BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM), a leading provider of cloud-based connectivity, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth quarter 2019 highlights include:

GAAP revenue was $322.7 million and non-GAAP revenue was $322.9 million

GAAP net loss was $4.1 million or ($0.08) per share and non-GAAP net income was $69.8 million or $1.43 per diluted share

EBITDA was $79.4 million or 24.6% of GAAP revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $111.1 million or 34.4% of non-GAAP revenue

Cash flow from operations was $74.5 million or 23.1% of non-GAAP revenue, and adjusted free cash flow was $62.6 million or 19.4% of non-GAAP revenue

Total GAAP deferred revenue was $408.2 million

The Company closed the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $128.0 million and $200.0 million of borrowings under its existing credit agreement

Fiscal year 2019 highlights include:

GAAP revenue was $1.260 billion and non-GAAP revenue was $1.262 billion

GAAP net loss was $14.6 million or ($0.29) per share and non-GAAP net income was $256.9 million or $5.15 per diluted share

EBITDA was $302.9 million or 24.0% of GAAP revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $412.7 million or 32.7% of non-GAAP revenue

Cash flow from operations was $360.8 million or 28.6% of non-GAAP revenue and adjusted free cash flow was $308.9 million or 24.5% of non-GAAP revenue

$273.1 million returned to stockholders with $208.5 million of share repurchases and $64.6 million of dividends

Conference Call and Financial Outlook

LogMeIn will not be holding a conference call or be providing a financial outlook due to the Company’s previously announced proposed transaction with affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., the private equity affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation. Additional information about the proposed transaction can be found in the definitive proxy statement which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 7, 2020.

Where to Find Additional Business and Financial Information

Additional information regarding the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results, financial condition and operations, including details regarding a global restructuring plan initiated by the Company in the first quarter of 2020 to help fund its strategic initiatives, can be found in the Form 8-K filed in connection with this press release as well as the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed on February 14, 2020, both of which will be available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov, and the Company’s investor relations website.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted cash flow from operations, and adjusted free cash flow.

Non-GAAP revenue excludes the impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue.

EBITDA is GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest, income taxes, other (expense) income, net, and depreciation and amortization expense.

EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding the impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, acquisition-related costs, merger-related costs, gain on disposition of non-core assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and litigation-related expense.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by non-GAAP revenue, or GAAP revenue if not different.

Non-GAAP operating income excludes the impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, acquisition related costs and amortization, merger-related costs, gain on disposition of non-core assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and litigation-related expense and includes amortization expense for acquired company internally capitalized software development costs that were adjusted in acquisition accounting.

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes excludes the tax impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, acquisition-related costs and amortization, merger-related costs, gain on disposition of non-core assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, litigation-related expense, discrete integration related tax impacts, and the tax impact related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and includes the tax impact of amortization expense for acquired company internally capitalized software development costs that were adjusted in acquisition accounting.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share reflects the adjustments noted in non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP provision for income taxes above.

Adjusted cash flow from operations excludes acquisition retention-based bonus, litigation, restructuring, acquisition-related payments and transaction and transition-related tax payments.

Adjusted free cash flow is adjusted cash flow from operations excluding purchases of property and equipment and intangible asset additions.

The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and uses these measures in financial reports prepared for management and the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software-as-a-service companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant elements that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management of the Company presents its non-GAAP financial measures in connection with its GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in this release.

