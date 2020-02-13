TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) declares a first quarter dividend of $0.0125 per share (annual $0.05 per share). Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020, will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on April 14, 2020. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes.



The dividend reflects the previously announced 25% increase to the Company’s annual dividend. Yamana has now increased its annual dividend cumulatively by 150% to $0.05/share from $0.02 since the second quarter of 2019.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

(All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)

