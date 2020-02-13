BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: TSLF) today announced the ex-dividend date for the February 2020 distribution of $0.101 per common share payable on February 28, 2020 is February 14, 2020, not February 17, 2020 as previously announced.



About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes (“Bank Loans”). There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

About First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC

First Eagle Alternative Credit is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. First Eagle Alternative Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms. First Eagle Alternative Credit is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements”, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

