2019 Operating EBITDA of $210.4 million and net loss of $9.6 million

Fourth quarter pulp segment annual maintenance downtime of 54 days significantly contributed to negative Operating EBITDA* of $34.2 million and a net loss of $72.7 million

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported fourth quarter 2019 Operating EBITDA decreased to negative $34.2 million from positive $118.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and from $50.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, net loss was $72.7 million, or $1.11 per share, compared to net income of $45.0 million, or $0.69 per basic share and $0.68 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and net income of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

In 2019, Operating EBITDA declined to $210.4 million from $364.6 million and the net loss was $9.6 million (or $0.15 per share) compared to net income of $128.6 million (or $1.96 per diluted share) in 2018.

Mr. David M. Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our fourth quarter results reflect significant annual maintenance activities in our pulp segment and weakness in the pulp markets. High producer inventories, particularly of hardwood pulp, resulted in pricing pressure on both hardwood and softwood. We believe that pricing for both pulps were bottoming going into 2020 and we expect that improving market conditions will support modest upward pricing pressure during 2020. However, there may be near-term headwinds on pulp prices and demand in China as a result of the current ongoing coronavirus outbreak. In the first quarter of 2020, we have three days of scheduled downtime at one of our pulp mills.

In the current quarter our wood segment benefitted from lower fiber costs which largely contributed to it achieving record quarterly operating income of $5.3 million."

*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA.

Consolidated Financial Results: Impacted by annual maintenance downtime and lower sales realizations



Q4 Q3 Q4 Year Year 2019 2019 2018(1) 2019 2018(1) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 331,172 $ 383,536 $ 412,225 $ 1,624,411 $ 1,457,718 Operating income (loss) $ (66,106 ) $ 18,747 $ 90,997 $ 84,003 $ 267,867 Operating EBITDA $ (34,159 ) $ 50,799 $ 118,083 $ 210,397 $ 364,596 Loss on settlement of debt (2) $ (4,750 ) $ — $ — $ (4,750 ) $ (21,515 ) Legal cost award $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (6,951 ) Acquisition commitment fee $ — $ — $ (5,250 ) $ — $ (5,250 ) Net income (loss) $ (72,721 ) $ 1,207 $ 45,009 $ (9,639 ) $ 128,589 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (1.11 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.69 $ (0.15 ) $ 1.97 Diluted $ (1.11 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.68 $ (0.15 ) $ 1.96

(1) Results of Mercer Peace River Pulp Ltd. ("MPR") included from December 10, 2018.

(2) Redemption of 7.75% senior notes due 2022.

Consolidated –Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

In the fourth quarter of 2019 our operating EBITDA decreased to negative $34.2 million from positive $50.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, and from $118.1 million in the same quarter of 2018. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher annual maintenance costs, the negative impact of a weaker dollar at the end of the year compared to the euro and Canadian dollar on the dollar denominated cash and receivables balances held at our mills and lower pulp sales realizations. Compared to the same quarter of 2018 lower pulp sales realizations and higher annual maintenance costs were partially offset by lower per unit fiber costs and the reversal of $13.7 million in accrued wastewater fees as a result of completing certain approved capital projects.

Segment Results

Pulp: Significantly impacted by annual maintenance downtime

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018(1) (in thousands) Pulp revenues $ 275,517 $ 345,128 Energy and chemical revenues $ 15,273 $ 24,240 Operating income (loss) $ (66,574 ) $ 94,532

(1) Results of MPR included from December 10, 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2019 the pulp segment had an operating loss of $66.6 million compared to operating income of $94.5 million in the same quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations and higher annual maintenance costs partially offset by lower per unit fiber costs and the reversal of $13.7 million in accrued wastewater fees. In the current quarter of 2019, the NBSK pulp realized sales price decreased by approximately 30% to $581 per ADMT from $830 per ADMT in the same quarter of the prior year due to high producer inventory levels. NBSK sales volumes increased by approximately 6% to 416,569 ADMTs in the current quarter from 392,729 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2018 due to the inclusion of MPR for a full quarter and strong demand from China.

In the current quarter, the pulp mills had 54 days (approximately 86,500 ADMTs) of annual maintenance downtime compared to 3 days (approximately 5,700 ADMTs) of annual maintenance downtime in the same quarter of the prior year. We estimate that annual maintenance downtime in the current quarter adversely impacted our operating income by approximately $74.1 million, comprised of approximately $54.5 million in direct out-of-pocket expenses and the balance in reduced production. Many of our competitors that report their results using International Financial Reporting Standards capitalize their direct costs of maintenance downtime.

Per unit fiber costs decreased in the current quarter by approximately 17% from the same quarter of 2018 due to lower per unit fiber costs for our German mills. In Germany, fiber costs benefitted from the continuing availability of beetle damaged wood. Fiber costs in Canada remained at high levels due to strong fiber demand in Celgar's fiber procurement basket.

