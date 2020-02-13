MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Revenue was $72.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $65.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting 12% growth in revenue from the fourth quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue grew 13% from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.1 million or $0.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.35, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.26 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 35% to $18.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

“Our ongoing focus on sustained growth and profitability is inherent in our business model,” said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce. “Our ability to scale is unique as we leverage the lead-generation engine fueled by the power of our vast trading community, which positions SPS Commerce to become the world’s retail network.”

Revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2019 was $279.1 million compared to $248.2 million for the full year ended December 31, 2018, reflecting 12% growth in revenue. Recurring revenue grew 14% from the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $33.7 million or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.9 million or $0.68 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $1.28, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.96 for the comparable period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year ended December 31, 2019 increased 36% to $69.8 million, compared to the full year ended December 31, 2018.

“SPS Commerce continues to deliver on its financial targets, capitalizing on the evolution of the retail industry and leveraging the power of our network to deliver profitable and sustained growth,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce. “We serve a large and expanding addressable market and we are confident in our ability to continue to deliver ten percent or greater annual revenue growth and twenty percent annual adjusted EBITDA dollar growth.”

Guidance

First quarter 2020 revenue is expected to be in the range of $73.6 million to $74.2 million. Full year 2020 revenue is expected to be in the range of $306.5 million to $308.5 million, representing approximately 10% to 11% growth over 2019.

First quarter 2020 net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.20 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.2 million shares. Full year 2020 net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.88 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.3 million shares.

First quarter 2020 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.32. Full year 2020 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.34 to $1.37.

First quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $19.2 to $19.8 million. Full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $83.0 million to $84.5 million, representing approximately 19% to 21% growth over 2019.

First quarter 2020 non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $4.6 million. Depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $3.3 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $1.4 million.

Full year 2020 non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $19.8 million. Depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $13.9 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $5.7 million.

For 2020, we expect an annual effective tax rate of approximately 30%.

Upcoming Conference

SPS Commerce management will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM P.T.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investors.spscommerce.com/events.

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly and annual results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID #6593186 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com .

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce perfects the power of trading partner relationships with the industry's most broadly adopted, retail cloud services platform. As a leader in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, we provide proven integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers worldwide. SPS Commerce has achieved 76 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, please contact SPS Commerce at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com .

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. It uses Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. These measures are also presented to the company's board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, the discrete impact from tax law change and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it assists the company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as it removes from operating results the impact of the company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the company's operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, the discrete impact from tax law change and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period. SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income, as discussed above. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the first quarter and full year of 2020, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except shares) December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 179,252 $ 133,859 Short-term investments 34,284 44,537 Accounts receivable, net 31,532 27,488 Deferred costs 35,274 34,502 Other current assets 11,279 9,229 Total current assets 291,621 249,615 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 23,752 20,957 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET 15,744 — GOODWILL 76,845 69,658 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 22,668 22,741 OTHER ASSETS Deferred costs 11,667 10,973 Deferred income tax assets 2,630 10,456 Other assets 2,513 1,723 Total assets $ 447,440 $ 386,123 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 4,274 $ 4,440 Accrued compensation 22,303 20,415 Accrued expenses 6,207 4,558 Deferred revenue 31,463 25,328 Deferred rent — 1,781 Operating lease liabilities 5,072 — Total current liabilities 69,319 56,522 OTHER LIABILITIES Deferred revenue 2,851 2,512 Deferred rent — 5,371 Operating lease liabilities 18,796 — Deferred income tax liability 1,193 1,376 Other non-current liabilities 405 1,368 Total liabilities 92,564 67,149 COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized; 36,104,619 and 35,515,256 shares issued; and 34,863,271 and 34,691,472 outstanding, respectively 36 36 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,241,348 and 823,784 shares, respectively (46,297 ) (25,679 ) Additional paid-in capital 354,115 332,574 Retained earnings 48,973 15,261 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,951 ) (3,218 ) Total stockholders’ equity 354,876 318,974 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 447,440 $ 386,123 Shares have been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect a two-for-one stock split effective August 22, 2019. Balance sheet is subject to reclassification SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018

