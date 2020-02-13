CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (“GINSMS” or the “Corporation”) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

The annual audited financial statements of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 are currently under audit and in the process of preparation. As required under Canadian securities law regulations, the Corporation will be disclosing and filing on SEDAR its annual audited financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) of the Corporation will be ready within 120 days after the end of its year end of December 31, 2019.

This financial disclosure was done in advance of the filing of the audited financial statements of the Corporation to allow GINSMS’ ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited (“BHL”), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS’ financial information in the preparation of BHL’s financial statements and announcements.

The Corporation’s financial information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

Highlights include:

Revenue of $2,638,717 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $5,354,948 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Revenue of $633,951 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $1,085,738 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Gross Profit of $726,394 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to gross profit of $638,124 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Gross Profit of $228,164 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to gross profit of $158,549 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Operating expenses and finance costs decreased from $1,841,520 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 to $1,041,952 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019.

Operating expenses and finance costs decreased from $439,148 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 to $316,617 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019.

Net loss of $315,311 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to a net loss of $1,203,132 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Net loss of $87,334 for three-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to a net loss of $281,084 for three-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited) Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2018

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2018

(Audited) Revenues $ A2P Messaging Service 321,329 793,221 1,589,957 4,142,212 Software Product & Services 312,622 292,517 1,048,760 1,212,736 633,951 1,085,738 2,638,717 5,354,948 Cost of sales $ A2P Messaging Service 234,705 705,448 1,292,061 3,790,352 Software Product & Services 171,082 221,741 620,262 926,472 405,787 927,189 1,912,323 4,716,824 Gross profit $ A2P Messaging Service 86,624 87,773 297,896 351,860 Software Product & Services 141,540 70,776 428,498 286,264 228,164 158,549 726,394 638,124 Gross margin % A2P Messaging Service 27.0% 11.1% 18.7% 8.5% Software Product & Services 45.3% 24.2% 40.9% 23.6% 36.0% 14.6% 27.5% 11.9% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (56,041) (244,539) (183,524) (812,726) Adjusted EBITDA margin (8.8)% (22.5)% (7.0)% (15.2)% Net earnings (loss) $ (87,334) (281,084) (315,311) (1,203,132) Net earnings (loss) margin (13.8)% (25.9)% (11.9)% (22.5)% Net earnings (loss) per share $ Basic (in Canadian cents) (0.06) (0.19) (0.21) (0.80) Diluted N/A N/A N/A N/A

(1). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

Cost of Sales



Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited) Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2018

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2018

(Audited) Amortization - Development expenditures - - - 40,838 Loss on written off of development expenditures - - - 255,304 Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment 5,411 6,500 19,819 25,867 Loss on written off of suspended project costs - - 9,466 - Salaries and wages 164,997 200,291 581,141 792,781 Subcontractor costs 234,015 707,339 1,293,792 3,543,691 Software and hardware 37 9,908 279 43,230 Others 1,327 3,151 7,826 15,113 405,787 927,189 1,912,323 4,716,824

Operating Expenses and Finance Costs









Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited) Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2018

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2018

(Audited) Salaries and wages 175,992 193,450 485,726 695,457 Directors’ fees 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 Professional fees 58,081 75,453 273,470 330,142 Foreign currency exchange loss/(gain) (25,332 ) 27,426 (68,688 ) 189,073 Other general & administrative expenses 37,729 47,155 202,911 236,779 Allowance for doubtful debts - 26,104 6,131 26,104 Written back of allowance for doubtful accounts - - (12,959 ) - Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment 1,550 144 2,732 1,026 - Right-of-use assets 3,749 - 15,017 - Interest expenses 23,275 134,289 91,081 427,812 Gain on disposal of development expenditures - (108,971 ) - (108,971 ) Loss on written-off of property, plant and equipment - 4,098 - 4,098 Lease interest on right-of-use assets 1,573 - 6,531 - 316,617 439,148 1,041,952 1,841,520

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The figures reported below are based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited)

$ December 31,

2018

(Audited)

