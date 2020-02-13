CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (“GINSMS” or the “Corporation”) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

The annual audited financial statements of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 are currently under audit and in the process of preparation. As required under Canadian securities law regulations, the Corporation will be disclosing and filing on SEDAR its annual audited financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) of the Corporation will be ready within 120 days after the end of its year end of December 31, 2019.

This financial disclosure was done in advance of the filing of the audited financial statements of the Corporation to allow GINSMS’ ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited (“BHL”), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS’ financial information in the preparation of BHL’s financial statements and announcements.

The Corporation’s financial information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

Highlights include:

  • Revenue of $2,638,717 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $5,354,948 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.
  • Revenue of $633,951 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $1,085,738 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.
  • Gross Profit of $726,394 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to gross profit of $638,124 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.
  • Gross Profit of $228,164 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to gross profit of $158,549 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.
  • Operating expenses and finance costs decreased from $1,841,520 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 to $1,041,952 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019.
  • Operating expenses and finance costs decreased from $439,148 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 to $316,617 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019.
  • Net loss of $315,311 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to a net loss of $1,203,132 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.
  • Net loss of $87,334 for three-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to a net loss of $281,084 for three-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial HighlightsThree-month
period ended
December 31,
2019
(Unaudited)		Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2018
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2019
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2018
(Audited)
 Revenues $    
A2P Messaging Service321,329 793,221 1,589,957 4,142,212 
Software Product & Services312,622 292,517 1,048,760 1,212,736 
 633,951 1,085,738 2,638,717 5,354,948 
     
Cost of sales $    
A2P Messaging Service234,705 705,448 1,292,061 3,790,352 
Software Product & Services171,082 221,741 620,262 926,472 
 405,787  927,189  1,912,323  4,716,824 
Gross profit $    
A2P Messaging Service86,624 87,773 297,896 351,860 
Software Product & Services141,540 70,776 428,498 286,264 
 228,164 158,549 726,394 638,124 
Gross margin %    
A2P Messaging Service27.0% 11.1% 18.7% 8.5% 
Software Product & Services45.3% 24.2% 40.9%  23.6% 
 36.0% 14.6% 27.5% 11.9% 
     
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $(56,041) (244,539) (183,524) (812,726) 
Adjusted EBITDA margin(8.8)% (22.5)% (7.0)% (15.2)% 
Net earnings (loss) $(87,334) (281,084) (315,311) (1,203,132) 
Net earnings (loss) margin(13.8)% (25.9)% (11.9)% (22.5)% 
Net earnings (loss) per share $    
  Basic (in Canadian cents)(0.06) (0.19) (0.21) (0.80) 
  DilutedN/A N/A N/A N/A 

(1). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

Cost of Sales

 
Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2019
(Unaudited)		Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2018
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2019
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2018
 (Audited)
     
Amortization    
- Development expenditures---40,838
Loss on written off of    
development expenditures---255,304
Depreciation    
- Property, plant and equipment5,4116,50019,81925,867
Loss on written off of suspended project costs--9,466-
Salaries and wages164,997200,291581,141792,781
Subcontractor costs234,015707,3391,293,7923,543,691
Software and hardware379,90827943,230
Others1,3273,1517,82615,113
 405,787927,1891,912,3234,716,824

Operating Expenses and Finance Costs

 

 

 		Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2019
(Unaudited)		Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2018
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2019
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2018
 (Audited)
     
Salaries and wages175,992 193,450 485,726 695,457 
Directors’ fees40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 
Professional fees58,081 75,453 273,470 330,142 
Foreign currency exchange loss/(gain)(25,332)27,426 (68,688)189,073 
Other general & administrative expenses37,729 47,155 202,911 236,779 
Allowance for doubtful debts- 26,104 6,131 26,104 
Written back of allowance for doubtful accounts- - (12,959)- 
Depreciation    
- Property, plant and equipment1,550 144 2,732 1,026 
- Right-of-use assets3,749 - 15,017 - 
Interest expenses23,275 134,289 91,081 427,812 
Gain on disposal of development expenditures- (108,971)- (108,971)
Loss on written-off of property, plant and equipment- 4,098 - 4,098 
Lease interest on right-of-use assets1,573 - 6,531 - 
 316,617 439,148 1,041,952 1,841,520 

