MADISON, Wis., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: SOFO), the trusted leader for video creation and management solutions, today announced consolidated financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Highlights

  • Billings totaled $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2020; an increase of 15 percent compared to the same period last year
  • Total revenues of $8 million compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, a 7 percent increase
  • Gross margin was $5.8 million, or 73 percent of sales, compared to $5.7 million, or 75 percent of sales, in the first quarter of 2019
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(820,000), or $(0.12) per share, compared to $(1.8) million, or $(0.36) per share, in the first quarter of 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(203,000) compared to $(1.2) million in the first quarter of 2019
  • Unearned revenue was $10.4 million as of December 31, 2019, down $1.1 million from September 30, 2019.

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Review

Product billings were $2.1 million during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to $1.6 million in the same quarter last year. The prior year quarter was impacted by the company's planned reduction of distribution inventory, which reduced product billings and revenue by $670,000. Service billings, including support, hosting, events and installs were $4.9 million, compared to $4.4 million in the prior year. The primary driver of this change was an increase in event services billings during the quarter. The company expects to recognize $3.7 million of the current unearned revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Recurring revenue of $6.3 million was 78 percent of total revenue in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $6.2 million, or 82 percent of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2019.

Cost reduction measures taken in the second half of the last fiscal year have resulted in a $887,000, or 12 percent, decrease in operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

“I’m very pleased that our first quarter delivered solid results across a number of key financial metrics, particularly with the bottom line. Decisions we made during the previous two quarters have helped us reduce our costs while sustaining positive momentum across several important business segments, including Event Services and Mediasite Video Cloud,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO of Sonic Foundry. 

He continued, “While we are making meaningful progress, we know we have more work to do to improve execution in our core business, drive additional revenue streams and deliver world class video and professional services as we focus on balanced top-line and bottom-line improvements.”

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement and enhance the reader’s understanding of our operating performance, we disclose adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure of operating performance. Our adjusted EBITDA measure additionally adds back stock compensation expense from the SEC definition of EBITDA. As such, our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income as a measurement of our operating performance. A reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are included in the release.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC Pink Sheets: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.sonicfoundry.com and @mediasite.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about the products and services of Sonic Foundry within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  Forward looking statements include statements about our products and services, our customer base, strategic investments, new partnerships, our future operating results and any statements we make about the company’s future.  These types of statements address matters that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking guidance we provide.  Any forward-looking statements should be considered in context of the risk factors disclosed in our periodic forms 10Q, 10K and other filings with the SEC.  These filings can be accessed on-line at www.sec.gov and other websites or can be obtained from the company’s investor relations department.  All of the information and disclosures we make in this news release regarding our business, including any forward looking guidance, are as of the date given and we assume no obligation to update or change this information, regardless of subsequent events.

Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 December 31,
 2019		 September 30,
 2019
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$3,511  $4,295 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1355,381  6,532 
Inventories908  558 
Investment in sales-type lease, current129  163 
Capitalized commissions, current390  464 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets766  972 
Total current assets11,085  12,984 
Property and equipment:   
Leasehold improvements1,119  1,121 
Computer equipment5,659  5,610 
Furniture and fixtures1,287  1,233 
     Total property and equipment8,065  7,964 
     Less accumulated depreciation and amortization6,628  6,396 
          Property and equipment, net1,437  1,568 
Other assets:   
Investment in sales-type lease, long-term133  134 
Capitalized commissions, long-term93  106 
Right-of-use assets under operating leases2,253   
Other long-term assets381  388 
Total assets$15,382  $15,180 
Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$1,348  $843 
Accrued liabilities1,546  2,216 
Unearned revenue8,663  9,610 
Current portion of finance lease obligations173  194 
Current portion of operating lease obligations1,270   
Current portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts1,268  968 
     Total current liabilities14,268  13,831 
Long-term portion of unearned revenue1,716  1,842 
Long-term portion of finance lease obligations166  179 
Long-term portion of operating lease obligations1,018   
Long-term portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts5,096  5,429 
Derivative liability, at fair value11  9 
Other liabilities136  143 
     Total liabilities22,411  21,433 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ deficit:   
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, authorized 500,000 shares; none issued   
9% Preferred stock, Series A, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference of $1,000 per share), authorized 4,500 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding, at amounts paid in   
5% Preferred stock, Series B, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference at par), authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued   
Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; 6,749,359 shares issued, respectively and 6,736,643 shares outstanding, respectively67  67 
Additional paid-in capital203,787  203,735 
Accumulated deficit(210,160) (209,340)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(554) (546)
Treasury stock, at cost, 12,716 shares(169) (169)
     Total stockholders’ deficit(7,029) (6,253)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit$15,382  $15,180 
 

Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 Three Months Ended December 31,
 2019 2018
Revenue:   
Product and other$2,055  $1,751 
Services5,960  5,751 
Total revenue8,015  7,502 
Cost of revenue:   
Product and other831  651 
Services1,348  1,191 
Total cost of revenue2,179  1,842 
Gross margin5,836  5,660 
Operating expenses:   
Selling and marketing3,396  3,943 
General and administrative1,441  1,538 
Product development1,590  1,833 
Total operating expenses6,427  7,314 
Loss from operations(591) (1,654)
Non-operating income (expenses):   
Interest expense, net(263) (154)
Other income, net15  8 
Total non-operating expenses(248) (146)
Loss before income taxes(839) (1,800)
Income tax benefit19  12 
Net loss$(820) $(1,788)
Dividends on preferred stock  (53)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(820) $(1,841)
Loss per common share   
– basic$(0.12) $(0.36)
– diluted$(0.12) $(0.36)
Weighted average common shares   
– basic6,736,643  5,100,684 
– diluted6,736,643  5,100,684 
 

Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018
Operating activities   
Net loss$(820) $(1,788)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Amortization of other intangibles94  46 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment227  273 
Provision for doubtful accounts - including financing receivables9  26 
Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options and warrants52  164 
Deferred loan interest to related party123   
Remeasurement loss (gain) on derivative liability2  (15)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
     Accounts receivable1,137  3,788 
     Financing receivables  (2)
     Inventories(351) (381)
     Investment in lease33   
     Capitalized commissions87  70 
     Prepaid expenses and other current assets216  24 
     Right-of-use assets under operating leases289   
     Operating lease obligations(289   
     Other long-term assets5   
     Accounts payable and accrued liabilities(136) (752)
     Other long-term liabilities(6) (22)
     Unearned revenue(1,090) (1,183)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities(418) 248 
Investing activities   
Purchases of property and equipment(59) (83)
Net cash used in investing activities(59) (83)
Financing activities   
Proceeds from notes payable  500 
Proceeds from lines of credit  7,051 
Payments on notes payable(250) (83)
Payments on lines of credit  (6,792)
Payment of debt issuance costs  (10)
Payments on finance lease obligations(70) (73)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities(320) 593 
Changes in cash and cash equivalents due to changes in foreign currency13  (35)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents(784) 723 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year4,295  1,189 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year$3,511  $1,912 
Supplemental cash flow information:   
Interest paid$253  $136 
Income taxes paid, foreign81  92 
Non-cash financing and investing activities:   
Property and equipment financed by finance lease or accounts payable36  49 
Debt discount  3 
Preferred stock dividends paid in additional shares  53 
Conversion of preferred shares  563 
      

Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018
    
Net loss$(820) $(1,788)
Add:   
  Depreciation and amortization321  319 
  Income tax benefit(19) (12)
  Interest expense263  154 
  Stock-based compensation expense52  161 
Adjusted EBITDA$(203) $(1,166)
    

 