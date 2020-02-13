SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 26, 2020, of $3.11 billion, up 41 percent from $2.21 billion a year earlier, and up 3 percent from $3.01 billion in the previous quarter.
GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $1.53, up 66 percent from $0.92 a year ago, and up 6 percent from $1.45 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.89, up 136 percent from $0.80 a year earlier, and up 6 percent from $1.78 in the previous quarter.
For fiscal 2020, revenue was $10.92 billion, down 7 percent from $11.72 billion a year earlier. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $4.52, down 32 percent from $6.63 a year earlier. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $5.79, down 13 percent from $6.64 a year earlier.
“Adoption of NVIDIA accelerated computing drove excellent results, with record data center revenue,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our initiatives are achieving great success.
“NVIDIA RTX ray tracing is reinventing computer graphics, driving powerful adoption across gaming, VR and design markets, while opening new opportunities in rendering and cloud gaming. NVIDIA AI is enabling breakthroughs in language understanding, conversational AI and recommendation engines ― the core algorithms that power the internet today. And new NVIDIA computing applications in 5G, genomics, robotics and autonomous vehicles enable us to continue important work that has great impact.
“We are well positioned for the greatest technology trends of our time,” he said.
NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on March 20, 2020, to all shareholders of record on Feb. 28, 2020.
Q4 Fiscal 2020 Summary
|GAAP
|($ in millions, except earnings per share)
|Q4 FY20
|Q3 FY20
|Q4 FY19
|Q/Q
|Y/Y
|Revenue
|$3,105
|$3,014
|$2,205
|Up 3%
|Up 41%
|Gross margin
|64.9%
|63.6%
|54.7%
|Up 130 bps
|Up 1,020 bps
|Operating expenses
|$1,025
|$989
|$913
|Up 4%
|Up 12%
|Operating income
|$990
|$927
|$294
|Up 7%
|Up 237%
|Net income
|$950
|$899
|$567
|Up 6%
|Up 68%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$1.53
|$1.45
|$0.92
|Up 6%
|Up 66%
|Non-GAAP
|($ in millions, except earnings per share)
|Q4 FY20
|Q3 FY20
|Q4 FY19
|Q/Q
|Y/Y
|Revenue
|$3,105
|$3,014
|$2,205
|Up 3%
|Up 41%
|Gross margin
|65.4%
|64.1%
|56.0%
|Up 130 bps
|Up 940 bps
|Operating expenses
|$810
|$774
|$755
|Up 5%
|Up 7%
|Operating income
|$1,220
|$1,156
|$479
|Up 6%
|Up 155%
|Net income
|$1,172
|$1,103
|$496
|Up 6%
|Up 136%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$1.89
|$1.78
|$0.80
|Up 6%
|Up 136%
Fiscal 2020 Summary
|GAAP
|($ in millions except earnings per share)
|FY20
|FY19
|Y/Y
|Revenue
|$10,918
|$11,716
|Down 7%
|Gross margin
|62.0%
|61.2%
|Up 80 bps
|Operating expenses
|$3,922
|$3,367
|Up 16%
|Operating income
|$2,846
|$3,804
|Down 25%
|Net income
|$2,796
|$4,141
|Down 32%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$4.52
|$6.63
|Down 32%
|Non-GAAP
|($ in millions except earnings per share)
|FY20
|FY19
|Y/Y
|Revenue
|$10,918
|$11,716
|Down 7%
|Gross margin
|62.5%
|61.7%
|Up 80 bps
|Operating expenses
|$3,086
|$2,826
|Up 9%
|Operating income
|$3,735
|$4,407
|Down 15%
|Net income
|$3,580
|$4,143
|Down 14%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$5.79
|$6.64
|Down 13%
NVIDIA’s outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 does not include any contribution from the pending acquisition of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Discussions with China’s regulatory agency, the State Administration for Market Regulation, are progressing, and NVIDIA believes the acquisition will likely close in the early part of calendar 2020.