As a result of higher per unit fiber costs for our Canadian mills and the decline in pulp sales realizations in the current quarter of 2019, we recorded a non-cash write down of inventory carrying values at our Canadian mills of $9.2 million.

Wood Products: Strong production and lower costs

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Lumber revenues $ 35,071 $ 37,234 Energy revenues $ 2,646 $ 2,817 Wood residual revenues $ 1,871 $ 2,328 Operating income $ 5,274 $ 669

In the fourth quarter of 2019 the wood products segment operating income increased to $5.3 million compared to $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase reflects record productivity, improved grade outturn and a greater mix of U.S. dimension products, combined with lower per unit fiber costs. In the current quarter per unit fiber costs decreased by approximately 29% from the same quarter of 2018 primarily as a result of the availability of beetle damaged wood. Average lumber sales realizations decreased by approximately 6% to $347 per Mfbm in the fourth quarter of 2019 from approximately $369 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2018 primarily due to lower pricing in Europe partially offset by higher pricing in the U.S. due to increased demand. European lumber pricing declined due to an increase in the supply of lumber processed from beetle damaged wood which generally obtains lower prices.



Consolidated –Year Ended December 31, 2019 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2018

Total revenues in 2019 increased by approximately 11% to $1,624.4 million from $1,457.7 million in 2018 primarily due to the inclusion of the results of MPR for a full year and higher pulp and energy sales volumes partially offset by lower sales realizations.

Costs and expenses in 2019 increased by approximately 29% to $1,540.4 million from $1,189.9 million in 2018 due to the inclusion of MPR costs for a full year, higher pulp sales volumes and higher annual maintenance costs partially offset by lower per unit fiber costs, the positive impact of a stronger dollar primarily on our euro denominated costs and expenses and the reversal of $20.9 million in accrued wastewater fees at our German pulp mills.

In 2019, we redeemed $100.0 million of 2022 Senior Notes at a cost, including premium, of $103.9 million and recorded a loss on such redemption of $4.8 million (being $0.07 per share). In 2018, we redeemed $300.0 million of 2022 Senior Notes at a cost, including premium, of $317.4 million and recorded a loss on such redemption of $21.5 million (being $0.33 per share).

Interest expense in 2019 increased to $75.8 million from $51.5 million in 2018 primarily as a result of the issuance in December 2018 of $350.0 million of our 2025 Senior Notes to finance the acquisition of MPR.

In 2018, we incurred expenses of $7.0 million in connection with a legal cost award and $5.3 million in an acquisition commitment fee related to our acquisition of MPR.

In 2019, after giving effect to costs of $4.8 million, or $0.07 per share, for the loss on the redemption of senior notes our net loss was $9.6 million, or $0.15 per share. In 2018 we had net income of $128.6 million, or $1.97 per basic and $1.96 per diluted share, after giving effect to costs of $33.7 million, or $0.52 per basic and $0.51 per diluted share, for the loss on the redemption of senior notes, the legal cost award and the acquisition commitment fee.

In 2019, Operating EBITDA decreased by approximately 42% to $210.4 million from $364.6 million in 2018 as lower sales realizations and higher annual maintenance costs were only partially offset by lower per unit fiber costs, a $20.9 million reversal of accrued wastewater fees and the positive impact of a stronger dollar primarily on our euro denominated costs and expenses.

Segment Results

Selected Pulp Segment Financial Information

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018(1) (in thousands) Pulp revenues $ 1,370,742 $ 1,190,588 Energy and chemical revenues $ 86,381 $ 77,616 Depreciation and amortization $ 117,108 $ 87,628 Operating income $ 90,583 $ 274,356

(1) Results of MPR included from December 10, 2018.

Selected Wood Products Segment Financial Information

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Lumber revenues $ 142,243 $ 168,663 Energy revenues $ 9,721 $ 10,831 Wood residual revenues $ 7,973 $ 9,542 Depreciation and amortization $ 7,966 $ 8,485 Operating income $ 7,349 $ 6,203

Liquidity

December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 351,085 $ 240,491 Working capital $ 588,385 $ 615,311 Total assets $ 2,065,720 $ 1,975,735 Long-term liabilities $ 1,259,005 $ 1,198,918 Total equity $ 550,403 $ 581,429





As of December 31, 2019, we had approximately $287.2 million available under our revolving credit facilities.



Outlook

Going into 2020, we currently expect continued steady demand to improve markets over the year. Until recently, the combination of steady demand and falling inventories, along with the supply restrictions created by the shut of an NBSK mill in Nova Scotia and the industry strike in Finland was putting upward pressure on prices. However, the current ongoing coronavirus outbreak could create inland logistics restrictions or other disruptions that may, over time, begin to slow down paper manufacturing in China and put pressure on pulp pricing and demand. We are currently unable to determine the full impact at this time. We continue to closely monitor this developing situation.

