TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) herein provides 2020, 2021 and 2022 production, and 2020 cost guidance.



2020-2022 PRODUCTION AND COST OUTLOOK

The following table presents the Company's total gold, silver and gold equivalent ounces ("GEO")(3) production expectations in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

(000's of ounces) 2019 Actual (1) 2020 Guidance 2021 Guidance 2022 Guidance Total Gold Production (3) 848 857 873 885 Total Silver Production 10,640 11,500 11,000 10,000 Total GEO Production (2)(3) 972 990 1,000 1,000

Excluding any attribution from Yamana’s interest in Chapada (sold in 2019). GEO includes gold plus silver with silver converted to a gold equivalent at a ratio of 86.02 for 2019 and a forecast ratio of 86.10 for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Included in fourth quarter and full year 2019 production figures are 3,137 gold ounces of pre-commercial production, related to the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine's Barnat deposit.

The guidance values noted above reflect the production mid-point within a normal range of +/- 2% for the 2020-2021 period. As guidance becomes less predictable three years out, in 2022, a greater allowance of +/- 3% is provided.

The Company expects that the completion of the Phase 1 optimization of Jacobina, development successes at several of its mines, along with continued exploration success at Cerro Moro will be the main catalysts for its production levels in 2022.

The production profile for 2020 to 2022 shows sequential growth in gold production every year. Several growth opportunities are available, and in the near and medium-term the Company plans to remain focused on optimizing its existing portfolio of five operating mines while also advancing studies for various expansion projects and longer-term development assets.

The Company expects to continue its established trend of delivering approximately 54% of production in the second half of the year compared to the first half, along with quarterly sequential increases in production.

The following table presents per unit cost guidance for 2020:

Total Cost of Sales (2)

per GEO sold Cash Costs (1,2)

per GEO sold AISC (1,2)

per GEO sold 2019

Actual 2020

Guidance 2019

Actual 2020

Guidance 2019

Actual 2020

Guidance Gold Equivalent (/oz.) (3) $ 1,142 $1,130-1,170 $ 679 $640-680 $ 999 $980-1,020

Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at www.yamana.com/Q42019 and in Section 11 of the Company’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed on SEDAR simultaneously with this press release. Excluding any attribution from Yamana’s interest in Leagold Mining Corporation and Chapada (sold in 2019). GEO includes gold plus silver with silver converted to a gold equivalent at a ratio of 86.0 for 2019 and a forecast ratio of 86.1 for 2020.

PRODUCTION AND COST OUTLOOK BY MINE

The following table presents mine-by-mine production results for 2019 and expectations for 2020.

(000's ounces) Gold Silver GEO (2) 2019 Actual 2020

Guidance 2019 Actual 2020

Guidance 2019 Actual 2020

Guidance Canadian Malartic (50%) (1) 335 330 — — 335 330 Jacobina 159 162 — — 159 162 Cerro Moro 121 117 6,323 7,500 195 204 El Peñón 160 162 4,317 4,000 210 209 Minera Florida 74 86 — — 74 86 Yamana Mines 848 857 10,640 11,500 972 990

Included in 2019 production figures are 3,137 gold ounces of pre-commercial production, related to the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine's Barnat deposit. Included in fourth quarter and full year 2019 production figures are 3,137 gold ounces of pre-commercial production, related to the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine's Barnat deposit.

The following table presents mine-by-mine cost of sales, cash costs, and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC")(1)(2) results in 2019 and guidance ranges for 2020. With the expected higher production weighting in the second half of the year, the Company anticipates unitary costs to also trend lower in the second half of the year in relation to the first half.

Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at www.yamana.com/Q42019 and in Section 11 of the Company’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed on SEDAR simultaneously with this press release. Excluding any attribution from Yamana’s interest in Leagold Mining Corporation and Chapada (sold in 2019).

Total Cost of Sales per

GEO sold (3) Cash Costs (1,3)

per GEO sold AISC (1,2,3)

per GEO sold 2019 Actual 2020

Guidance 2019 Actual 2020

Guidance 2019 Actual 2020

Guidance Canadian Malartic (50%) $ 1,011 $1,070-1,110 $ 601 $610-650 $ 782 $820-850 Jacobina $ 947 $970-1,010 $ 593 $600-640 $ 845 $860-890 Cerro Moro $ 1,293 $1,240-1,280 $ 725 $640-680 $ 969 $970-1,000 El Penon $ 1,209 $1,150-1,190 $ 726 $660-700 $ 1,003 $930-960 Minera Florida $ 1,423 $1,220-1,260 $ 945 $790-830 $ 1,346 $1,130-1,160

Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at www.yamana.com/Q42019 and in Section 11 of the Company’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed on SEDAR simultaneously with this press release. Also included is a reconciliation of 2019 actuals for cash costs and AISC per GEO. Mine site AISC includes cash costs, mine site general and administrative expense, sustaining capital, capitalized exploration and expensed exploration. GEO includes gold plus silver with silver converted to a gold equivalent at a ratio of 86.02 for 2019 and a forecast ratio of 86.10 for 2020.

