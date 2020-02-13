NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards, except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited.)
TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) announces fiscal year 2019 net earnings of $516.3 million ($3.30 net earnings per diluted share), compared to fiscal year 2018 net earnings of $96.4 million ($0.63 net earnings per diluted share), reflecting increased net unrealized and realized gains on investments, partially offset by increased tax expense and performance fees. The company's book value per share increased by 21.9% to $16.89 at December 31, 2019 from $13.86 at December 31, 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% (11.7% prior to the performance fee described below) from the initial public offering price of $10.00 per share.
Highlights for 2019 (with comparisons to 2018 except as otherwise noted) included the following:
There were 152.6 million and 153.3 million weighted average common shares outstanding during the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018 respectively. At December 31, 2019 there were 122,631,481 subordinate voting shares and 30,000,000 multiple voting shares outstanding.
Unaudited consolidated balance sheets, earnings and comprehensive income information follow and form part of this news release.
In presenting the company’s results in this news release, management has included book value per basic share. Book value per basic share is calculated by the company as common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding.
Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.
Information on
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
as at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(unaudited - US$ thousands)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|48,713
|21,240
|Restricted cash
|16,915
|13,833
|Bonds
|138,425
|576,386
|Common stocks
|3,032,907
|2,084,961
|Total cash and investments
|3,236,960
|2,696,420
|Interest receivable
|3,453
|7,039
|Income taxes refundable
|2,866
|2,930
|Other assets
|1,658
|668
|Total assets
|3,244,937
|2,707,057
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,174
|1,034
|Payable for partly paid securities
|—
|29,827
|Payable to related parties
|50,519
|8,827
|Deferred income taxes
|64,477
|689
|Income taxes payable
|3,688
|1,507
|Borrowings
|547,228
|547,228
|Total liabilities
|667,086
|589,112
|Equity
|Common shareholders' equity
|2,577,851
|2,117,945
|3,244,937
|2,707,057
|Book value per basic share
|$
|16.89
|$
|13.86
Information on
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(unaudited - US$ thousands except per share amounts)
|Fourth quarter
|Year ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Income
|Interest
|706
|3,769
|4,859
|21,659
|Dividends
|2,453
|713
|10,141
|8,699
|Net realized gains (losses) on investments
|139,216
|(4,650
|)
|181,123
|(7,985
|)
|Net change in unrealized gains on investments
|495,582
|40,883
|530,372
|178,998
|Net foreign exchange gains (losses)
|(4,089
|)
|20,215
|(13,806
|)
|(34,853
|)
|633,868
|60,930
|712,689
|166,518
|Expenses
|Investment and advisory fees
|2,593
|8,651
|27,473
|33,908
|Performance fee
|48,514
|—
|48,514
|—
|General and administration expenses
|1,603
|802
|5,300
|4,079
|Interest expense
|9,489
|9,519
|38,781
|28,898
|62,199
|18,972
|120,068
|66,885
|Earnings before income taxes
|571,669
|41,958
|592,621
|99,633
|Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
|36,445
|(1,116
|)
|76,283
|3,201
|Net earnings
|535,224
|43,074
|516,338
|96,432
|Net earnings per share
|$
|3.51
|$
|0.28
|$
|3.38
|$
|0.63
|Net earnings per diluted share
|$
|3.42
|$
|0.28
|$
|3.30
|$
|0.63
|Shares outstanding (weighted average)
|152,631,481
|153,301,475
|152,654,875
|153,108,655
Information on
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(unaudited - US$ thousands)
|Fourth quarter
|Year ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net earnings
|535,224
|43,074
|516,338
|96,432
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
|Item that may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings
|Unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses), net of
|income taxes of nil (2018 - nil)
|(22,138
|)
|76,516
|(53,445
|)
|(193,141
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
|(22,138
|)
|76,516
|(53,445
|)
|(193,141
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|513,086
|119,590
|462,893
|(96,709
|)
