Three months ended
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
GAAP Net income (loss) $(32,871) $(144,674)
Share-based compensation  3,742   3,353 
Amortization  4,312   4,249 
Restructuring  2,132   722 
Acquisition related     53 
Asset impairment  4,020   122,829 
Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting     70 
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting  90   190 
Accelerated depreciation     597 
Interest (income) expense, net  4,663   4,485 
Impairment of equity investments  20,973    
Income tax expense (benefit)  371   1,208 
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $7,432  $(6,918)

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-based       
For the year ended December 31, 2019  GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP 
Net sales $419,349        $419,349  
Gross profit  158,194  1,903    1,453   161,550  
Gross margin  37.7 %       38.5 %
Operating expenses  197,772  (13,367) (17,085) (10,841)  156,479  
Operating income (loss)  (39,578) 15,270  17,085  12,294 ^ 5,071  
Net income (loss)  (78,733) 15,270  17,085  45,102 ^ (1,276) 
              
Income (loss) per common share:             
Basic $(1.66)       $(0.03) 
Diluted  (1.66)        (0.03) 
Weighted average number of shares:             
Basic  47,482         47,482  
Diluted  47,482         47,482  

_________________

^      - See table below for additional details.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

   
For the year ended December 31, 2019  
Restructuring 6,006 
Asset impairment 4,020 
Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 1,270 
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 557 
Accelerated depreciation 397 
Other 44 
Subtotal 12,294 
Non-cash interest expense 12,676 
Impairment of equity investments 20,973 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (841)
Total Other 45,102 

_________________

*    - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-based       
For the year ended December 31, 2018  GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP 
Net sales $542,082        $542,082 
Gross profit  193,719  1,885    2,849   198,453 
Gross margin  35.7 %       36.6%
Operating expenses  609,221  (14,189) (32,351) (387,388)  175,293 
Operating income (loss)  (415,502) 16,074  32,351  390,237 ^ 23,160 
Net income (loss)  (407,088) 16,074  32,351  372,862 ^ 14,199 
              
Income (loss) per common share:             
Basic $(8.63)       $0.30 
Diluted  (8.63)        0.30 
Weighted average number of shares:             
Basic  47,151         47,171 
Diluted  47,151         47,199 
              

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

   
For the year ended December 31, 2018  
Restructuring 7,395 
Acquisition related 2,959 
Asset impairment 375,172 
Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 2,516 
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 1,011 
Accelerated depreciation 1,184 
Subtotal 390,237 
Non-cash interest expense 11,762 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (29,137)
Total Other 372,862 

_________________

*    - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

       
  Year ended  Year ended
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
GAAP Net income (loss) $ (78,733) $ (407,088)
Share-based compensation   15,270    16,074 
Amortization   17,085    32,351 
Restructuring   6,006    7,395 
Acquisition related   —    2,959 
Asset impairment   4,020    375,172 
Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting   1,270    2,516 
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting   557    1,011 
Accelerated depreciation   397    1,184 
Other   44    — 
Interest (income) expense   17,405    18,332 
Impairment of equity investments   20,973    — 
Income tax expense (benefit)   777    (26,746)
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 5,071  $ 23,160 

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

                        
          Non-GAAP Adjustments         
Guidance for the three months ending         Share-based              
March 31, 2020 GAAP Compensation Amortization  Other  Non-GAAP 
Net sales $95  - $120        $95  - $120  
Gross profit  37  -  48  1    38  -  49  
Gross margin  39% -  41%        39% -  41% 
Operating expenses   ~$44   2 4 1   ~$37   
Operating income (loss)  (7) -  4  3 4 1  1  -  12  
Net income (loss) $(12) - $(1) 3 4 5 $  - $11  
                        
Income (loss) per diluted common share $(0.24) - $(0.01)       $0.00  - $0.22  
Weighted average number of shares  48     48         48     48  

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
(in millions)
(unaudited)

         
Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2020        
GAAP Net income (loss) $(12) - $(1)
Share-based compensation  3  -  3 
Amortization  4  -  4 
Restructuring  1  -  1 
Interest expense, net  4  -  4 
Other  1  -  1 
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $1  - $12 

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.