While there is a marginal increase in sustaining capital expenditures, the Company does not anticipate that it will impact margins due to the higher gold and silver price environment. The following table presents expansionary capital, sustaining capital, and total exploration (capitalized and expensed) results for 2019 and expectations by mine for 2020:

Expansionary capital Sustaining capital Total exploration (In millions of United States Dollars) 2019

Actual 2020

Guidance 2019

Actual 2020

Guidance 2019

Actual 2020

Guidance Canadian Malartic (50%) (1) $ 36.5 $ 25.0 $ 45.1 $ 53.0 $ 1.0 $ 10.0 Jacobina $ 30.7 $ 20.0 $ 24.5 $ 24.0 $ 6.5 $ 7.0 Cerro Moro $ 3.7 $ 5.0 $ 23.5 $ 40.0 $ 16.2 $ 18.0 El Peñón $ 0.8 $ — $ 30.8 $ 30.0 $ 18.1 $ 18.0 Minera Florida $ 11.7 $ 18.0 $ 13.1 $ 15.0 $ 9.5 $ 11.0 Other capital $ 11.4 $ 21.0 $ 5.1 $ 2.0 $ 7.7 $ — Generative exploration $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3.9 $ 14.0 Other exploration and overhead $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 5.6 $ 6.0 Total $ 94.8 $ 89.0 $ 142.2 $ 164.0 $ 68.3 $ 84.0

Included in 2019 production figures are 3,137 gold ounces of pre-commercial production, related to the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine's Barnat deposit.

The Company is pursuing a generative exploration program to develop its pipeline of advanced and advancing exploration projects. The key objectives of the program are as follows:

Target the Company’s most advanced exploration projects while retaining the flexibility to prioritize other projects in the portfolio as and when merited by drill results.

Advance one or more projects to an inferred mineral resource of at least 1.5 million ounces of gold within the next three years.

On a long-term basis, advance at least one project to a mineral inventory that is large enough to support a mine with annual gold production of approximately 150,000 ounces for at least eight years.

Advance both gold-only and copper-gold projects and, in the latter case, consider joint venture agreements aimed at increasing mineral resource and advancing the project to development while Yamana maintains an economic interest in the project.

The Company is budgeting $14 million in 2020, the first year of what will initially be a three-year program. The Company expects most of the remaining budget for the program to be derived from monetizations of non-cash producing assets that are currently in progress, creating an optimum balance between investing in new projects and maximizing free cash flow. The generative exploration program targets advanced and advancing exploration projects in Yamana's existing portfolio, particularly Canada and Brazil.

For details on these projects, please see the Company's financial results press release issued February 13, 2020, titled: 'Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results; Free Cash Flow and Cash Balances Rise Sharply Enabling Further Significant Debt Reduction; Production Exceeds Guidance.'

Capital expenditure totals for 2020 do not include costs to add to longer-term ore stockpiles at Canadian Malartic (50%). These costs are estimated at $28.4 million (50% interest) for 2020 compared to $36.5 million (50% interest) for 2019. Capital expenditures also do not include the development of an exploration ramp into the Odyssey and East Malartic zones.

The following table presents other expenditure results in 2019 and expectations for 2020:

(In millions of United States Dollars) 2019 Actual 2020 Guidance

Total depletion, depreciation, and amortization ("DDA") $ 471.7 $ 500.0 Cash based general and administrative expenses ("G&A") $ 68.4 $ 63.0 Cash income taxes paid (1) $ 63.0 100.0-110.0



2020 guidance is based on $1,550 gold price and $18.00 silver price as per guidance assumption table.



ASSUMPTIONS

Key assumptions in relation to the above guidance are presented in the table below:

2020 Sensitivity Impact 2019 Actual (1) 2020

Guidance Change AISC/GEO EBITDA (2) Change in

Cash (2) GEO Ratio 86.02 86.10 — — — — Gold $ 1,392 $ 1,550 $ 50 $ 7 $ 42.0 $ 31.0 Silver $ 16.20 $ 18.00 $ 1.00 $ 10.00 $ 10.0 $ 7.0 USD-CAD 1.33 1.32 5 % $ 12 $ 10.0 $ 11.0 USD-BRL 3.95 4.20 5 % $ 5 $ 3.0 $ 5.0 USD-CLP 703.25 780.00 5 % $ 6 $ 4.0 $ 4.0 USD-ARS 48.24 72.50 0.05 $ 2.00 $ 2.00 $ 2.00

2019 metal prices and exchange rates shown in the table above are the average metal prices and exchange rates for the year ended December 31, 2019. In millions of United States Dollars.

