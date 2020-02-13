MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Revenue was $72.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $65.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting 12% growth in revenue from the fourth quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue grew 13% from the fourth quarter of 2018. 

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.1 million or $0.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.35, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.26 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 35% to $18.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

“Our ongoing focus on sustained growth and profitability is inherent in our business model,” said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce.  “Our ability to scale is unique as we leverage the lead-generation engine fueled by the power of our vast trading community, which positions SPS Commerce to become the world’s retail network.” 

Revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2019 was $279.1 million compared to $248.2 million for the full year ended December 31, 2018, reflecting 12% growth in revenue.  Recurring revenue grew 14% from the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $33.7 million or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.9 million or $0.68 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $1.28, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.96 for the comparable period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year ended December 31, 2019 increased 36% to $69.8 million, compared to the full year ended December 31, 2018.

“SPS Commerce continues to deliver on its financial targets, capitalizing on the evolution of the retail industry and leveraging the power of our network to deliver profitable and sustained growth,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce. “We serve a large and expanding addressable market and we are confident in our ability to continue to deliver ten percent or greater annual revenue growth and twenty percent annual adjusted EBITDA dollar growth.”

Guidance

First quarter 2020 revenue is expected to be in the range of $73.6 million to $74.2 million.  Full year 2020 revenue is expected to be in the range of $306.5 million to $308.5 million, representing approximately 10% to 11% growth over 2019.

First quarter 2020 net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.20 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.2 million shares. Full year 2020 net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.88 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.3 million shares.  

First quarter 2020 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.32.  Full year 2020 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.34 to $1.37.

First quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $19.2 to $19.8 million. Full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $83.0 million to $84.5 million, representing approximately 19% to 21% growth over 2019.

First quarter 2020 non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $4.6 million.  Depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $3.3 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $1.4 million.

Full year 2020 non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $19.8 million. Depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $13.9 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $5.7 million. 

For 2020, we expect an annual effective tax rate of approximately 30%.

Upcoming Conference

SPS Commerce management will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM P.T.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investors.spscommerce.com/events. 

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly and annual results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID #6593186 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu.  The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce perfects the power of trading partner relationships with the industry's most broadly adopted, retail cloud services platform. As a leader in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, we provide proven integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers worldwide. SPS Commerce has achieved 76 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, please contact SPS Commerce at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

SPS-F

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. It uses Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. These measures are also presented to the company's board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, the discrete impact from tax law change and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it assists the company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as it removes from operating results the impact of the company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the company's operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, the discrete impact from tax law change and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period. SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income, as discussed above. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the first quarter and full year of 2020, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

             
SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except shares)
             
 December 31,
 
 2019
 2018 
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents$179,252 $133,859 
Short-term investments 34,284  44,537 
Accounts receivable, net 31,532  27,488 
Deferred costs 35,274  34,502 
Other current assets 11,279  9,229 
Total current assets 291,621  249,615 
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 23,752  20,957 
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET 15,744   
GOODWILL 76,845  69,658 
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 22,668  22,741 
OTHER ASSETS      
Deferred costs 11,667  10,973 
Deferred income tax assets 2,630  10,456 
Other assets 2,513  1,723 
Total assets$447,440 $386,123 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable$4,274 $4,440 
Accrued compensation 22,303  20,415 
Accrued expenses 6,207  4,558 
Deferred revenue 31,463  25,328 
Deferred rent   1,781 
Operating lease liabilities 5,072   
Total current liabilities 69,319  56,522 
OTHER LIABILITIES      
Deferred revenue 2,851  2,512 
Deferred rent   5,371 
Operating lease liabilities 18,796   
Deferred income tax liability 1,193  1,376 
Other non-current liabilities 405  1,368 
Total liabilities 92,564  67,149 
COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES      
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding    
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized; 36,104,619 and 35,515,256 shares issued; and 34,863,271 and 34,691,472 outstanding, respectively 36  36 
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,241,348 and 823,784 shares, respectively (46,297) (25,679)
Additional paid-in capital 354,115  332,574 
Retained earnings 48,973  15,261 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,951 (3,218)
Total stockholders’ equity 354,876  318,974 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$447,440 $386,123 
       
Shares have been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect a two-for-one stock split effective August 22, 2019.            
             