We currently expect modestly higher lumber prices in the near term due to stronger demand in the U.S.

Quarterly Dividend

A quarterly dividend of $0.1375 per share will be paid on April 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record on March 25, 2020. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Director Appointment

We are also pleased to announce the appointment of Rainer Rettig to our board of directors effective February 14, 2020. Mr. Rettig is currently the head of the Circular Economy Program of Covestro AG (formerly known as Bayer Material Science, a subgroup of Bayer AG), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-tech polymer materials. Since 1989, Mr. Rettig has served various senior roles at Bayer AG and Bayer Material Science. Mr. Rettig holds a Ph.D in polymer chemistry and polymer processing from the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million board feet of lumber. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.mercerint.com .

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

Summary Financial Highlights Q4 Q3 Q4 Year Year 2019 2019 2018(1) 2019 2018(1) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pulp segment revenues $ 290,790 $ 345,060 $ 369,368 $ 1,457,123 $ 1,268,204 Wood products segment revenues 39,588 36,458 42,379 159,937 189,036 Corporate and other revenues 794 2,018 478 7,351 478 Total revenues $ 331,172 $ 383,536 $ 412,225 $ 1,624,411 $ 1,457,718 Pulp segment operating income (loss) $ (66,574 ) $ 21,386 $ 94,532 $ 90,583 $ 274,356 Wood products segment operating income 5,274 544 669 7,349 6,203 Corporate and other operating loss (4,806 ) (3,183 ) (4,204 ) (13,929 ) (12,692 ) Total operating income (loss) $ (66,106 ) $ 18,747 $ 90,997 $ 84,003 $ 267,867 Pulp segment depreciation and amortization $ 29,492 $ 29,744 $ 24,176 $ 117,108 $ 87,628 Wood products segment depreciation and amortization 2,029 2,016 2,625 7,966 8,485 Corporate and other depreciation and amortization 426 292 285 1,320 616 Total depreciation and amortization $ 31,947 $ 32,052 $ 27,086 $ 126,394 $ 96,729 Operating EBITDA $ (34,159 ) $ 50,799 $ 118,083 $ 210,397 $ 364,596 Loss on settlement of debt (2) $ (4,750 ) $ — $ — $ (4,750 ) $ (21,515 ) Legal cost award $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (6,951 ) Acquisition commitment fee $ — $ — $ (5,250 ) $ — $ (5,250 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes $ 15,875 $ (244 ) $ (20,457 ) $ (19,226 ) $ (48,681 ) Net income (loss) $ (72,721 ) $ 1,207 $ 45,009 $ (9,639 ) $ 128,589 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (1.11 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.69 $ (0.15 ) $ 1.97 Diluted $ (1.11 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.68 $ (0.15 ) $ 1.96 Common shares outstanding at period end 65,629 65,629 65,202 65,629 65,202 ______________ (1) Results of MPR included from December 10, 2018. (2) Redemption of 7.75% senior notes due 2022.





Summary Operating Highlights Q4 Q3 Q4 Year Year 2019 2019 2018(1) 2019 2018(1) Pulp Segment Pulp production ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 381.3 441.7 413.6 1,736.4 1,451.3 NBHK 60.9 75.3 21.3 304.2 21.3 Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs) 86.5 14.1 5.7 108.1 75.6 Annual maintenance downtime (days) 54 13 3 82 54 Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 416.6 451.2 392.7 1,773.2 1,418.0 NBHK 65.3 91.0 22.9 325.7 22.9 Average NBSK pulp list prices ($/ADMT)(2) Europe 822 860 1,205 946 1,183 China 588 585 805 634 878 North America 1,115 1,170 1,428 1,239 1,337 Average NBHK pulp list prices ($/ADMT)(2) China 475 507 763 576 790 North America 893 970 1,213 1,036 1,152 Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(3) NBSK 581 609 830 663 821 NBHK 476 499 707 567 707 Energy production ('000 MWh)(4) 432.9 572.5 504.6 2,141.2 1,625.2 Energy sales ('000 MWh)(4) 154.5 224.7 213.9 822.8 615.2 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh) 88 89 99 91 103 Wood Products Segment Lumber production (MMfbm) 106.7 96.6 104.7 414.7 398.7 Lumber sales (MMfbm) 101.1 97.0 100.9 408.8 412.9 Average lumber sales realizations ($/Mfbm) 347 337 369 348 408 Energy production and sales ('000 MWh) 23.1 13.9 23.8 83.5 86.3 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh) 114 116 118 116 125 Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates $ / €(5) 1.1075 1.1120 1.1414 1.1194 1.1817 $ / C$(5) 0.7578 0.7573 0.7577 0.7537 0.7722 ______________ (1) Results of MPR included from the date of acquisition on December 10, 2018. (2) Source: RISI pricing report. (3) Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions. Incorporates the effect of pulp price variations occurring between the order and shipment dates. (4) Excludes energy production and sales relating to our 50% joint venture interest in the Cariboo mill which is accounted for as an equity investment. (5) Average Federal Reserve Bank of New York Noon Buying Rates over the reporting period.