LogMeIn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2018 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,652 $ 128,005 Accounts receivable, net 95,354 107,595 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 83,887 89,351 Total current assets 327,893 324,951 Property and equipment, net 98,238 99,157 Operating lease assets - 99,026 Restricted cash 1,840 1,883 Intangibles, net 1,059,988 840,427 Goodwill 2,400,390 2,414,287 Other assets 41,545 68,272 Deferred tax assets 6,059 7,994 Total assets $ 3,935,953 $ 3,855,997 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,447 $ 52,104 Current operating lease liabilities - 18,470 Accrued liabilities 119,379 161,996 Deferred revenue, current portion 369,780 390,087 Total current liabilities 524,606 622,657 Long-term debt 200,000 200,000 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 9,518 18,076 Deferred tax liabilities 201,212 170,482 Non-current operating lease liabilities - 88,674 Other long-term liabilities 25,929 15,400 Total liabilities 961,265 1,115,289 Equity: Common stock 567 573 Additional paid-in capital 3,316,603 3,369,893 Retained earnings 84,043 4,931 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,133 684 Treasury stock (428,658 ) (635,373 ) Total equity 2,974,688 2,740,708 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,935,953 $ 3,855,997





LogMeIn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Revenue $ 310,198 $ 322,680 $ 1,203,992 $ 1,260,385 Cost of revenue 72,853 83,980 281,481 323,665 Gross profit 237,345 238,700 922,511 936,720 Operating expenses: Research and development 40,153 39,951 169,409 160,499 Sales and marketing 100,399 115,015 382,997 461,078 General and administrative 33,462 41,401 145,453 144,780 Restructuring charge - (134 ) - 14,468 Gain on disposition of assets - - (33,910 ) - Amortization of acquired intangibles 43,841 39,312 172,539 157,569 Total operating expenses 217,855 235,545 836,488 938,394 Income (loss) from operations 19,490 3,155 86,023 (1,674 ) Interest income 337 276 1,671 1,651 Interest expense (2,128 ) (1,930 ) (6,342 ) (8,247 ) Other income (expense), net (154 ) (401 ) (556 ) (588 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 17,545 1,100 80,796 (8,858 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes 7,843 (5,202 ) (6,425 ) (5,697 ) Net income (loss) $ 25,388 $ (4,102 ) $ 74,371 $ (14,555 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.50 $ (0.08 ) $ 1.44 $ (0.29 ) Diluted $ 0.49 $ (0.08 ) $ 1.42 $ (0.29 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 50,995 48,696 51,814 49,586 Diluted 51,353 48,696 52,496 49,586





LogMeIn, Inc. Calculation of Non-GAAP Revenue (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) GAAP Revenue $ 310,198 $ 322,680 $ 1,203,992 $ 1,260,385 Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue 533 253 3,718 1,231 Non-GAAP Revenue $ 310,731 $ 322,933 $ 1,207,710 $ 1,261,616 Calculation of Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP Net income (loss) from operations $ 19,490 $ 3,155 $ 86,023 $ (1,674 ) Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue 533 253 3,718 1,231 Stock-based compensation expense 16,914 17,361 65,734 68,206 Acquisition related costs 3,806 2,665 22,880 12,926 Merger related costs - 10,919 - 10,919 Restructuring charge - (134 ) - 14,468 Litigation related expenses 107 623 584 2,029 Amortization of acquired intangibles 62,158 60,139 245,244 241,263 Gain on disposition of assets - - (33,910 ) - Effect of acquisition accounting on internally capitalized software development costs (749 ) - (8,385 ) - Non-GAAP Operating income 102,259 94,981 381,888 349,368 Interest and other expense, net (1,945 ) (2,055 ) (5,227 ) (7,184 ) Non-GAAP Income before income taxes 100,314 92,926 376,661 342,184 Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes (24,828 ) (23,148 ) (93,637 ) (85,238 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 75,486 $ 69,778 $ 283,024 $ 256,946 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.47 $ 1.43 $ 5.39 $ 5.15 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts 51,353 48,938 52,496 49,900 Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) GAAP Net income (loss) $ 25,388 $ (4,102 ) $ 74,371 $ (14,555 ) Add Back: Interest and other expense, net 1,945 2,055 5,227 7,184 Income tax provision (benefit) (7,843 ) 5,202 6,425 5,697 Amortization of acquired intangibles 62,158 60,139 245,244 241,263 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,731 16,102 55,827 63,333 EBITDA 97,379 79,396 387,094 302,922 Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue 533 253 3,718 1,231 Stock-based compensation expense 16,914 17,361 65,734 68,206 Gain on disposition of assets - - (33,910 ) - Acquisition related costs 3,806 2,665 22,880 12,926 Merger related costs - 10,919 - 10,919 Restructuring charge - (134 ) - 14,468 Litigation related expenses 107 623 584 2,029 Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,739 $ 111,083 $ 446,100 $ 412,701 EBITDA Margin 31.4 % 24.6 % 32.2 % 24.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 38.2 % 34.4 % 36.9 % 32.7 % Calculation of Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) GAAP Cash flows from operations $ 73,175 $ 74,481 $ 404,039 $ 360,849 Add Back: Litigation related payments 305 676 1,467 1,498 Acquisition retention-based bonus 577 1,198 3,720 7,779 Restructuring payments - 655 - 10,153 Tax payment for gain on Xively disposition and integration-related IP realignment 10,862 - 15,098 - Transaction related payments (acquisitions and dispositions) 1,890 1,542 18,684 3,859 Adjusted cash flows from operations 86,809 78,552 443,008 384,138 Purchases of property and equipment (9,375 ) (5,625 ) (30,965 ) (35,438 ) Intangible asset additions (8,081 ) (10,368 ) (34,219 ) (39,789 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 69,353 $ 62,559 $ 377,824 $ 308,911 GAAP Cash flows from operations as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 23.5 % 23.1 % 33.5 % 28.6 % Adjusted Cash flows from operations as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 27.9 % 24.3 % 36.7 % 30.4 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 22.3 % 19.4 % 31.3 % 24.5 % Stock-Based Compensation Expense (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 1,242 $ 1,272 $ 4,997 $ 4,862 Research and development 4,637 4,749 18,869 17,574 Sales and marketing 4,207 4,718 15,995 17,930 General and administrative 6,828 6,622 25,873 27,840 Total stock based-compensation $ 16,914 $ 17,361 $ 65,734 $ 68,206