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The figures reported below are based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

  December 31,
2019
(Unaudited)
$		December 31,
2018
(Audited)
$


Current Assets 		   
Accounts receivable 360,885 664,031 
Other receivables, prepayments and deposits 82,133 98,760 
Bank and cash balances 194,411 267,951 
  637,429 1,030,742 
Non-Current Assets   
Right-of-use assets 120,385 - 
Property, plant and equipment 50,859 35,486 


TOTAL ASSETS		 808,673 1,066,228 
    
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 670,400 1,210,856 
Advances from related parties 887,512 398,659 
Loan from a related party 374,690 348,009 
Lease liabilities 40,071 - 
Promissory note payable 580,000 532,000 
Current tax liabilities 590 588 
  2,553,263 2,490,112 
Non-Current Liabilities   
Loans from related parties 4,618,778 4,624,623 
Lease liabilities 76,777 - 
Deferred tax liability - 1,188 
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES  7,248,818 7,115,923 
    
Equity   
Share capital 11,415,709 11,415,709 
Deficit (18,032,088)(17,717,269)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 189,253 264,252 
Total deficiency attributable to equity shareholders(6,427,126)(6,037,308)
Non-controlling interest (13,019)(12,387)
TOTAL DEFICIENCY (6,440,145)(6,049,695)
    
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY 808,673 1,066,228 
    

Total assets of GINSMS including cash, accounts receivable, other receivables, prepayment and deposits, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets as at December 31, 2019 amounted to $808,673 compared to December 31, 2018 amounted to $1,066,228.  Bank and cash balances amounted to $194,411 as at December 31, 2019 a decrease of 27.4% compared to $267,951 as at December 31, 2018. This decrease was mainly due to cash flow used in the operation of the Corporation. The cash flow generated from financing activities is $469,503 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 against the cash flow used in financing activities of $86,159 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Selected Liquidity and Capital Resources Information

Financial HighlightsThree-month
period ended
December 31,
2019
(Unaudited)
$		Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2018
(Unaudited)
$		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2019
(Unaudited)
$		Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2018
(Audited)
$
     
Cash, beginning of period/year159,798 245,855 267,951 340,765 
Operating activities    
Net loss for the period/year(87,334)(281,084)(315,311)(1,203,132)
Deferred income tax expenses/(credit)(1,119)(244)(1,034)120 
Current income tax expenses/(credit)- - 787 (384)
Interest expenses on other borrowings23,275 134,289 91,081 427,812 
Interest expenses on lease liabilities1,573 - 6,531 - 
Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss(25,332)27,425 (68,688)189,073 
Allowance for doubtful debts- 26,104 6,131 26,104 
Written back of allowance for  doubtful accounts- - (12,959)- 
Loss on written off of suspended project costs- - 9,466 - 
Loss on written off of property, plant and equipment- 4,098 - 4,098 
Gain on disposal of development  expenditures (108,971) (108,971)
Loss on written off of development expenditures- - - 255,304 
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment6,961 6,644 22,551 67,731 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets3,749 - 15,017 - 
Changes in working capital items(51,331)128,198 (223,887)270,825 
Interest expenses on lease liabilities(6,531)- (6,531)- 
Income tax refund/(paid)- - (787)384 
Net cash used in operating activities(136,089)(63,541)(477,633)(71,036)
Financing activities    
Advances from related parties220,628 1,403 570,806 110,058 
Repayment of advance from a related party(26,929)(9,002)(82,758)(196,217)
Principal elements of lease payments(4,314)- (18,545)- 
Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities189,385 (7,599)469,503 (86,159)
Investing activities    
Development expenditures- - - (5,232)
Proceed from disposal of development expenditures- 114,200 - 114,200 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment(6,012)(9,392)(37,579)(29,282)
Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities(6,012)104,808 (37,579)79,686 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies(12,671)(11,572)(27,831)4,695 
     
Increase/(Decrease) in cash34,613 22,096 (73,540)(72,814)
     
