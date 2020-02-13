New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Product ; Ingredient ; Age Group ; Route of Administration ; Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862149/?utm_source=GNW

However, the factors such as unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements are likely to negatively impact the market growth.



The growth of the liquid nutritional supplement market is attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as such as diabetes, cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases.People disabled to synthesize essential amino acids, vitamins, and other components, as well as those who do not get essential nutrition from their diet, are prescribed with additional medical supplements.



Beside the abovementioned factors, people suffering from cancer, unconscious states, paralysis, and other conditions leading to dysfunctions and disabilities are dependent on food ingestion; therefore, liquid nutritional supplements provide an easy way of administering essential nutrients to them. Various routes of administration of liquid nutritional supplements assist in providing whole nutrition to such people, thereby helping them in faster recovery.



Shift in lifestyle of populations around the world is leading to the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer.For instance, a year-on-year increasing number of diabetic individuals in the world might result in life-changing complications.



According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of people with diabetes in North America was ~46 million in 2017, which is expected to grow to ~62 million by 2045.Similarly, according to a report published by the World Health Organization in 2018, one in five men and one in six women across the world are diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime.



Such rise in the chronic diseased conditions is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The liquid nutritional supplement market is segmented on the basis of product, ingredients, age group, route of administration and distribution channel.Based on the product the market is segmented as additional supplements, medical supplements, sports nutrition.



Based on ingredient it is classified as botanicals, vitamins, minerals, proteins and amino acids, others.On the basis of age group, the market is divided into Infants, children, adults, old age.



On the basis of route of administration, the market is categorized into oral, enteral, parenteral. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented as online channels and offline channels.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862149/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001