While the ultimate effect of the coronavirus is difficult to estimate, the company has reduced its revenue outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 by $100 million to account for its potential impact.
Highlights
Since the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020, NVIDIA has achieved progress in these areas:
Gaming
Data Center and Edge Computing
Professional Visualization
Automotive
CFO Commentary
Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at http://investor.nvidia.com/.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website, http://investor.nvidia.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021.
Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, non-GAAP diluted shares, and free cash flow. In order for NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, legal settlement costs, acquisition-related and other costs, gains and losses from non-affiliated investments, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, and the associated tax impact of these items, where applicable. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(In millions, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|January 26,
|January 27,
|January 26,
|January 27,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|3,105
|$
|2,205
|$
|10,918
|$
|11,716
|Cost of revenue
|1,090
|998
|4,150
|4,545
|Gross profit
|2,015
|1,207
|6,768
|7,171
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|738
|647
|2,829
|2,376
|Sales, general and administrative
|287
|266
|1,093
|991
|Total operating expenses
|1,025
|913
|3,922
|3,367
|Income from operations
|990
|294
|2,846
|3,804
|Interest income
|41
|42
|178
|136
|Interest expense
|(12
|)
|(14
|)
|(52
|)
|(58
|)
|Other, net
|(3
|)
|2
|(2
|)
|14
|Total other income
|26
|30
|124
|92
|Income before income tax
|1,016
|324
|2,970
|3,896
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|66
|(243
|)
|174
|(245
|)
|Net income
|$
|950
|$
|567
|$
|2,796
|$
|4,141
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|1.55
|$
|0.93
|$
|4.59
|$
|6.81
|Diluted
|$
|1.53
|$
|0.92
|$
|4.52
|$
|6.63
|Weighted average shares used in per share computation:
|Basic
|612
|609
|609
|608
|Diluted
|621
|619
|618
|625
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In millions)
|(Unaudited)
|January 26,
|January 27,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|10,897
|$
|7,422
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,657
|1,424
|Inventories
|979
|1,575
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|157
|136
|Total current assets
|13,690
|10,557
|Property and equipment, net
|1,674
|1,404
|Operating lease assets
|618
|-
|Goodwill
|618
|618
|Intangible assets, net
|49
|45
|Deferred income tax assets
|548
|560
|Other assets
|118
|108
|Total assets
|$
|17,315
|$
|13,292
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|687
|$
|511
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|1,097
|818
|Total current liabilities
|1,784
|1,329
|Long-term debt
|1,991
|1,988
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|561
|-
|Other long-term liabilities
|775
|633
|Total liabilities
|5,111
|3,950
|Shareholders' equity
|12,204
|9,342
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|17,315
|$
|13,292
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In millions)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|January 26,
|January 27,
|January 26,
|January 27,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|950
|$
|567
|$
|2,796
|$
|4,141
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|220
|156
|844
|557
|Depreciation and amortization
|106
|78
|381
|262
|Deferred income taxes
|23
|(345
|)
|18
|(315
|)
|Other
|-
|(10
|)
|5
|(45
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(202
|)
|794
|(233
|)
|(149
|)
|Inventories
|66
|(156
|)
|597
|(776
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|22
|13
|77
|(55
|)
|Accounts payable
|104
|(359
|)
|194
|(135
|)
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|157
|109
|54
|256
|Other long-term liabilities
|19
|51
|28
|2
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,465
|898
|4,761
|3,743
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|-
|964
|4,744
|7,232
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|2
|314
|3,365
|428
|Purchases of marketable securities
|-
|(1,036
|)
|(1,461
|)
|(11,148
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets
|(144
|)
|(203
|)
|(489
|)
|(600
|)
|Investments and other, net
|(9
|)
|-
|(14
|)
|(9
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(151