MINE-BY-MINE OUTLOOK

Canadian Malartic (50%)

Canadian Malartic exceeded its full year forecast, producing 335,000 ounces of gold. Guidance for 2020 is similar to that of 2019 in terms of production and unitary costs. The Canadian Malartic Extension Project is continuing according to plan with a ramp-up of contributions throughout 2020. On a 50% basis, expansionary capital expenditures are expected to be $24.3 million for the extension project in 2020. The operation will continue to evaluate several deposits and prospective exploration areas to the east of the Canadian Malartic open pit, including the new mineralizes zone discovery of East Gouldie as well as the Odyssey, East Malartic, Sladen, Sheehan, and Rand zones. These discoveries have the potential to provide new, mostly underground sources of mineralization for the Canadian Malartic mill, replacing a portion of the lower grade open pit mineralization, which would increase production and mine life.

Jacobina

Guidance for Jacobina in 2020 is similar to that of 2019 in terms of production and unitary costs. The 2020 forecast also includes expansionary development to support the higher Phase 1 throughput rate on a sustainable basis. The investment in the Phase 1 expansion, which is on track to be finalized in mid-2020, is expected to add consistency and stability to the plant process, increasing capacity to a sustainable 6,500 tonnes per day. Alongside this stability, the 8.6% increase to mineral reserves and the 2.6% increase to mineral reserve grade at Jacobina in the high grade core zone (reported in the mid-year mineral reserve and mineral resource update for Jacobina issued September 5, 2019) supports annual gold production above 170,000 ounce upon completion of the Phase 1 expansion, in line with Company's previously issued guidance.

El Peñón

Gold production in 2020 is forecast to be in line with 2019 production, with cash costs and AISC(1)(2) expected to be lower than 2019. With the ongoing focus on increasing mine development rates, El Peñón now has access to expanded underground mine areas that have provided increased availability of higher and silver areas that is expected to support current feed grades over the near term. Mine development is now occurring at a rate that exceeds 3,000 meters per month favourably impacting costs, a trend that is expected to continue throughout 2020.

Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at www.yamana.com/Q42019 and in Section 11 of the Company’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed on SEDAR simultaneously with this press release. Excluding any attribution from Yamana’s interest in Leagold Mining Corporation and Chapada (sold in 2019).

Cerro Moro

Gold production for 2020 is expected to be in line with 2019, with gold-equivalent production projected to exceed 2019 and AISC(1)(2) expected to be lower on a unitary basis. Gold mining grade is expected to increase with the commencement of meaningful stope production from the Zoe underground mine. Gold and silver production at Cerro Moro varies from year to year and the Company strives to maintain consistent production on a GEO ratio. Silver production was higher in the fourth quarter of 2019 in comparison to gold, and the expectation for 2020 is for silver to continue to be a more meaningful contributor. Cerro Moro will have more meaningful contributions from underground mines in 2020, providing enhanced mine flexibility and efficiencies.

Minera Florida

Gold production for Minera Florida in 2020 is forecasted to exceed 2019 production, with cash costs and AISC expected to be lower than 2019 on a per unit basis. Higher production along with cost management initiatives significantly reduced costs during the fourth quarter of 2019, particularly in December 2019. Cash costs per GEO(3) sold during December were $892 and AISC(1)(2) per GEO(3) sold were $1,284. These cost management initiatives are expected to produce better unitary metrics throughout 2020, with costs in line or better than those reported in December. At the processing plant, the previously discussed modest investment demonstrated initial improvements to the recovery rate and those improvements continue to be observed. Further studies suggest that with additional improvements to the leaching circuit, recovery rates could increase and reach up to 94%. Additionally, processing rates continue to benefit from mill optimization initiatives, opening the door for further unitary cost reductions.

Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at www.yamana.com/Q42019 and in Section 11 of the Company’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed on SEDAR simultaneously with this press release. Excluding any attribution from Yamana’s interest in Leagold Mining Corporation and Chapada (sold in 2019). GEO includes gold plus silver with silver converted to a gold equivalent at a ratio of 86.02 for 2019 and a forecast ratio of 86.10 for 2020.

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

