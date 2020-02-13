New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Headwalls Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type ; Application and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862153/?utm_source=GNW

Besides, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years.



However, increasing preference for home healthcare is likely to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

Medical headwalls are one of the essential items used in hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, multispecialty hospitals, and others.Headwalls are wall-mounted, an equipment management system that provides electrical services and horizontal distribution outlets of medical gas like oxygen, air, and vacuum.



Thus, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, CVD, diabetes, and others drive the medical headwalls market growth.

Diabetes is one of the leading global health epidemics of the 21st century.Each year more and more people are suffering from this condition, which can result in life-changing complications.



According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, a number of people with diabetes in North America were approximately 46 million and is expected to grow to 62 million in 2045. The growth in disease prevalence is about 35% during the forecast period.

Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases increases the demands for the medical headwalls market to grow during the forecast period.

The global medical headwalls market is segmented by product type and applications.On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into horizontal and vertical.



In 2018, the horizontal segment accounted for the largest market share in the global medical headwalls market by product type owing to its advantages like flexibility, slim design, and easy to clean.Furthermore, these can be widely used in ICU/CCU, NICU, emergency department/trauma, LDR, PACU, transitional step-down, patient rooms, radiology and special procedure departments.



Based on the application, the medical headwall market was segmented into intensive care unit (ICU)/critical care unit (CCU), post-anesthesia care unit (PACU), patient rooms, others.

Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, National Health Service, Community Health and Hospitals Program and others.