Cash, end of period/year194,411 267,951 194,411 267,951 


SEGMENTED INFORMATION

a) Revenue by customers
         

 Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2019
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2018
(Audited)
 $% of total
revenue		$% of total
revenue
Customer A715,73527.1894,28716.7
Next five top customers    
Customer B508,60819.3676,70912.6
Customer C306,67611.6386,8217.2
Customer D301,05911.4326,9126.1
Customer E146,2655.595,9221.8
Customer F134,0645.271,2951.3
All other customers526,31019.92,903,00254.3
Total2,638,717100.05,354,948100.0


b) Revenue by geographical location (by location of operations)

 Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2019
(Unaudited)		Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2018
(Audited)
 $% of total
revenue		$% of total
revenue
Singapore778,85429.53,071,61557.4
Indonesia441,67916.7326,9126.1
Other Asia countries289,08711.0491,3379.2
Europe234,6518.9323,5786.0
United States815,84030.91,064,22319.9
Other regions78,6063.077,2831.4
Total2,638,717100.05,354,948100.0


c) Total assets by geographical location

 As at December 31, 2019
(Unaudited)		As at December 31, 2018
(Audited)
 $% of total
assets		$% of total
assets
Singapore83,73910.4236,28122.2
Indonesia435,13953.8188,26017.7
Other Asia countries205,46125.4338,38931.7
Europe11,5121.439,7143.7
United States51,0056.3239,94622.5
Other regions21,8172.723,6382.2
Total808,673100.01,066,228100.0


d) Financial information by business segments

 MessagingSoftware
products and
services		UnallocatedTotal
 $$$$
Twelve-month period ended
  December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)		    
Revenue1,589,957 1,048,760 - 2,638,717 
Intersegment revenue- 364,701 - 364,701 
Amortization and depreciation- 37,568 - 37,568 
Interest income119 267 - 386 
Interest and finance expenses- 6,531 91,081 97,612 
Income tax credit- (247)- (247)
Segment profits/(losses)583,856 (104,342)(794,825)(315,311)
Additions to segment non-current assets- 37,579 - 37,579 
     
At December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)    
Segment assets171,894 636,021 758 808,673 
Segment liabilities(3,119,501)(2,971,487)(1,157,830)(7,248,818)
     


 MessagingSoftware
products and
services		UnallocatedTotal
 $$$$
Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2018 (Audited)		    
Revenue4,142,212 1,212,736 - 5,354,948 
Intersegment revenue- 618,445 - 618,445 
Amortization and depreciation- 67,731 - 67,731 
Interest income199 188 - 387 
Interest and finance expenses291,099 51,186 85,527 427,812 
Income tax expense- 264 - 264 
Segment profits/(losses)611,957 (1,407,755)(407,334)(1,203,132)
Additions to segment non-current assets- 34,514 - 34,514 
     
At December 31, 2018 (Audited)    
Segment assets537,395 526,617 2,216 1,066,228 
Segment liabilities(3,574,336)(2,349,687)(1,191,900)(7,115,923)
     


Outlook

The Corporation announces its financial forecasts for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020. The information included in this news release represents management’s guidance as approved on February 13, 2020. The financial outlook was prepared for BHL, the ultimate holding company of the Corporation, for its public company reporting obligations in Japan.

The material factors and assumptions used to develop the financial outlook include:

  1.  Continued business from the Corporation’s major customers. The actual gross margin of Software Products and Services achieved 40.9% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and with the expected increased revenue earned from business with key customers of the Corporation, the forecasted gross margin of 26.0% in 2020 is reasonable and achievable. The man-hour rates in 2019 have been adjusted substantially to be in line with prevailing market rates hence the increment in man-hour rates in 2020 will be at reduced rate while the salary increments factored in the 2020 budget. Management believes that the forecast revenue and gross margin is conservative and reasonable.
     
  2. The actual traffic growth rate of A2P business for the year ended December 31, 2019 declined by 63.0% compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. Both the North Asia and South East Asia region experienced stiff competition and the growth from this region was affected. The Corporation also adjusted the prices to improve gross margin but that also resulted in a decrease in traffic from customers. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 61.6% but the annual gross margin increased substantially to 18.7% compared with gross margin of 8.5% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The actual gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 at 27.0% showed that the gross margin is improving as the Corporation increased the pricing to customers since the start of the 2019.
     
  3. No significant changes in the environment (including competition) where the Corporation operates that will significantly affect the pricing of the Corporation’s services resulting in changes of the gross margin for the various business segments.
     