Balance sheet is subject to reclassification            
SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 
             
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 
 2019 2018  2019 2018
 
Revenues$72,733 $65,189 $279,124 248,240 
Cost of revenues 23,909  21,177  92,239  81,748 
Gross profit 48,824  44,012  186,885  166,492 
Operating expenses            
Sales and marketing 17,736  17,696  70,140  71,719 
Research and development 7,861  6,516  28,305  22,087 
General and administrative 11,045  10,584  44,719  41,862 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,418  1,007  5,315  4,093 
Total operating expenses 38,060  35,803  148,479  139,761 
Income from operations 10,764  8,209  38,406  26,731 
Other income (expense)            
Interest income, net 714  740  2,947  2,329 
Other income (expense), net 244  (85) 272  (626)
Change in earn-out liability 79  (94) 445  (94)
Total other income, net 1,037  561  3,664  1,609 
Income before income taxes 11,801  8,770  42,070   28,340 
Income tax expense 2,639  1,629  8,358  4,468 
Net income$9,162 $7,141 $33,712 23,872 
             
Net income per share            
Basic$0.26 $0.21 $0.96 0.69  
Diluted$0.25 $0.20 $0.94 0.68  
             
Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share            
Basic 35,029  34,560  35,024  34,392  
Diluted 35,967  35,444  36,002  35,212  
             
Shares and per share data have been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect a two-for-one stock split effective August 22, 2019.


SPS COMMERCE, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(Unaudited; in thousands) 
  Year Ended 
  December 31, 
  2019  2018 
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income $33,712  $23,872 
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities        
Deferred income taxes  7,581   2,798 
Change in earn-out liability  (445)  94 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment  11,123   8,593 
Amortization of intangible assets  5,315   4,093 
Provision for doubtful accounts  3,499   2,592 
Stock-based compensation  14,690   12,510 
Other, net  (574)  (364)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition        
Accounts receivable  (6,771)  (4,569)
Deferred costs  (1,441)  (5,564)
Other current and non-current assets  (2,768)  (3,333)
Accounts payable  (489)  937 
Accrued compensation  319   3,957 
Accrued expenses  706   (135)
Deferred revenue  6,366   7,094 
Deferred rent     2,440 
Operating leases  971    
     Net cash provided by operating activities  71,794   55,015 
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchases of property and equipment  (13,585)  (13,750)
Purchases of investments  (73,700)  (81,666)
Maturities of investments  84,472   82,224 
Acquisition of business and intangible assets, net  (11,500)  (27,273)
Net cash used in investing activities  (14,313)  (40,465)
Cash flows from financing activities        
Repurchases of common stock  (20,618)  (19,864)
Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock  6,207   14,344 
Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan  2,269   1,745 
Net cash used in financing activities  (12,142)  (3,775)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes  54   (43)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  45,393   10,732 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  133,859   123,127 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $179,252  $133,859 
         
Cash flows subject to reclassification  


SPS COMMERCE, INC. 
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION 
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 
                 
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2019  2018  2019  2018 
Net income $9,162  $7,141  $33,712  $23,872 
Depreciation and amortization of property                
and equipment  2,979   2,285   11,123   8,593 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,418   1,007   5,315   4,093 
Interest income, net  (714)  (740)  (2,947)  (2,329)
Income tax expense  2,639   1,629   8,358   4,468 
Stock-based compensation expense  3,374   2,532   14,690   12,510 
Other  (5)  94   (488)  94 
Adjusted EBITDA $18,853  $13,948  $69,763  $51,301 
                 
Net income $9,162  $7,141  $33,712  $23,872 
Stock-based compensation expense  3,374   2,532   14,690   12,510 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,418   1,007   5,315   4,093 
Other  (5)  94   (488)  94 
Income tax effects of adjustments  (1,332)  (1,406)  (7,304)  (6,594)
Non-GAAP income $12,617  $9,368  $45,925  $33,975 
                 
Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share                
Basic  35,029   34,560   35,024   34,392 
Diluted  35,967   35,444   36,002   35,212 
                 
Non-GAAP income per share                
Basic $0.36  $0.27  $1.31  $0.99 
Diluted $0.35  $0.26  $1.28  $0.96 
                 
Shares and per share data have been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect a two-for-one stock split effective August 22, 2019. 

Contact:
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Irmina Blaszczyk
Lisa Laukkanen
SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com
415-217-4962