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

December 31,

2019 2018(1) 2019 2018(1) Revenues $ 331,172 $ 412,225 $ 1,624,411 $ 1,457,718 Costs and expenses Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 346,020 276,673 1,340,380 1,032,101 Cost of sales depreciation and amortization 31,693 26,976 125,801 96,288 Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,565 17,579 74,227 61,462 Operating income (loss) (66,106 ) 90,997 84,003 267,867 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (20,647 ) (15,492 ) (75,750 ) (51,464 ) Loss on settlement of debt (4,750 ) — (4,750 ) (21,515 ) Legal cost award — — — (6,951 ) Acquisition commitment fee — (5,250 ) — (5,250 ) Other income (expenses) 2,907 (4,789 ) 6,084 (5,417 ) Total other expenses, net (22,490 ) (25,531 ) (74,416 ) (90,597 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (88,596 ) 65,466 9,587 177,270 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 15,875 (20,457 ) (19,226 ) (48,681 ) Net income (loss) $ (72,721 ) $ 45,009 $ (9,639 ) $ 128,589 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (1.11 ) $ 0.69 $ (0.15 ) $ 1.97 Diluted $ (1.11 ) $ 0.68 $ (0.15 ) $ 1.96 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.1375 $ 0.1250 $ 0.5375 $ 0.5000 ______________ (1) Results of MPR included from December 10, 2018.





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 351,085 $ 240,491 Accounts receivable 208,740 252,692 Inventories 272,599 303,813 Prepaid expenses and other 12,273 13,703 Total current assets 844,697 810,699 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,074,242 1,029,257 Investment in joint ventures 53,122 62,574 Amortizable intangible assets, net 53,371 53,927 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,004 — Other long-term assets 26,038 17,904 Deferred income tax 1,246 1,374 Total assets $ 2,065,720 $ 1,975,735 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 255,544 $ 194,484 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 768 904 Total current liabilities 256,312 195,388 Debt 1,087,932 1,041,389 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 25,489 25,829 Finance lease liabilities 31,103 24,669 Operating lease liabilities 10,520 — Other long-term liabilities 14,114 13,924 Deferred income tax 89,847 93,107 Total liabilities 1,515,317 1,394,306 Shareholders’ equity Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 65,629,000 issued and outstanding (2018 – 65,202,000) 65,598 65,171 Additional paid-in capital 344,994 342,438 Retained earnings 256,371 301,990 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (116,560 ) (128,170 ) Total shareholders’ equity 550,403 581,429 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,065,720 $ 1,975,735





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) $ (9,639 ) $ 128,589 $ 70,483 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 126,394 96,729 85,294 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (7,873 ) 16,596 22,056 Inventory impairment 9,200 — — Loss on settlement of debt 4,750 21,515 10,696 Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense 3,449 1,868 2,179 Stock compensation expense 3,036 3,940 2,890 Foreign exchange transaction losses (gains) 7,116 746 (875 ) Other 5,834 2,419 3,372 Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions (4,467 ) (1,133 ) (2,031 ) Changes in working capital Accounts receivable 41,369 (10,370 ) (64,949 ) Inventories 24,683 (58,082 ) (19,994 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 45,256 37,959 37,170 Other (4,825 ) (4,108 ) (4,365 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 244,283 236,668 141,926 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (132,034 ) (87,012 ) (57,915 ) Purchase of amortizable intangible assets (623 ) (600 ) (1,777 ) Acquisitions (6,380 ) (380,312 ) (61,627 ) Other (321 ) 445 (232 ) Net cash from (used in) investing activities (139,358 ) (467,479 ) (121,551 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Redemption of senior notes (103,875 ) (317,439 ) (234,945 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 205,500 350,000 550,000 Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net (58,404 ) 36,560 22,281 Dividend payments (35,279 ) (40,724 ) (29,866 ) Payment of interest rate derivative liability — — (6,887 ) Repurchase of common shares (754 ) — — Payment of debt issuance costs (4,213 ) (10,074 ) (11,620 ) Proceeds from government grants 6,467 — 600 Other (3,344 ) (3,462 ) (812 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities 6,098 14,861 288,751 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (429 ) (4,297 ) 10,716 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 110,594 (220,247 ) 319,842 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 240,491 460,738 140,896 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 351,085 $ 240,491 $ 460,738





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