  4. Timely completion and launch of certain additional value-added services for the Corporation’s customers.
     
  5. Except for the interest expense on loans from related parties, the expenses were forecasted to increase in line with the forecasted 3.73% inflation in 2020. Interest expenses were computed based on interest rate of 12% per annum on the estimated outstanding loan due to the holding company and notes payable in 2020. The other related parties agreed to convert their interest-bearing loans to interest-free loans with effect from the year 2019.
     
  6. Continued ability to obtain financing through loans and cash advances to support the sales operations of the Corporation.

The purpose of this financial outlook is to allow the Corporation’s ultimate holding company, BHL, to make reference and/or to use such outlook in its own financial disclosure. The operation of GINSMS is a major part of the growth strategy of BHL. As such, BHL believes that disclosing such information would be useful for its shareholders. Consequently readers of this press release are cautioned that the financial outlook of GINSMS concerning its expected gross margin and revenue is forward looking information and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Financial HighlightsForecastForecastForecastForecast
($)Jan – Mar 2020Apr – Jun 2020Jul – Sep 2020Oct – Dec 2020
Revenues $    
A2P Messaging Service325,887 329,992 334,148 338,356 
Software Product & Services338,571 338,571 338,571 338,571 
 664,458 668,563 672,719 676,927 
     
Cost of sales $    
A2P Messaging Service264,422 267,752 271,124 274,539 
Software Product & Services220,879 220,879 220,879 220,879 
 485,301 488,631 492,003 495,418 
Gross profit $    
A2P Messaging Service61,465 62,240 63,024 63,817 
Software Product & Services117,692 117,692 117,692 117,692 
 179,157 179,932 180,716 181,509 
Gross margin %    
A2P Messaging Service18.9%18.9%18.9%18.9%
Software Product & Services34.8%34.8%34.8%34.8%
 27.0%26.9%26.9%26.8%
     
Selling, general and administrative expenses(237,548)(237,548)(237,548)(237,548)
     
Operating loss(58,391)(57,616)(56,832)(56,039)
     
Non-operating income (1)- - - - 
Non-operating expenses (1)(16,108)(16,446)(16,794)(17,153)
     
Ordinary loss(74,499)(74,062)(73,626)(73,192)
     
Extraordinary gains- - - - 
Extraordinary losses- - - - 
     
Loss before tax and non-controlling interest(74,499)(74,062)(73,626)(73,192)
     
Income taxes- - - - 
Non-controlling interest- - - - 
     
Net loss for the period(74,499)(74,062)(73,626)(73,192)
Adjusted EBITDA (2)(41,129)(40,354)(39,569)(38,777)

(1) Non-operating income included interest income and other non-operating income. Non-operating expenses included loss on foreign exchange and interest expense. 

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and have successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, ”could”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. These statements are not historical facts, but reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management regarding future results and events. Particularly, these forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimate of future events based on technological advances relating to the Corporation’s services, current market conditions and past experiences of management in relation to how certain contracts will affect revenues. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to dependence on major customers, system failures, delays and other problems, increasing competition, security and privacy breaches, dependence on third-party software and equipment, adequacy of network reliance, network diversity and backup systems, loss of significant information, insurance coverage, capacity limits, rapid technology changes, market acceptance, decline in volume of attractions, retention of key members of the management team, success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets, credit risk, consolidation of existing customers, dependence on required licenses, economy and politics in countries where the Corporation operates, conflicts of interest and residency of directors and officers. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure the reader that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements include the following assumptions:

  • Management’s belief that the Corporation’s software products and services are expected to take on a different focus based on an outsourcing model approach leveraging on the lower cost base in Indonesia and Malaysia.  Therefore the revenue for the software segment in Indonesia and Malaysia should continue to increase. Management’s belief that the future growth in messaging is in the area of A2P Messaging Service and the Corporation’s investment in this area will create a viable and profitable business in the future.
  • Management’s belief that the Corporation is able to generate sufficient amounts of cash through operations and financing activities to fulfil the working capital requirements of its present operations.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are presented in this news release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected fiscal 2019 and 2020 financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook for fiscal 2019 and 2020, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Corporation’s anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.
Joel Chin, CEO
Tel: +65-6441-1029
Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com 