$



Current Assets Accounts receivable 360,885 664,031 Other receivables, prepayments and deposits 82,133 98,760 Bank and cash balances 194,411 267,951 637,429 1,030,742 Non-Current Assets Right-of-use assets 120,385 - Property, plant and equipment 50,859 35,486



TOTAL ASSETS 808,673 1,066,228 Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 670,400 1,210,856 Advances from related parties 887,512 398,659 Loan from a related party 374,690 348,009 Lease liabilities 40,071 - Promissory note payable 580,000 532,000 Current tax liabilities 590 588 2,553,263 2,490,112 Non-Current Liabilities Loans from related parties 4,618,778 4,624,623 Lease liabilities 76,777 - Deferred tax liability - 1,188 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,248,818 7,115,923 Equity Share capital 11,415,709 11,415,709 Deficit (18,032,088 ) (17,717,269 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 189,253 264,252 Total deficiency attributable to equity shareholders (6,427,126 ) (6,037,308 ) Non-controlling interest (13,019 ) (12,387 ) TOTAL DEFICIENCY (6,440,145 ) (6,049,695 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY 808,673 1,066,228

Total assets of GINSMS including cash, accounts receivable, other receivables, prepayment and deposits, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets as at December 31, 2019 amounted to $808,673 compared to December 31, 2018 amounted to $1,066,228. Bank and cash balances amounted to $194,411 as at December 31, 2019 a decrease of 27.4% compared to $267,951 as at December 31, 2018. This decrease was mainly due to cash flow used in the operation of the Corporation. The cash flow generated from financing activities is $469,503 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 against the cash flow used in financing activities of $86,159 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Selected Liquidity and Capital Resources Information





Financial Highlights Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited)

$ Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2018

(Unaudited)

$ Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited)

$ Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2018

(Audited)

$ Cash, beginning of period/year 159,798 245,855 267,951 340,765 Operating activities Net loss for the period/year (87,334 ) (281,084 ) (315,311 ) (1,203,132 ) Deferred income tax expenses/(credit) (1,119 ) (244 ) (1,034 ) 120 Current income tax expenses/(credit) - - 787 (384 ) Interest expenses on other borrowings 23,275 134,289 91,081 427,812 Interest expenses on lease liabilities 1,573 - 6,531 - Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss (25,332 ) 27,425 (68,688 ) 189,073 Allowance for doubtful debts - 26,104 6,131 26,104 Written back of allowance for doubtful accounts - - (12,959 ) - Loss on written off of suspended project costs - - 9,466 - Loss on written off of property, plant and equipment - 4,098 - 4,098 Gain on disposal of development expenditures (108,971 ) (108,971 ) Loss on written off of development expenditures - - - 255,304 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 6,961 6,644 22,551 67,731 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,749 - 15,017 - Changes in working capital items (51,331 ) 128,198 (223,887 ) 270,825 Interest expenses on lease liabilities (6,531 ) - (6,531 ) - Income tax refund/(paid) - - (787 ) 384 Net cash used in operating activities (136,089 ) (63,541 ) (477,633 ) (71,036 ) Financing activities Advances from related parties 220,628 1,403 570,806 110,058 Repayment of advance from a related party (26,929 ) (9,002 ) (82,758 ) (196,217 ) Principal elements of lease payments (4,314 ) - (18,545 ) - Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 189,385 (7,599 ) 469,503 (86,159 ) Investing activities Development expenditures - - - (5,232 ) Proceed from disposal of development expenditures - 114,200 - 114,200 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (6,012 ) (9,392 ) (37,579 ) (29,282 ) Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (6,012 ) 104,808 (37,579 ) 79,686 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies (12,671 ) (11,572 ) (27,831 ) 4,695 Increase/(Decrease) in cash 34,613 22,096 (73,540 ) (72,814 ) Cash, end of period/year 194,411 267,951 194,411 267,951





SEGMENTED INFORMATION



a) Revenue by customers



Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2019

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2018

(Audited) $ % of total

revenue $ % of total

revenue Customer A 715,735 27.1 894,287 16.7 Next five top customers Customer B 508,608 19.3 676,709 12.6 Customer C 306,676 11.6 386,821 7.2 Customer D 301,059 11.4 326,912 6.1 Customer E 146,265 5.5 95,922 1.8 Customer F 134,064 5.2 71,295 1.3 All other customers 526,310 19.9 2,903,002 54.3 Total 2,638,717 100.0 5,354,948 100.0





b) Revenue by geographical location (by location of operations)

Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2019

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2018

(Audited) $ % of total

revenue $ % of total

revenue Singapore 778,854 29.5 3,071,615 57.4 Indonesia 441,679 16.7 326,912 6.1 Other Asia countries 289,087 11.0 491,337 9.2 Europe 234,651 8.9 323,578 6.0 United States 815,840 30.9 1,064,223 19.9 Other regions 78,606 3.0 77,283 1.4 Total 2,638,717 100.0 5,354,948 100.0





c) Total assets by geographical location

As at December 31, 2019

(Unaudited) As at December 31, 2018

(Audited) $ % of total

assets $ % of total

assets Singapore 83,739 10.4 236,281 22.2 Indonesia 435,139 53.8 188,260 17.7 Other Asia countries 205,461 25.4 338,389 31.7 Europe 11,512 1.4 39,714 3.7 United States 51,005 6.3 239,946 22.5 Other regions 21,817 2.7 23,638 2.2 Total 808,673 100.0 1,066,228 100.0





d) Financial information by business segments

Messaging Software

products and

services Unallocated Total $ $ $ $ Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Revenue 1,589,957 1,048,760 - 2,638,717 Intersegment revenue - 364,701 - 364,701 Amortization and depreciation - 37,568 - 37,568 Interest income 119 267 - 386 Interest and finance expenses - 6,531 91,081 97,612 Income tax credit - (247 ) - (247 ) Segment profits/(losses) 583,856 (104,342 ) (794,825 ) (315,311 ) Additions to segment non-current assets - 37,579 - 37,579 At December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Segment assets 171,894 636,021 758 808,673 Segment liabilities (3,119,501 ) (2,971,487 ) (1,157,830 ) (7,248,818 )





Messaging Software

products and

services Unallocated Total $ $ $ $ Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2018 (Audited) Revenue 4,142,212 1,212,736 - 5,354,948 Intersegment revenue - 618,445 - 618,445 Amortization and depreciation - 67,731 - 67,731 Interest income 199 188 - 387 Interest and finance expenses 291,099 51,186 85,527 427,812 Income tax expense - 264 - 264 Segment profits/(losses) 611,957 (1,407,755 ) (407,334 ) (1,203,132 ) Additions to segment non-current assets - 34,514 - 34,514 At December 31, 2018 (Audited) Segment assets 537,395 526,617 2,216 1,066,228 Segment liabilities (3,574,336 ) (2,349,687 ) (1,191,900 ) (7,115,923 )





Outlook



The Corporation announces its financial forecasts for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020. The information included in this news release represents management’s guidance as approved on February 13, 2020. The financial outlook was prepared for BHL, the ultimate holding company of the Corporation, for its public company reporting obligations in Japan.

The material factors and assumptions used to develop the financial outlook include:

Continued business from the Corporation’s major customers. The actual gross margin of Software Products and Services achieved 40.9% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and with the expected increased revenue earned from business with key customers of the Corporation, the forecasted gross margin of 26.0% in 2020 is reasonable and achievable. The man-hour rates in 2019 have been adjusted substantially to be in line with prevailing market rates hence the increment in man-hour rates in 2020 will be at reduced rate while the salary increments factored in the 2020 budget. Management believes that the forecast revenue and gross margin is conservative and reasonable.

The actual traffic growth rate of A2P business for the year ended December 31, 2019 declined by 63.0% compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. Both the North Asia and South East Asia region experienced stiff competition and the growth from this region was affected. The Corporation also adjusted the prices to improve gross margin but that also resulted in a decrease in traffic from customers. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 61.6% but the annual gross margin increased substantially to 18.7% compared with gross margin of 8.5% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The actual gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 at 27.0% showed that the gross margin is improving as the Corporation increased the pricing to customers since the start of the 2019.

No significant changes in the environment (including competition) where the Corporation operates that will significantly affect the pricing of the Corporation’s services resulting in changes of the gross margin for the various business segments.

