Paramus, NJ, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 13, 2020 – Paramus, NJ – Bergen New Bridge Medical Center released the findings from its 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) along with the resulting Implementation Strategy. These two documents detail the community’s healthcare needs and New Jersey’s largest hospital’s three-year plan to address those needs.

The CHNA was made possible through a collaborative effort among the Bergen County Department of Health Services, the Community Health Partnership of Bergen County, the county’s seven acute care hospitals, including Bergen New Bridge.

It is the first time the county-owned hospital participated in the regional population-based assessment process since October 2017, when Bergen New Bridge gained nonprofit status, and Deborah Visconi became the renamed hospital’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“The CHNA affords us an amazing snapshot of our community’s healthcare needs while affirming the impact our daily work has on our neighbors,” said Visconi. “This process confirmed for us that Bergen New Bridge is uniquely positioned and well equipped to address key community health needs, particularly the social determinants of health.”

As a result of the findings in the CHNA, and in light of its existing service lines and areas of expertise, Bergen New Bridge has identified four community health priorities, which together embody the leading health issues and barriers to care for regional residents:

Mental/behavioral health and substance use disorders;

Wellness, prevention, and risk factors;

Chronic and complex conditions; and

Social determinants of health and access to care.

As a safety-net provider, Bergen New Bridge recognizes how underlying conditions — such as housing, transportation, income/employment — may affect disparities in health care outcomes and access.

“The results of this assessment will help Bergen New Bridge tailor its services to the needs of our County residents,” said Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco, III. “We look forward to the hospital expanding its already robust relationship with community partners to build a healthier Bergen County and to better serve those who need critical services and resources.”

Bergen New Bridge goes ‘beyond the four walls’ of the medical center to offer a broad range of programs and services to benefit the health and wellbeing of local community members – particularly those who are vulnerable and most in need, Visconi said.

“We’re eager to take an even more dynamic role in creating barrier-free access to quality health care in collaboration with Bergen County officials and our community partners, including Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Care Plus NJ, and Integrity House,” she said.

To learn more about Bergen New Bridge Medical Center or to view the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment, please visit www.newbridgehealth.org.

# # #

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in-network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2019. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