Revenues $ 72,733 $ 65,189 $ 279,124 $ 248,240 Cost of revenues 23,909 21,177 92,239 81,748 Gross profit 48,824 44,012 186,885 166,492 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 17,736 17,696 70,140 71,719 Research and development 7,861 6,516 28,305 22,087 General and administrative 11,045 10,584 44,719 41,862 Amortization of intangible assets 1,418 1,007 5,315 4,093 Total operating expenses 38,060 35,803 148,479 139,761 Income from operations 10,764 8,209 38,406 26,731 Other income (expense) Interest income, net 714 740 2,947 2,329 Other income (expense), net 244 (85 ) 272 (626 ) Change in earn-out liability 79 (94 ) 445 (94 ) Total other income, net 1,037 561 3,664 1,609 Income before income taxes 11,801 8,770 42,070 28,340 Income tax expense 2,639 1,629 8,358 4,468 Net income $ 9,162 $ 7,141 $ 33,712 $ 23,872 Net income per share Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.21 $ 0.96 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.94 $ 0.68 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 35,029 34,560 35,024 34,392 Diluted 35,967 35,444 36,002 35,212 Shares and per share data have been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect a two-for-one stock split effective August 22, 2019.





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 33,712 $ 23,872 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes 7,581 2,798 Change in earn-out liability (445 ) 94 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 11,123 8,593 Amortization of intangible assets 5,315 4,093 Provision for doubtful accounts 3,499 2,592 Stock-based compensation 14,690 12,510 Other, net (574 ) (364 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition Accounts receivable (6,771 ) (4,569 ) Deferred costs (1,441 ) (5,564 ) Other current and non-current assets (2,768 ) (3,333 ) Accounts payable (489 ) 937 Accrued compensation 319 3,957 Accrued expenses 706 (135 ) Deferred revenue 6,366 7,094 Deferred rent — 2,440 Operating leases 971 — Net cash provided by operating activities 71,794 55,015 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (13,585 ) (13,750 ) Purchases of investments (73,700 ) (81,666 ) Maturities of investments 84,472 82,224 Acquisition of business and intangible assets, net (11,500 ) (27,273 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,313 ) (40,465 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (20,618 ) (19,864 ) Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 6,207 14,344 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,269 1,745 Net cash used in financing activities (12,142 ) (3,775 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 54 (43 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 45,393 10,732 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 133,859 123,127 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 179,252 $ 133,859 Cash flows subject to reclassification





SPS COMMERCE, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 9,162 $ 7,141 $ 33,712 $ 23,872 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,979 2,285 11,123 8,593 Amortization of intangible assets 1,418 1,007 5,315 4,093 Interest income, net (714 ) (740 ) (2,947 ) (2,329 ) Income tax expense 2,639 1,629 8,358 4,468 Stock-based compensation expense 3,374 2,532 14,690 12,510 Other (5 ) 94 (488 ) 94 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,853 $ 13,948 $ 69,763 $ 51,301 Net income $ 9,162 $ 7,141 $ 33,712 $ 23,872 Stock-based compensation expense 3,374 2,532 14,690 12,510 Amortization of intangible assets 1,418 1,007 5,315 4,093 Other (5 ) 94 (488 ) 94 Income tax effects of adjustments (1,332 ) (1,406 ) (7,304 ) (6,594 ) Non-GAAP income $ 12,617 $ 9,368 $ 45,925 $ 33,975 Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share Basic 35,029 34,560 35,024 34,392 Diluted 35,967 35,444 36,002 35,212 Non-GAAP income per share Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 1.31 $ 0.99 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 1.28 $ 0.96 Shares and per share data have been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect a two-for-one stock split effective August 22, 2019.

