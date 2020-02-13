Skeljungur hf. Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday March 5, 2020 at 16:00 pm at Skeljungur’s headquarters, Borgartún 26, 105 Reykjavík.



Enclosed is the meeting announcement, proposals for the meeting and the Nomination Committee ‘s report.

All documents for the AGM can be found on the company’s website: https://en.skeljungur.is/shareholder-meeting- 2020

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.

Skeljungur is an energy company with operations in Iceland and in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur sells fuel and oil to consumers and businesses in fisheries, agriculture, transportation, aviation and construction under the brands Skeljungur, Orkan, and Magn. Skeljungur is also in the retail market under the brand Kvikk. The company also sells fertilizer and other chemical products and is on the retail market. In Iceland the Company runs 65 gas stations and 4 oil depots. Magn P/F, Skeljungur´s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands, runs 11 retail and gas-stations and 2 oil depots. Magn also serves and sells oils for house heating to individuals and companies in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur´s goal is to serve the energy needs of consumers and businesses in an efficient and safe way and in harmony with the environment.

