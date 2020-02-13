Greensboro, North Carolina, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market America: Ethics & Standards

Founded in 1992, JR and Loren Ridinger created Market America to connect people to products while providing entrepreneurs with an opportunity to establish an ongoing income. Through their tracking system and digital aggregation, they have helped consumers wield their collective buying power on a global scale. The company prides itself on its ability to stay grassroots and global while providing what they say is an unmatched entrepreneurial opportunity.

Founded on Integrity, Proven in Numbers

Market America believes that prosperity and integrity are intertwined, and says that their success and longevity are a reflection of their corporate culture, which puts people above profits. Since the company's inception, it has grown for over 28 years. Market America has generated over nine billion dollars in accumulated retail sales, and helped tens of thousands of individuals earn a great side income; helping to build out the Gig Economy so many are leveraging. In addition, the company has developed a base of six million savvy shoppers who received 44 million dollars in cashback benefits.

Ethics and Standards

Market America and SHOP.COM have twice been the recipient of the Torch Award from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for Marketplace Ethics. This award is the most prestigious accolade that the Better Business Bureau can present to a BBB-accredited business. Kevin Hinterberger, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central NC, said that the state of North Carolina and surrounding areas are fortunate to have Market America doing business in the region. He also stated that he is proud of their ethics, and "in a nutshell, they do what's right, even when nobody's looking."

Products Quality

Market America requires that all of their products must pass through two tiers of quality control inspections before they get shipped to any customers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada, and the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) inspect all of their facilities to ensure Market America follows good manufacturing practices. Purity, potency, and contaminants are top factors that get checked for in every batch of products. Market America carefully inspects shipments upon receipt. Then paperwork is thoroughly checked, and products are tested and validated in Market America's lab. When all quality control is up to the company's expectations, products will ship to consumers.

Industry Recognition

Market America and SHOP.COM have proudly received top honors by some of the most distinguished organizations, including Newsweek, Triad Business Journal, Grant Thorton North Carolina Top 100®, the Better Business Bureau, and more. Top media publications in the United States have written about Market America and SHOP.COM. Bloomberg, Forbes, Entrepreneur, TechCrunch, Internet Retailer, News & Record, USA Today, and more have all reported on the success of this company.

Business Practices

Often in the business world, some people attempt to self-promote and profit from successful businesses. The most common example of this is a practice called name hijacking. Name hijacking is when a person or company jump on a trending topic and uses that recognition to bring attention to their product or service. The trending topic of name hijacking is usually negative and will often end with a pitch for the customer to purchase or review something else. Since people are attracted to negative gossip, it is easy to be pulled in by search results asking if a prominent business is legitimate or a scam, but this is what those engaging in name hijacking are participating in by planting these results in search engines.

Indisputable Facts

Market America urges any consumer or potential entrepreneur to do their research before making any significant business decisions. They stress that it is utterly important to know the facts, which is that Market America is a product brokerage and internet one-to-one marketing company. After digging into this business, data shows that this 28-year-old corporation is a legitimate, multibillion-dollar business, providing a genuine opportunity to millions of people worldwide.