|)
|39
|6,145
|(4,097
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments related to repurchases of common stock
|-
|(724
|)
|-
|(1,579
|)
|Repayment of Convertible Notes
|-
|(3
|)
|-
|(16
|)
|Dividends paid
|(98
|)
|(98
|)
|(390
|)
|(371
|)
|Proceeds related to employee stock plans
|2
|3
|149
|137
|Payments related to tax on restricted stock units
|(87
|)
|(50
|)
|(551
|)
|(1,032
|)
|Other
|-
|(4
|)
|-
|(5
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(183
|)
|(876
|)
|(792
|)
|(2,866
|)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|1,131
|61
|10,114
|(3,220
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|9,765
|721
|782
|4,002
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|10,896
|$
|782
|$
|10,896
|$
|782
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(In millions, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|January 26,
|October 27,
|January 27,
|January 26,
|January 27,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|2,015
|$
|1,916
|$
|1,207
|$
|6,768
|$
|7,171
|GAAP gross margin
|64.9
|%
|63.6
|%
|54.7
|%
|62.0
|%
|61.2
|%
|Stock-based compensation expense (A)
|12
|15
|6
|39
|27
|Legal settlement costs
|3
|-
|21
|14
|35
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|2,030
|$
|1,931
|$
|1,234
|$
|6,821
|$
|7,233
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|65.4
|%
|64.1
|%
|56.0
|%
|62.5
|%
|61.7
|%
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|1,025
|$
|989
|$
|913
|$
|3,922
|$
|3,367
|Stock-based compensation expense (A)
|(208
|)
|(208
|)
|(150
|)
|(805
|)
|(530
|)
|Acquisition-related and other costs
|(7
|)
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|(30
|)
|(2
|)
|Legal settlement costs
|-
|-
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|(9
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|810
|$
|774
|$
|755
|$
|3,086
|$
|2,826
|GAAP income from operations
|$
|990
|$
|927
|$
|294
|$
|2,846
|$
|3,804
|Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations
|230
|229
|185
|889
|603
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|1,220
|$
|1,156
|$
|479
|$
|3,735
|$
|4,407
|GAAP other income
|$
|26
|$
|32
|$
|30
|$
|124
|$
|92
|Losses (Gains) from non-affiliated investments
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|1
|(12
|)
|Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount
|-
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Non-GAAP other income
|$
|26
|$
|33
|$
|29
|$
|127
|$
|82
|GAAP net income
|$
|950
|$
|899
|$
|567
|$
|2,796
|$
|4,141
|Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|230
|230
|184
|890
|593
|Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (B)
|(8
|)
|(26
|)
|(25
|)
|(106
|)
|(223
|)
|Tax benefit from income tax reform
|-
|-
|(230
|)
|-
|(368
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|1,172
|$
|1,103
|$
|496
|$
|3,580
|$
|4,143
|Diluted net income per share
|GAAP
|$
|1.53
|$
|1.45
|$
|0.92
|$
|4.52
|$
|6.63
|Non-GAAP
|$
|1.89
|$
|1.78
|$
|0.80
|$
|5.79
|$
|6.64
|Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation
|GAAP
|621
|618
|619
|618
|625
|Anti-dilution impact from note hedge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|Non-GAAP
|621
|618
|619
|618
|624
|GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|1,465
|$
|1,640
|$
|898
|$
|4,761
|$
|3,743
|Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets
|(144
|)
|(104
|)
|(203
|)
|(489
|)
|(600
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|1,321
|$
|1,536
|$
|695
|$
|4,272
|$
|3,143
|(A) Stock-based compensation consists of the following:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|January 26,
|October 27,
|January 27,
|January 26,
|January 27,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Cost of revenue
|$
|12
|$
|15
|$
|6
|$
|39
|$
|27
|Research and development
|$
|140
|$
|141
|$
|99
|$
|540
|$
|336
|Sales, general and administrative
|$
|68
|$
|67
|$
|51
|$
|265
|$
|194
|(B) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
|Q1 FY2021 Outlook
|GAAP gross margin
|65.0
|%
|Impact of stock-based compensation expense
|0.4
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|65.4
|%
|Q1 FY2021 Outlook
|(In millions)
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|1,045
|Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs
|(210
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|835
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI ― the next era of computing ― with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.
