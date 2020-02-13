CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy will release its 2019 fourth quarter and annual results before markets open on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).                               

CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.

To listen live:
To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT on Feb. 27):
  
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413 
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
 Passcode: 3994
 Duration: Available until March 27, 2020
 Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com 

