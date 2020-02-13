DEER PARK, Ill., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products, today announced that Sean Brynjelsen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in New York, NY.



About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative products. Eton is primarily focused on hospital injectable and pediatric oral liquid products. The company’s first commercial product, Biorphen, is the only FDA approved ready-to-use formulation of phenylephrine injection and was launched in December 2019. The company has an additional eight products under development, including three that are under review with the FDA.

Company Contact:

David Krempa

dkrempa@etonpharma.com

847-805-1077