Timely completion and launch of certain additional value-added services for the Corporation’s customers.

Except for the interest expense on loans from related parties, the expenses were forecasted to increase in line with the forecasted 3.73% inflation in 2020. Interest expenses were computed based on interest rate of 12% per annum on the estimated outstanding loan due to the holding company and notes payable in 2020. The other related parties agreed to convert their interest-bearing loans to interest-free loans with effect from the year 2019.

Continued ability to obtain financing through loans and cash advances to support the sales operations of the Corporation.

The purpose of this financial outlook is to allow the Corporation’s ultimate holding company, BHL, to make reference and/or to use such outlook in its own financial disclosure. The operation of GINSMS is a major part of the growth strategy of BHL. As such, BHL believes that disclosing such information would be useful for its shareholders. Consequently readers of this press release are cautioned that the financial outlook of GINSMS concerning its expected gross margin and revenue is forward looking information and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Financial Highlights Forecast Forecast Forecast Forecast ($) Jan – Mar 2020 Apr – Jun 2020 Jul – Sep 2020 Oct – Dec 2020 Revenues $ A2P Messaging Service 325,887 329,992 334,148 338,356 Software Product & Services 338,571 338,571 338,571 338,571 664,458 668,563 672,719 676,927 Cost of sales $ A2P Messaging Service 264,422 267,752 271,124 274,539 Software Product & Services 220,879 220,879 220,879 220,879 485,301 488,631 492,003 495,418 Gross profit $ A2P Messaging Service 61,465 62,240 63,024 63,817 Software Product & Services 117,692 117,692 117,692 117,692 179,157 179,932 180,716 181,509 Gross margin % A2P Messaging Service 18.9 % 18.9 % 18.9 % 18.9 % Software Product & Services 34.8 % 34.8 % 34.8 % 34.8 % 27.0 % 26.9 % 26.9 % 26.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (237,548 ) (237,548 ) (237,548 ) (237,548 ) Operating loss (58,391 ) (57,616 ) (56,832 ) (56,039 ) Non-operating income (1) - - - - Non-operating expenses (1) (16,108 ) (16,446 ) (16,794 ) (17,153 ) Ordinary loss (74,499 ) (74,062 ) (73,626 ) (73,192 ) Extraordinary gains - - - - Extraordinary losses - - - - Loss before tax and non-controlling interest (74,499 ) (74,062 ) (73,626 ) (73,192 ) Income taxes - - - - Non-controlling interest - - - - Net loss for the period (74,499 ) (74,062 ) (73,626 ) (73,192 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) (41,129 ) (40,354 ) (39,569 ) (38,777 )

(1) Non-operating income included interest income and other non-operating income. Non-operating expenses included loss on foreign exchange and interest expense.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and have successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, ”could”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. These statements are not historical facts, but reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management regarding future results and events. Particularly, these forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimate of future events based on technological advances relating to the Corporation’s services, current market conditions and past experiences of management in relation to how certain contracts will affect revenues. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to dependence on major customers, system failures, delays and other problems, increasing competition, security and privacy breaches, dependence on third-party software and equipment, adequacy of network reliance, network diversity and backup systems, loss of significant information, insurance coverage, capacity limits, rapid technology changes, market acceptance, decline in volume of attractions, retention of key members of the management team, success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets, credit risk, consolidation of existing customers, dependence on required licenses, economy and politics in countries where the Corporation operates, conflicts of interest and residency of directors and officers. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure the reader that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements include the following assumptions:

Management’s belief that the Corporation’s software products and services are expected to take on a different focus based on an outsourcing model approach leveraging on the lower cost base in Indonesia and Malaysia. Therefore the revenue for the software segment in Indonesia and Malaysia should continue to increase. Management’s belief that the future growth in messaging is in the area of A2P Messaging Service and the Corporation’s investment in this area will create a viable and profitable business in the future.

Management’s belief that the Corporation is able to generate sufficient amounts of cash through operations and financing activities to fulfil the working capital requirements of its present operations.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are presented in this news release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected fiscal 2019 and 2020 financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook for fiscal 2019 and 2020, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Corporation’s anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