LogMeIn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 25,388 $ (4,102 ) $ 74,371 $ (14,555 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 16,914 17,361 65,734 68,206 Depreciation and amortization 77,889 76,241 301,071 304,596 Gain on disposition of assets, excluding transaction costs - - (36,281 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability - 268 - 849 Restructuring-related property and equipment charges - - - 3,164 Benefit from deferred income taxes (23,395 ) (1,597 ) (57,456 ) (35,698 ) Other, net 490 502 1,771 1,776 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effect of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable (8,551 ) (26,129 ) 7,751 (13,521 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (22,145 ) (7,583 ) (13,671 ) (12,998 ) Other assets (3,765 ) (6,760 ) (16,596 ) (27,147 ) Accounts payable (2,471 ) (3,987 ) 11,104 17,464 Accrued liabilities 5,697 13,738 26,811 37,884 Deferred revenue 7,385 11,383 35,416 29,047 Other long-term liabilities (261 ) 5,146 4,014 1,782 Net cash provided by operating activities 73,175 74,481 404,039 360,849 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (9,375 ) (5,625 ) (30,965 ) (35,438 ) Intangible asset additions (8,081 ) (10,368 ) (34,219 ) (39,789 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - - (342,072 ) (22,463 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets - - 42,394 7,500 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (17,456 ) (15,993 ) (364,862 ) (90,190 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings (repayments) under credit facility - - 200,000 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon option exercises and employee stock purchase plan - 5,071 3,831 5,204 Payments of withholding taxes in connection with restricted stock unit vesting (1,126 ) (1,646 ) (30,617 ) (20,114 ) Payment of contingent consideration - - - (1,857 ) Dividends paid on common stock (15,302 ) (15,821 ) (62,202 ) (64,557 ) Purchase of treasury stock (56,914 ) (39,316 ) (247,144 ) (208,504 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (73,342 ) (51,712 ) (136,132 ) (289,828 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,336 ) 2,081 (6,762 ) (1,435 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,959 ) 8,857 (103,717 ) (20,604 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 169,451 121,031 254,209 150,492 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 150,492 $ 129,888 $ 150,492 $ 129,888







